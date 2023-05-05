Home
Governors Ball on 6/11/22 / Everynight Charley

This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 5

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • French Montana, Jeezy, T.I., Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek at Barclay Center
  • Kali Uchis, Raye at Radio City Music Hall
  • Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, Taya at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Goth Babe, Yoke Lore at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer at the Town Hall
  • Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Angèle at Terminal 5
  • Saosin, Astronoid at Irving Plaza
  • The Hoodoo Gurus, the Fleshtones at Webster Hall
  • Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made
  • Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
  • UPSAHL, WizTheMC at Racket NYC
  • Khemmis, Conjurer, Wake at the Monarch
  • Enisa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
  • Alejandro Escovedo, Diane & the Gentle Men at the Iridium
  • Avalon Emerson & the Charm at Baby’s All Right
  • Telescreens, the Cave, Galeana at Mercury Lounge
  • Country Westerns, Liquor Store, iLL Angel at Union Pool
  • Nicholas Hamilton at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Tredici Bacci, Anthony Coleman, Starla Online, Stice, Jazz Lambaux at 411 Kent
  • Lael Neale at Public Records
  • The Natural Lines, the Lighthouse and the Whaler at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Tim Baker and All Hands w. Eric Slick at Heaven Can Wait
  • Donut City, Recreational Outrage, Blackout Shoppers, Bugout Society at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • Tongues Unknown at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
  • Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, May 6

  • Joji, Rei Brown, Lil Toe (Ammo) & SavageRealm at Madison Square Garden
  • Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
  • Tiwa Savage, Nao, Ayra Starr, Elaine Tyla at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • Angèle at Terminal 5
  • Stephane Wrembel at the Town Hall
  • Set It Off, Scene Queen, In Her Own Words, Rivals at Palladium Times Square
  • Ron Pope, Lydia Luce at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Rebecca Black, Mazie at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Durand Jones at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Babyface Ray, Veeze at Webster Hall
  • Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made
  • Acid Dad, Wine Lips at Mercury Lounge
  • Museum of Love, Rimarkable, Mike Simonetti at SILO Brooklyn
  • Transviolet, Jagwar Twin at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Smash into Pieces, Citizen Soldier at Racket NYC
  • Finch, Vinnie Caruana at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • mmeadows, Salt Cathedral at Baby’s All Right
  • Alice, Adrian H and the Wounds, System Syn at Drom
  • Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Rachel Baiman at the Owl
  • Gocco, Tetchy, Tits Dick Ass, the Silk War, Big Girl, Abby Jeanne, Bugs in the Dark, InCircles, Maya Lucia, AK & the Hallucinations, Cor de Lux, Brodeo at Our Wicked Lady rooftop
  • The Reid Paley Trio, Grace Bergere, Pete Simonelli, Kevin Thomson at Main Drag Music
  • Band of Others, TarantinosNYC, Trash Island at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Squirrels from Hell at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Sunday, May 7

  • Bono at the Beacon Theatre
  • GBH, MDC, NIIS at the Gramercy Theatre
  • SQÜRL w. Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, Bria at the Rainbow Room
  • Jann Klose at the Cutting Room
  • Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn at the BRIC Ballroom
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Acid Dad, Wine Lips at Baby’s All Right
  • The Coffin Daggers, Wiped Out, Illuminated Sidewalks at Mercury Lounge
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Youth in a Roman Field, Common Jack at Scratcher
  • June McDoom, Eliana Glass, Patricia Brennan, Adam O’Farrill’s Stranger Days at BAMcafé
  • Reverend Billy & the Stop Shopping Choir at Joe’s Pub
  • Thumpin’ Johnny Ruckus, Bill Popp & the Tapes, DonBlackCat & Friends, Sea Monster, Commercial Interruption, Anne Husick, Jeannie Skelly, Reel Celtic at the Parkside Lounge
  • Chrysalis, Roseblud, Apollo Flowerchild, Bymaddz at Heaven Can Wait
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar