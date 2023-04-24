Choice Concerts for Late April in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70 concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 24

Placebo, Big Joanie at Brooklyn Steel

The Walkmen, Peter One at Webster Hall

Kasim Sultan at the Iridium

Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye

Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge

Miya Folick at Public Records

Suso Sáiz, Qasim Naqvi at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Whiskey Heart & Friends at the Bitter End

Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, April 25

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

M83, Jeremiah Chiu at Terminal 5

Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Barton at Brooklyn Steel

The Walkmen, Peter One at Webster Hall

Lucinda Williams at City Winery NYC

Swizz Beats at the Brooklyn Museum

Jai Paul at the Knockdown Center

Charly Bliss at Market Hotel

Joywave, Dizzy at Racket NYC

Bankroll Hayden, Scorey at Baby’s All Right

TWRP, Magic Sword at the Bowery Ballroom

Samara Joy at the Village Vanguard

Tetchy, Spirit Ritual, Casters, Edith Pop at Brooklyn Made

Kaz Moon at the Brooklyn Monarch

Banda Iroko at the Blue Note

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, April 26

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

M83, Jeremiah Chiu at Terminal 5

The Walkmen, Yeah Baby at Webster Hall

Jai Paul at Brooklyn Steel

Djavan at the Town Hall

Snow Tha Product at Irving Plaza

Covet, Scarypoolparty, Alto Palo at Brooklyn Bowl

Flatland Cavalry, Cole Chaney at the Gramercy Theatre

Overcoats at the Bowery Ballroom

Sofiane Pamart at (le) Poisson Rouge

Harriette at Baby’s All Right

Newski at the Bowery Electric

Kaia Kater, Allegra Krieger at Cafe Wha?

Banda Iroko at the Blue Note

Dropper, Grocer, Field Mouse at Baby’s All Right

Godcaster at Rough Trade NYC

The Life at the Cock

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 27