This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

70+ concerts in New York City this weekend.
Friday, May 5
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- French Montana, Jeezy, T.I., Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek at Barclay Center
- Kali Uchis, Raye at Radio City Music Hall
- Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, Taya at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Goth Babe, Yoke Lore at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer at the Town Hall
- Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless at the Bowery Ballroom
- Angèle at Terminal 5
- Saosin, Astronoid at Irving Plaza
- The Hoodoo Gurus, the Fleshtones at Webster Hall
- Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made
- Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
- UPSAHL, WizTheMC at Racket NYC
- Khemmis, Conjurer, Wake at the Monarch
- Enisa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
- Alejandro Escovedo, Diane & the Gentle Men at the Iridium
- Avalon Emerson & the Charm at Baby’s All Right
- Telescreens, the Cave, Galeana at Mercury Lounge
- Country Westerns, Liquor Store, iLL Angel at Union Pool
- Nicholas Hamilton at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Tredici Bacci, Anthony Coleman, Starla Online, Stice, Jazz Lambaux at 411 Kent
- Lael Neale at Public Records
- The Natural Lines, the Lighthouse and the Whaler at Saint Vitus Bar
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Tim Baker and All Hands w. Eric Slick at Heaven Can Wait
- Donut City, Recreational Outrage, Blackout Shoppers, Bugout Society at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- Tongues Unknown at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, May 6
- Joji, Rei Brown, Lil Toe (Ammo) & SavageRealm at Madison Square Garden
- Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
- Tiwa Savage, Nao, Ayra Starr, Elaine Tyla at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Angèle at Terminal 5
- Stephane Wrembel at the Town Hall
- Set It Off, Scene Queen, In Her Own Words, Rivals at Palladium Times Square
- Ron Pope, Lydia Luce at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Rebecca Black, Mazie at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Durand Jones at the Bowery Ballroom
- Babyface Ray, Veeze at Webster Hall
- Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made
- Acid Dad, Wine Lips at Mercury Lounge
- Museum of Love, Rimarkable, Mike Simonetti at SILO Brooklyn
- Transviolet, Jagwar Twin at Elsewhere Zone One
- Smash into Pieces, Citizen Soldier at Racket NYC
- Finch, Vinnie Caruana at (le) Poisson Rouge
- mmeadows, Salt Cathedral at Baby’s All Right
- Alice, Adrian H and the Wounds, System Syn at Drom
- Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Rachel Baiman at the Owl
- Gocco, Tetchy, Tits Dick Ass, the Silk War, Big Girl, Abby Jeanne, Bugs in the Dark, InCircles, Maya Lucia, AK & the Hallucinations, Cor de Lux, Brodeo at Our Wicked Lady rooftop
- The Reid Paley Trio, Grace Bergere, Pete Simonelli, Kevin Thomson at Main Drag Music
- Band of Others, TarantinosNYC, Trash Island at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Squirrels from Hell at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Sunday, May 7
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- GBH, MDC, NIIS at the Gramercy Theatre
- SQÜRL w. Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, Bria at the Rainbow Room
- Jann Klose at the Cutting Room
- Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at the BRIC Ballroom
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Acid Dad, Wine Lips at Baby’s All Right
- The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, Illuminated Sidewalks at Mercury Lounge
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Youth in a Roman Field, Common Jack at Scratcher
- June McDoom, Eliana Glass, Patricia Brennan, Adam O’Farrill’s Stranger Days at BAMcafé
- Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
- Thumpin’ Johnny Ruckus, Bill Popp & the Tapes, DonBlackCat & Friends, Sea Monster, Commercial Interruption, Anne Husick, Jeannie Skelly, Reel Celtic at the Parkside Lounge
- Chrysalis, Roseblud, Apollo Flowerchild, Bymaddz at Heaven Can Wait
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar