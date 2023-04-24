Choice Concerts for Late April in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 24
- Placebo, Big Joanie at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen, Peter One at Webster Hall
- Kasim Sultan at the Iridium
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
- Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Miya Folick at Public Records
- Suso Sáiz, Qasim Naqvi at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Whiskey Heart & Friends at the Bitter End
- Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, April 25
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- M83, Jeremiah Chiu at Terminal 5
- Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen, Peter One at Webster Hall
- Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC
- Swizz Beats at the Brooklyn Museum
- Jai Paul at the Knockdown Center
- Charly Bliss at Market Hotel
- Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC
- Bankroll Hayden, Scorey at Baby’s All Right
- TWRP, Magic Sword at the Bowery Ballroom
- Samara Joy at the Village Vanguard
- Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made
- Kaz Moon at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, April 26
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- M83, Jeremiah Chiu at Terminal 5
- The Walkmen, Yeah Baby at Webster Hall
- Jai Paul at Brooklyn Steel
- Djavan at the Town Hall
- Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza
- Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl
- Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre
- Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Harriette at Baby’s All Right
- Newski at the Bowery Electric
- Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- Dropper, Grocer, Field Mouse at Baby’s All Right
- Godcaster at Rough Trade NYC
- The Life at the Cock
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 27
- Juan Luis Guerra at Madison Square Garden
- Kevin Kaarl, Arath Herce at Brooklyn Steel
- The Walkmen, Liily at Webster Hall
- Lolo Zouaï, Amelia Moore at Irving Plaza
- Deb Never at the Bowery Ballroom
- Low Cut Connie at the Bowery Electric
- Steve Gunn & David Moore (Bing & Ruth) at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Heavy Heavy, Shane Guerette at Brooklyn Made
- Gringo Star, Van Chamberlain, Dream Pony at TV Eye
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- S.C.A.B., Maxband, Trinket at Alphaville
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Vakili Band at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar