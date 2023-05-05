This Weekend’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 5

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

French Montana, Jeezy, T.I., Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Cam’ron, Fivio Foreign, Jucee Froot, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek at Barclay Center

Kali Uchis, Raye at Radio City Music Hall

Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, Taya at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Goth Babe, Yoke Lore at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer at the Town Hall

Drive-By Truckers, Lydia Loveless at the Bowery Ballroom

Angèle at Terminal 5

Saosin, Astronoid at Irving Plaza

The Hoodoo Gurus, the Fleshtones at Webster Hall

Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made

Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC

UPSAHL, WizTheMC at Racket NYC

Khemmis, Conjurer, Wake at the Monarch

Enisa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall at Sony Hall

Alejandro Escovedo, Diane & the Gentle Men at the Iridium

Avalon Emerson & the Charm at Baby’s All Right

Telescreens, the Cave, Galeana at Mercury Lounge

Country Westerns, Liquor Store, iLL Angel at Union Pool

Nicholas Hamilton at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Tredici Bacci, Anthony Coleman, Starla Online, Stice, Jazz Lambaux at 411 Kent

Lael Neale at Public Records

The Natural Lines, the Lighthouse and the Whaler at Saint Vitus Bar

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Tim Baker and All Hands w. Eric Slick at Heaven Can Wait

Donut City, Recreational Outrage, Blackout Shoppers, Bugout Society at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

Tongues Unknown at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Lorraine Leckie at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, May 6

Joji, Rei Brown, Lil Toe (Ammo) & SavageRealm at Madison Square Garden

Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall

Tiwa Savage, Nao, Ayra Starr, Elaine Tyla at the Coney Island Amphitheater

Angèle at Terminal 5

Stephane Wrembel at the Town Hall

Set It Off, Scene Queen, In Her Own Words, Rivals at Palladium Times Square

Ron Pope, Lydia Luce at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Rebecca Black, Mazie at the Hall at Elsewhere

Durand Jones at the Bowery Ballroom

Babyface Ray, Veeze at Webster Hall

Saves the Day at Brooklyn Made

Acid Dad, Wine Lips at Mercury Lounge

Museum of Love, Rimarkable, Mike Simonetti at SILO Brooklyn

Transviolet, Jagwar Twin at Elsewhere Zone One

Smash into Pieces, Citizen Soldier at Racket NYC

Finch, Vinnie Caruana at (le) Poisson Rouge

mmeadows, Salt Cathedral at Baby’s All Right

Alice, Adrian H and the Wounds, System Syn at Drom

Jimmy Vivino at the Iridium

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Rachel Baiman at the Owl

Gocco, Tetchy, Tits Dick Ass, the Silk War, Big Girl, Abby Jeanne, Bugs in the Dark, InCircles, Maya Lucia, AK & the Hallucinations, Cor de Lux, Brodeo at Our Wicked Lady rooftop

The Reid Paley Trio, Grace Bergere, Pete Simonelli, Kevin Thomson at Main Drag Music

Band of Others, TarantinosNYC, Trash Island at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Squirrels from Hell at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Sunday, May 7