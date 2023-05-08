80 Music Choices Over Four Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 live music performances in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 8

Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Muna, Nova Twins at Terminal 5

Ville Valo, Kaelan Mikla at Irving Plaza

Amy Grant at City Winery NYC

Finch, the Sleeping at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras at the Gramercy Theatre

Nick Waterhouse at Baby’s All Right

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store

Ian Taylor at Pete’s Candy Store

Tony Conniff & Band w. Larry Saltzman, Marc Shulman, Clint deGanon at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Kevin Harris and Brian Charette at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, May 9

Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden

Four Tet at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Muna, Lou Roy at Terminal 5

Belle & Sebastian at White Eagle Hall

Nova Twins, Mgna Crrrta at the Hall at Elsewhere

Ville Valo, Kaelan Mikla at Irving Plaza

quinnie, Laura Elliot at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

New West, Mei Semones at the Bowery Ballroom

Alice Phoebe Lou at the Sultan Room

Lucy Kaplansky and Tom Chapin at City Winery NYC

Wesley Joseph at Baby’s All Right

Shadowgrass, Jon Dell at the Brooklyn Bowl

Bandits on the Run at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Nathan Xander, Van Vreeland at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, May 10

Four Tet at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Sabrina Carpenter, Blu DeTiger at Terminal 5

Enter Shikari at the Bowery Ballroom

Conan, Thra, Heavy Temple at Saint Vitus Bar

Don McClosky, Will Leet, Alicia Walker at the Brooklyn Bowl

Telecoms, Annie Blackman at the Sultan Room

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Dumbass Youth, Elliot Sharp, Mike Pride at Nublu

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Christine Santelli at the Ear Inn

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, May 11