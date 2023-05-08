80 Music Choices Over Four Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80 live music performances in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 8
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Muna, Nova Twins at Terminal 5
- Ville Valo, Kaelan Mikla at Irving Plaza
- Amy Grant at City Winery NYC
- Finch, the Sleeping at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nick Waterhouse at Baby’s All Right
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Ian Taylor at Pete’s Candy Store
- Tony Conniff & Band w. Larry Saltzman, Marc Shulman, Clint deGanon at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Kevin Harris and Brian Charette at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, May 9
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Four Tet at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Muna, Lou Roy at Terminal 5
- Belle & Sebastian at White Eagle Hall
- Nova Twins, Mgna Crrrta at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Ville Valo, Kaelan Mikla at Irving Plaza
- quinnie, Laura Elliot at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- New West, Mei Semones at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alice Phoebe Lou at the Sultan Room
- Lucy Kaplansky and Tom Chapin at City Winery NYC
- Wesley Joseph at Baby’s All Right
- Shadowgrass, Jon Dell at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Bandits on the Run at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Nathan Xander, Van Vreeland at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, May 10
- Four Tet at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Sabrina Carpenter, Blu DeTiger at Terminal 5
- Enter Shikari at the Bowery Ballroom
- Conan, Thra, Heavy Temple at Saint Vitus Bar
- Don McClosky, Will Leet, Alicia Walker at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Telecoms, Annie Blackman at the Sultan Room
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Dumbass Youth, Elliot Sharp, Mike Pride at Nublu
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Christine Santelli at the Ear Inn
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Brothers Yee at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, May 11
- Jackson Wang at Barclays Center
- Four Tet at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Lecrae, Elevation Rhythm, Doe at Palladium Times Square
- Sabrina Carpenter, Blu DeTiger at Terminal 5
- The Hold Steady at National Sawdust
- Haken, Arch Echo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Vieux Farka Toure, la Manga at Brooklyn Bowl
- Phoneboy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cobra Man, Starbenders, Stolen Nova at Irving Plaza
- Homixide Gang at Webster Hall
- Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- MillyZ at the Gramercy Theatre
- !!!, Monika Heidemann at Union Pool
- Olivia Jean, the Midnight Confessions at Mercury Lounge
- Off with Their Heads, Single Mothers at the Meadows
- Black Anvil at Saint Vitus Bar
- Eldorado Slim w. Scott Sharrard at the Bitter End
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Chris Kasper, Jarrod Dickenson, Electric Blue Yonder at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Kudu Stooge, Vertices, What? at Brooklyn Made
- gugusar, GRÓA at Pianos
- Bobby Harden & the Soulful Saints, Kyle Lacy, the JoJos at the Sultan Room
- Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- Justin Howl at Terra Blues
- Sid Simons, Beau, Charlotte Rose Benjamin (DJ) at Heaven Can Wait
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- Greg Humphries Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Buck and a Quarter at the Watering Hole
- Booga Sugar at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion