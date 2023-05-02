EVENT LISTINGS: May-June 2023

Home
May

Monday, 5/1

  • Kill Alters at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Spiritbox at Irving Plaza
  • Say Anything at Bowery Ballroom
  • Saint Motel at Webster Hall

Tuesday, 5/2

  • Lizzy McAlpine at Terminal 5
  • Metronomy at Avant Gardner
  • Obituary at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Peter Cat Recording Co. at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • Meg Myers at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Garden at Irving Plaza
  • Spiritbox at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Gary Numan at Webster Hall
  • Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 5/3

  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • The War and Treaty at Bowery Ballroom
  • Fever Ray at Terminal 5
  • Martin Sexton, KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
  • Upsahl at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Coheed and Cambria at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Babyface Ray at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • The Garden at Irving Plaza
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at The Gramercy Theatre

Thursday, 5/4

  • Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • Amy Grant at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Bela Fleck at Town Hall
  • Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
  • Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel
  • Angele at Terminal 5
  • Ministry, Gary Numen, Front Line Assembly at Franklin Music Hall
  • The Walkmen at Union Transfer
  • The Commodores at St. George Theatre
  • Hoodoo Gurus at Underground Arts
  • The Heavy at Elsewhere
  • Obituary at Irving Plaza
  • Nickel Creek at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Friday, 5/5

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Quiet Riot at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
  • Styx at Xcite Center
  • Angele at Terminal 5
  • Hoodoo Gurus at Webster Hall
  • John Pizzarelli at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Amy Grant at City Winery NYC
  • Peter Cincotti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
  • Goth Babe at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Meg Myers at Underground Arts
  • Bumpin Uglies at House of Independents
  • Rebecca Black at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
  • Khemmis at Brooklyn Monarch
  • MUNA at The Met Philadelphia
  • Ron Pope at World Cafe Live

Saturday, 5/6

  • Set It Off at Palladium Times Square
  • Rebecca Black at Elsewhere
  • Lotus at The Capitol Theatre
  • John Pizzarelli at Count Basie Center for Arts
  • Joji at Madison Square Garden
  • Ron Pope at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Meg Myers at The Wonder Bar
  • Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings at Starland Ballroom
  • Babyface Ray at Webster Hall
  • Yaeji at Union Transfer
  • Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
  • Transviolet at Elsewhere
  • Khemmis at Underground Arts
  • Acid Dad at Mercury Lounge
  • Linda & The LoveTones at The Stanhope House
  • Smash Into Pieces at Racket NYC
  • Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge

Sunday, 5/7

  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • Khary at Mercury Lounge
  • Loudness at Dingbatz
  • August Burns Red at Starland Ballroom
  • Jimmy Webb at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Set It Off at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Styx at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Kali Uchis at The Met Philadelphia
  • Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
  • Jann Klose at The Cutting Room

Monday, 5/8

  • Transviolet at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bono at The Beacon Theatre
  • MUNA at Terminal 5
  • Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 5/9

  • Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • MUNA at Terminal 5
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
  • Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena

Wednesday, 5/10

  • Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
  • Anita Baker at Prudential Center
  • Adelitas Way at Dingbatz
  • Enter Shikari at Bowery Ballroom
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • John Butler at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Daisy The Great at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Beartooth, Trivium at the Paramount Theatre
  • Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
  • Haken at Theatre Of The Living Arts

Thursday, 5/11

  • Art Garfunkel at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
  • Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Underground Arts
  • The Wallflowers at The Stone Pony
  • Phoneboy at Bowery Ballroom
  • Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
  • Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
  • Seal at The Met Philadelphia
  • Halen at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Jackson Wang at Barclays Center
  • Cobra Man at Irving Plaza

Friday, 5/12

  • Anita Baker at UBS Arena
  • The Temptations & The Four Tops at Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Bowery Ballroom
  • Pouya at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Jessie’s Girl at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Bacilos at Irving Plaza
  • Seven Lions at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Daisy The Great at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
  • Sana at Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, 5/13

  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at The Gramercy Theatre
  • City Morgue at Terminal 5
  • Gospelfest at Prudential Center
  • Dionne Warwick at Xcite Center
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
  • Gogo Penguin at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Wage War at Starland Ballroom
  • Fantasia, Ne-Yo, Kenny Lattimore at Boardwalk Hall
  • John Butler at Town Hall
  • Cobra Man at Underground Arts
  • Moon Boots at Racket NYC
  • Sabrina Carpenter at Franklin Music Hall
  • Shame at Union Transfer
  • The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza
  • Austin Millz at Elsewhere
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Feist at Brooklyn Steel
  • Tiesto at Brooklyn Mirage

Sunday, 5/14

  • Off With Their Heads at House of Independents
  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • Shame at Warsaw
  • Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
  • The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at Union Transfer
  • Wage War at Paramount Theatre
  • Pouya at Irving Plaza
  • Hippie Sabotage at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Hardwell at Brooklyn Mirage
  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at Lincoln Financial Field

Monday, 5/15

  • Feist at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
  • City and Colour at Franklin Music Hall
  • Shame at Irving Plaza
  • Sarah Potenza at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 5/16

  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
  • Joan at Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Wednesday, 5/17

  • The Righteous Brothers at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
  • The New Pornographers at Brooklyn Steel
  • Wage War at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams at Brooklyn Made
  • Clutch at the Paramount Theatre
  • Hippie Sabotage at Webster Hall
  • Cheap Trick at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
  • Mareux at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Denzel Curry at Blue Note NYC

Thursday, 5/18

  • Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at Crossroads
  • Harry Mack at Irving Plaza
  • Eggy at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The New Pornographers at Union Transfer
  • Clutch at Starland Ballroom

Friday, 5/19

  • Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden
  • Village People at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Rival Schools at Bowery Ballroom
  • Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
  • The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at First Unitarian Church
  • Eleri Ward at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Hammerfall at Underground Arts
  • Lulu Santos at Sony Hall
  • Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Gaslight Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Ashley McBryde at Newton Theatre
  • City and Colour at The Beacon Theatre
  • Waterparks at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Travis Tritt at Xcite Center
  • The Blue Stones at Brooklyn Made

Saturday, 5/20

  • Foghat at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
  • Richie Furay at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Etess Arena
  • Blues Traveler at Harrah’s – Atlantic City
  • The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at Theatre Of The Living Arts
  • Tom Jones at Borgata Event Center
  • Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Superheaven at Union Transfer
  • LeAnn Rimes at State Theatre New Jersey

Sunday, 5/21

  • Helloween at Terminal 5
  • Blink-182 at UBS Arena
  • Redveil at Bowery Ballroom
  • Rival Schools at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bury Tomorrow at The Gramercy Theatre
  • Caroline Polachek at Radio City Music Hall
  • Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band at The Beacon Theatre
  • moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Front Bottoms at the Paramount Theatre

Monday, 5/22

  • Tom Jones at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Hunter Hayes at The Gramercy Theatre
  • Crowded House at The Beacon Theatre
  • Narrow Head at Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, 5/23

  • Seal at The Beacon Theatre
  • Beach Bunny at The Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
  • SYML at Racket NYC
  • Waterparks at Irving Plaza
  • Westerman at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
  • Avatar at Webster Hall
  • Indigo De Souza at Union Transfer
  • Tom Jones at the Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, 5/24

  • Blink-182 at Barclays Center
  • Attack Attack! at House of Independents
  • Off! at Bowery Ballroom
  • Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
  • Crowded House at The Met Philadelphia
  • Redveil at Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thursday, 5/25

  • Future Islands at Asbury Lanes
  • Big Joanie at Union Pool
  • Off! at First Unitarian Church
  • Tom Jones at The Beacon Theatre
  • Jose James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Loveless at Irving Plaza
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Friday, 5/26

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
  • The Gaslight Anthem at the Paramount Theatre
  • Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
  • Anita Wilson at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Crowded House at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Leon Larregui at Palladium Times Square
  • Sam Hunt at Etess Arena
  • Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
  • Anuel Aa at Prudential Center
  • Mavi at Bowery Ballroom
  • Big Joanie at Baby’s All Right
  • Foreigner at Xcite Center
  • Avatar at Theatre Of The Living Arts

Saturday, 5/27

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
  • Le Tigre at Union Transfer
  • Alestorm at Irving Plaza
  • Foreigner at Xcite Center
  • Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage

Sunday, 5/28

  • Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium
  • Anuel AA at Madison Square Garden
  • Bi-2 at Terminal 5

Monday, 5/29

  • Spafford at Blue Note NYC
  • Dadju at Irving Plaza

Tuesday, 5/30

  • Paramore at Madison Square Garden
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
  • Panchiko at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
  • Thrice at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wednesday, 5/31

  • Paramore at Madison Square Garden
  • Graham Parker at City Winery NYC
  • Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
  • Grentperez at Mercury Lounge
  • The Backseat Lovers at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • The Hellp at Bowery Ballroom
  • Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza

June

Thursday, 6/1

  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Frankie Valli at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Thrice at Brooklyn Steel
  • Billy Porter at The Met Philadelphia
  • Rival Sons, the Record Company, Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square
  • J.Wail, Special Guests, Microwave, Solar Circuit at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Heart Attack Man at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Silversun Pickups at Starland Ballroom
  • Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Indigo Girls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Benson Boone at Irving Plaza
  • The Bridge City Sinners at Underground Arts

Friday, 6/2

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Young the Giant at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Declan McKenna at Union Transfer
  • The Sisters of Mercy at the Kings Theatre
  • Heart Attack Man at House of Independents
  • Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza
  • Panchikko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • George Benson at Prudential Hall
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
  • Puscifier at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
  • Rosie at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Badflower at White Eagle Hall

Saturday, 6/3

  • Ed Sheeran, Khalid at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Christine Martucci at The Wonder Bar
  • grandson, K. Flay at Webster Hall
  • Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at Union Transfer
  • Air Supply at ​Palladium Times Square
  • Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Lovejoy at TLA
  • The Album Leaf at Brooklyn Made
  • Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
  • Benson Boone at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Paralandra at Dingbatz
  • Sisters of Mercy at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center
  • Saving Abel at Starland Ballroom
  • Rival Sons at Franklin Music Hall

Sunday, 6/4

  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe at SummerStage Central Park
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ava Max at TLA
  • Declan McKenna at The Wellmont Theater
  • grandson, K. Flay at Franklin Music Hall
  • Logic, Juicy J at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Avery Sunshine at Victoria Theater
  • Sunset Rollercoaster at Knockdown Center
  • Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Kevin Barnes, Starla Online at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Braids at Racket NYC
  • Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery
  • Feid at The Met Philadelphia
  • Fletcher, Olivia O’Brien, UPSAHL at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • The Shivers, Morgan Weidinger at Mercury Lounge
  • Big Wreck at Underground Arts
  • Griffin House at the Cutting Room
  • Robinson & Rohe at Rockwood Music Hall

Monday, 6/5

  • The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End

Tuesday, 6/6

  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Incognito at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Leith Ross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bully at Racket NYC

Wednesday, 6/7

  • Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Wells Fargo Center
  • Happy Together Tour at BergenPAC
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Logic, Juicy J at The Met Philadelphia
  • Feid at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Meshell Ndegeocello at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
  • Dawn Richard at Racket NYC
  • Dave Mason at State Theatre NJ
  • Dylan at Baby’s All Right
  • Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Temples at Underground Arts

Thursday, 6/8

  • Romeo Santos at Citi Field
  • Currents at Asbury Lanes
  • The Flaming Lips at the Kings Theatre
  • Ava Max at Irving Plaza
  • Black midi at Union Transfer
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Tigercub at the Bowery Ballroom
  • !!! at Union Pool
  • Chris Botti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Drain at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Mike Farris at the Cutting Room
  • Lucky Moon Zooz at White Eagle Hall
  • Jared Mattson at Berlin
  • Post Animal at The Wonder Bar

Friday, 6/9

  • Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden
  • The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Shania Twain at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
  • Yo la Tengo at White Eagle Hall
  • Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully at The Met Philadelphia
  • Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Love and Rockets at the Kings Theatre
  • Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren at Borgata Event Center
  • Gryffin at Franklin Music Hall
  • RJD2 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Palace at Brooklyn Steel
  • Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • AJJ at Union Transfer
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Happy Together Tour MayoPAC
  • The Manhattan Transfer at Sony Hall
  • Caitlin Rose & Andrew Combs at The Wonder Bar
  • Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made
  • Gavin Degraw, Colbie Caillat at Boardwalk Hall
  • Currents at The Foundry Philadelphia

Saturday, 6/10

  • TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Noah Kahan at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band at The Stone Pony
  • Christopher Cross at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
  • Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
  • Summer Salt, The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • RJD2 at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • America at Ovation Hall
  • Love & Rockets at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
  • Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija at Boardwalk Hall
  • Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Palace at Union Transfer
  • Willie Nile at The Wonder Bar
  • Blac Rabbit at Elsewhere Zone One

Sunday, 6/11

  • Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
  • Christopher Cross at The Wellmont Theater
  • The Used & Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Manila Grey at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Eric Andersen at City Winery

Monday, 6/12

  • Yob, Cave In at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Deer Tick at Rough Trade NYC
  • Quadeca, quickly quickly at The Foundry Philadelphia

Tuesday, 6/13

  • The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Charlie Puth at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lyn Lapid at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Gaelic Storm at White Eagle Hall
  • Yob, Pallbearer, Gnaw at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Valerie June at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 6/14

  • Catie Turner at Mercury Lounge
  • Brian Fallon at The Stone Pony
  • Dermot Kennedy, Claire Rosinkranz at Madison Square Garden
  • Cyndi Lauper at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Driver Era at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Citizen at the Knockdown Center
  • Kranium at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Quadeca, quickly quickly at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Tarja Turunen at TLA
  • The Klezmatics at SummerStage Central Park
  • Las Cafeteras, Quitapenas at the Sultan Room
  • Sensational Soul Cruisers at The Wonder Bar
  • Evangelia at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bumpin Uglies at Brooklyn Made

Thursday, 6/15

  • Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
  • Sammy Rae & the Friends, Rubblebucket at SummerStage Central Park
  • Jesse & Joy at Palladium Times Square
  • Trace Adkins at BergenPAC
  • Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
  • $not, Night Lovell, DC the Don, Micro at Irving Plaza
  • Clark at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Dentist at The Wonder Bar
  • The Disco Biscuits at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, 6/16

  • LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium
  • Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • French Montana at the Beacon Theatre
  • Happy Together Tour at the St. George Theatre
  • Keb Mo at BergenPAC
  • Ruel at Terminal 5
  • Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza
  • Yacht Rock Revue at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
  • Buddy Guy at Ovation Hall
  • Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Demi Lovato at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Manila Grey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
  • Nicole Atkins at The Wonder Bar
  • Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Brick and Mortar at House of Independents

Saturday, 6/17

  • boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Ruel at TLA
  • Morgan Wallen at Citizens Bank Park
  • Two Friends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Carlos Santana at the Beacon Theatre
  • Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza
  • The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
  • Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
  • Nicole Atkins at the Sultan Room
  • Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch

Sunday, 6/18

  • Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
  • Buddy Guy, Kingfish Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush at SummerStage Central Park
  • Ruel at TLA
  • Wavves, Cloud Nothings at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
  • $NOT at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Bebe Rexha at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Between The Buried and Me at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Monday, 6/19

  • Amy Rigby & Mary Lee’s Corvette at the Loft at City Winery
  • Zella Day at The Foundry Philadelphia

Tuesday, 6/20

  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Orville Peck at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Dermot Kennedy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Between the Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
  • Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Wednesday, Tenci at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Rocket Summer, hellogoodbye at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bayonne at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 6/21

  • Dead & Company at Citi Field
  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • The Rocket Summer, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
  • John Pizzarelli Trio at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Rosie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Zella Day at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Conway The Machine at TLA
  • Q, Baby Rose at Underground Arts

Thursday, 6/22

  • Dead & Company at Citi Field
  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Alanis Morissette, Aimee Mann at Prudential Center 
  • Weston Estate at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Ben Folds at the Beacon Theatre
  • Joseph at Irving Plaza
  • Luh Tyler at the Market Hotel

Friday, 6/23

  • Luke Bryan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
  • The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • Teen Suicide at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Tiny Habits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Incendiary at Underground Arts
  • Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
  • Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
  • The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom
  • Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage

Saturday, 6/24

  • The Cure at Wells Fargo Center
  • Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square
  • Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Weston Estate at Racket NYC
  • Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
  • W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel
  • Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye
  • The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom

Sunday, 6/25

  • Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • Billie Marten at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Natalie Merchant at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Emperor at the Kings Theatre
  • Larry June at TLA
  • Puddles Pity Party at City Winery NYC

Monday, 6/26

  • Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
  • Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Aqua at Irving Plaza

Tuesday, 6/27

  • Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center
  • Sparks at the ​Beacon Theatre
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Kings Theatre
  • Eels at Webster Hall
  • Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ab-Soul at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Eilen Jewell at City Winery

Wednesday, 6/28

  • Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
  • Don Toliver at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park
  • Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
  • David Rudder at Damrosch Park
  • lovelytheband at Webster Hall
  • November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Feeble Little Horse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ab-Soul at Racket NYC
  • Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar

Thursday, 6/29

  • Don Toliver, Pi’erre Bourne at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
  • Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
  • Sloan at Brooklyn Made
  • Madison McFerrin at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Yellow Swans at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Post Sex Nachos at the Bowery Ballroom

Friday, 6/30

  • yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
  • X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square
  • Melanie Martinez at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Drake Milligan at The Foundry Philadelphia