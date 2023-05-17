EVENT LISTINGS: May-June 2023

May
Monday, 5/1
- Kill Alters at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Spiritbox at Irving Plaza
- Say Anything at Bowery Ballroom
- Saint Motel at Webster Hall
Tuesday, 5/2
- Lizzy McAlpine at Terminal 5
- Metronomy at Avant Gardner
- Obituary at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Peter Cat Recording Co. at The Foundry Philadelphia
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- Meg Myers at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Garden at Irving Plaza
- Spiritbox at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Gary Numan at Webster Hall
- Los Bitchos at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 5/3
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- The War and Treaty at Bowery Ballroom
- Fever Ray at Terminal 5
- Martin Sexton, KT Tunstall at Sony Hall
- Upsahl at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Coheed and Cambria at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Babyface Ray at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- The Garden at Irving Plaza
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- Chelsea Grin, Carnifex at The Gramercy Theatre
Thursday, 5/4
- Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- Amy Grant at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Bela Fleck at Town Hall
- Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
- Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel
- Angele at Terminal 5
- Ministry, Gary Numen, Front Line Assembly at Franklin Music Hall
- The Walkmen at Union Transfer
- The Commodores at St. George Theatre
- Hoodoo Gurus at Underground Arts
- The Heavy at Elsewhere
- Obituary at Irving Plaza
- Nickel Creek at The Rooftop at Pier 17
Friday, 5/5
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Quiet Riot at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Kali Uchis at Radio City Music Hall
- Styx at Xcite Center
- Angele at Terminal 5
- Hoodoo Gurus at Webster Hall
- John Pizzarelli at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Amy Grant at City Winery NYC
- Peter Cincotti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
- Goth Babe at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Meg Myers at Underground Arts
- Bumpin Uglies at House of Independents
- Rebecca Black at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Drive By Truckers at Bowery Ballroom
- Khemmis at Brooklyn Monarch
- MUNA at The Met Philadelphia
- Ron Pope at World Cafe Live
Saturday, 5/6
- Set It Off at Palladium Times Square
- Rebecca Black at Elsewhere
- Lotus at The Capitol Theatre
- John Pizzarelli at Count Basie Center for Arts
- Joji at Madison Square Garden
- Ron Pope at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Meg Myers at The Wonder Bar
- Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings at Starland Ballroom
- Babyface Ray at Webster Hall
- Yaeji at Union Transfer
- Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
- Transviolet at Elsewhere
- Khemmis at Underground Arts
- Acid Dad at Mercury Lounge
- Linda & The LoveTones at The Stanhope House
- Smash Into Pieces at Racket NYC
- Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge
Sunday, 5/7
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- Khary at Mercury Lounge
- Loudness at Dingbatz
- August Burns Red at Starland Ballroom
- Jimmy Webb at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Set It Off at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Styx at State Theatre New Jersey
- Kali Uchis at The Met Philadelphia
- Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
- Jann Klose at The Cutting Room
Monday, 5/8
- Transviolet at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bono at The Beacon Theatre
- MUNA at Terminal 5
- Finch at (le) Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 5/9
- Ville Valo at Irving Plaza
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- MUNA at Terminal 5
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
Wednesday, 5/10
- Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Madison Square Garden
- Anita Baker at Prudential Center
- Adelitas Way at Dingbatz
- Enter Shikari at Bowery Ballroom
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- John Butler at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Daisy The Great at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Beartooth, Trivium at the Paramount Theatre
- Tomorrow X Together at UBS Arena
- Haken at Theatre Of The Living Arts
Thursday, 5/11
- Art Garfunkel at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Sabrina Carpenter at Terminal 5
- Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Underground Arts
- The Wallflowers at The Stone Pony
- Phoneboy at Bowery Ballroom
- Quinn XCII, Arizona, Julia Wolf at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
- Four Tet, Squidsoup at Avant Gardner
- Seal at The Met Philadelphia
- Halen at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jackson Wang at Barclays Center
- Cobra Man at Irving Plaza
Friday, 5/12
- Anita Baker at UBS Arena
- The Temptations & The Four Tops at Scottish Rite Auditorium
- Voivod, Imperial Triumphant at Bowery Ballroom
- Pouya at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Jessie’s Girl at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl
- Bacilos at Irving Plaza
- Seven Lions at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
- Daisy The Great at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- Sana at Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, 5/13
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at The Gramercy Theatre
- City Morgue at Terminal 5
- Gospelfest at Prudential Center
- Dionne Warwick at Xcite Center
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Sony Hall
- Gogo Penguin at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wage War at Starland Ballroom
- Fantasia, Ne-Yo, Kenny Lattimore at Boardwalk Hall
- John Butler at Town Hall
- Cobra Man at Underground Arts
- Moon Boots at Racket NYC
- Sabrina Carpenter at Franklin Music Hall
- Shame at Union Transfer
- The Lemon Twigs at Irving Plaza
- Austin Millz at Elsewhere
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at Lincoln Financial Field
- Feist at Brooklyn Steel
- Tiesto at Brooklyn Mirage
Sunday, 5/14
- Off With Their Heads at House of Independents
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Shame at Warsaw
- Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
- The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Against The Current, Trophy Eyes, Yours Truly at Union Transfer
- Wage War at Paramount Theatre
- Pouya at Irving Plaza
- Hippie Sabotage at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Hardwell at Brooklyn Mirage
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at Lincoln Financial Field
Monday, 5/15
- Feist at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Plini at The Gramercy Theatre
- City and Colour at Franklin Music Hall
- Shame at Irving Plaza
- Sarah Potenza at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 5/16
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
- Joan at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Wednesday, 5/17
- The Righteous Brothers at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Graham Nash at City Winery NYC
- The New Pornographers at Brooklyn Steel
- Wage War at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams at Brooklyn Made
- Clutch at the Paramount Theatre
- Hippie Sabotage at Webster Hall
- Cheap Trick at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Billy Nomates at Mercury Lounge
- Mareux at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Denzel Curry at Blue Note NYC
Thursday, 5/18
- Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at Crossroads
- Harry Mack at Irving Plaza
- Eggy at The Foundry Philadelphia
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- The New Pornographers at Union Transfer
- Clutch at Starland Ballroom
Friday, 5/19
- Blink-182 at Madison Square Garden
- Village People at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Rival Schools at Bowery Ballroom
- The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams at First Unitarian Church
- Eleri Ward at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Hammerfall at Underground Arts
- Lulu Santos at Sony Hall
- Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
- The Gaslight Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Ashley McBryde at Newton Theatre
- City and Colour at The Beacon Theatre
- Waterparks at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- Travis Tritt at Xcite Center
- The Blue Stones at Brooklyn Made
Saturday, 5/20
- Foghat at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Richie Furay at South Orange Performing Arts Center
- Janet Jackson, Ludacris at Etess Arena
- Blues Traveler at Harrah’s – Atlantic City
- The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at Theatre Of The Living Arts
- Tom Jones at Borgata Event Center
- Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Superheaven at Union Transfer
- LeAnn Rimes at State Theatre New Jersey
Sunday, 5/21
- Helloween at Terminal 5
- Blink-182 at UBS Arena
- Redveil at Bowery Ballroom
- Rival Schools at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Yaeji at Brooklyn Steel
- Bury Tomorrow at The Gramercy Theatre
- Caroline Polachek at Radio City Music Hall
- Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band at The Beacon Theatre
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Front Bottoms at the Paramount Theatre
Monday, 5/22
- Tom Jones at State Theatre New Jersey
- Hunter Hayes at The Gramercy Theatre
- Crowded House at The Beacon Theatre
- Narrow Head at Mercury Lounge
Tuesday, 5/23
- Seal at The Beacon Theatre
- Beach Bunny at The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
- SYML at Racket NYC
- Waterparks at Irving Plaza
- Westerman at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
- Avatar at Webster Hall
- Indigo De Souza at Union Transfer
- Tom Jones at the Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, 5/24
- Blink-182 at Barclays Center
- Attack Attack! at House of Independents
- Off! at Bowery Ballroom
- Indigo De Souza at Webster Hall
- Crowded House at The Met Philadelphia
- Redveil at Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thursday, 5/25
- Future Islands at Asbury Lanes
- Big Joanie at Union Pool
- Off! at First Unitarian Church
- Tom Jones at The Beacon Theatre
- Jose James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Loveless at Irving Plaza
- Hayley Kiyoko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Friday, 5/26
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
- The Gaslight Anthem at the Paramount Theatre
- Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
- Anita Wilson at City Winery Philadelphia
- Crowded House at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Leon Larregui at Palladium Times Square
- Sam Hunt at Etess Arena
- Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
- Anuel Aa at Prudential Center
- Mavi at Bowery Ballroom
- Big Joanie at Baby’s All Right
- Foreigner at Xcite Center
- Avatar at Theatre Of The Living Arts
Saturday, 5/27
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams at MetLife Stadium
- Le Tigre at Union Transfer
- Alestorm at Irving Plaza
- Foreigner at Xcite Center
- Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
Sunday, 5/28
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium
- Anuel AA at Madison Square Garden
- Bi-2 at Terminal 5
Monday, 5/29
- Spafford at Blue Note NYC
- Dadju at Irving Plaza
Tuesday, 5/30
- Paramore at Madison Square Garden
- Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
- Panchiko at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
- Thrice at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wednesday, 5/31
- Paramore at Madison Square Garden
- Graham Parker at City Winery NYC
- Zach Bryan at Wells Fargo Center
- Grentperez at Mercury Lounge
- The Backseat Lovers at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- The Hellp at Bowery Ballroom
- Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
June
Thursday, 6/1
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Frankie Valli at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Thrice at Brooklyn Steel
- Billy Porter at The Met Philadelphia
- Rival Sons, the Record Company, Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square
- J.Wail, Special Guests, Microwave, Solar Circuit at Brooklyn Bowl
- Heart Attack Man at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Silversun Pickups at Starland Ballroom
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Indigo Girls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Benson Boone at Irving Plaza
- The Bridge City Sinners at Underground Arts
Friday, 6/2
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Young the Giant at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Declan McKenna at Union Transfer
- The Sisters of Mercy at the Kings Theatre
- Heart Attack Man at House of Independents
- Ippy and The Project at Factory Records
- Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza
- Panchikko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- George Benson at Prudential Hall
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
- Puscifier at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
- Rosie at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Badflower at White Eagle Hall
Saturday, 6/3
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid at Lincoln Financial Field
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Christine Martucci at The Wonder Bar
- grandson, K. Flay at Webster Hall
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at Union Transfer
- Air Supply at Palladium Times Square
- Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lovejoy at TLA
- The Album Leaf at Brooklyn Made
- Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
- Benson Boone at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Paralandra at Dingbatz
- Sisters of Mercy at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center
- Saving Abel at Starland Ballroom
- Rival Sons at Franklin Music Hall
Sunday, 6/4
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe at SummerStage Central Park
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Ava Max at TLA
- Declan McKenna at The Wellmont Theater
- grandson, K. Flay at Franklin Music Hall
- Logic, Juicy J at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Avery Sunshine at Victoria Theater
- Sunset Rollercoaster at Knockdown Center
- Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery NYC
- Kevin Barnes, Starla Online at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Braids at Racket NYC
- Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery
- Feid at The Met Philadelphia
- Fletcher, Olivia O’Brien, UPSAHL at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The Shivers, Morgan Weidinger at Mercury Lounge
- Big Wreck at Underground Arts
- Griffin House at the Cutting Room
- Robinson & Rohe at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday, 6/5
- The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
Tuesday, 6/6
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Incognito at City Winery Philadelphia
- Leith Ross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bully at Racket NYC
Wednesday, 6/7
- Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Wells Fargo Center
- Happy Together Tour at BergenPAC
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Logic, Juicy J at The Met Philadelphia
- Feid at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
- The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
- Dawn Richard at Racket NYC
- Dave Mason at State Theatre NJ
- Dylan at Baby’s All Right
- Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
- Temples at Underground Arts
Thursday, 6/8
- Romeo Santos at Citi Field
- Currents at Asbury Lanes
- The Flaming Lips at the Kings Theatre
- Ava Max at Irving Plaza
- Black midi at Union Transfer
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Tigercub at the Bowery Ballroom
- !!! at Union Pool
- Chris Botti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Drain at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Mike Farris at the Cutting Room
- Lucky Moon Zooz at White Eagle Hall
- Jared Mattson at Berlin
- Post Animal at The Wonder Bar
Friday, 6/9
- Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden
- The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
- Shania Twain at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
- Yo la Tengo at White Eagle Hall
- Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully at The Met Philadelphia
- Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Love and Rockets at the Kings Theatre
- Dumb Love, King Kung at Sherman Theater
- Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren at Borgata Event Center
- Gryffin at Franklin Music Hall
- RJD2 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Palace at Brooklyn Steel
- Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere
- AJJ at Union Transfer
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Happy Together Tour MayoPAC
- The Manhattan Transfer at Sony Hall
- Caitlin Rose & Andrew Combs at The Wonder Bar
- Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made
- Gavin Degraw, Colbie Caillat at Boardwalk Hall
- Currents at The Foundry Philadelphia
Saturday, 6/10
- TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Noah Kahan at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band at The Stone Pony
- Christopher Cross at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
- Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
- Summer Salt, The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at The Foundry Philadelphia
- RJD2 at the Brooklyn Bowl
- America at Ovation Hall
- Love & Rockets at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija at Boardwalk Hall
- Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom
- Palace at Union Transfer
- Willie Nile at The Wonder Bar
- Blac Rabbit at Elsewhere Zone One
Sunday, 6/11
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
- Christopher Cross at The Wellmont Theater
- The Used & Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Manila Grey at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Eric Andersen at City Winery
Monday, 6/12
- Yob, Cave In at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Deer Tick at Rough Trade NYC
- Quadeca, quickly quickly at The Foundry Philadelphia
Tuesday, 6/13
- The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Charlie Puth at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lyn Lapid at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gaelic Storm at White Eagle Hall
- Yob, Pallbearer, Gnaw at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Valerie June at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 6/14
- Catie Turner at Mercury Lounge
- Brian Fallon at The Stone Pony
- Dermot Kennedy, Claire Rosinkranz at Madison Square Garden
- Cyndi Lauper at the Beacon Theatre
- The Driver Era at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Citizen at the Knockdown Center
- Kranium at the Gramercy Theatre
- Quadeca, quickly quickly at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tarja Turunen at TLA
- The Klezmatics at SummerStage Central Park
- Las Cafeteras, Quitapenas at the Sultan Room
- Sensational Soul Cruisers at The Wonder Bar
- Evangelia at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bumpin Uglies at Brooklyn Made
Thursday, 6/15
- Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
- Sammy Rae & the Friends, Rubblebucket at SummerStage Central Park
- Jesse & Joy at Palladium Times Square
- Trace Adkins at BergenPAC
- Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
- $not, Night Lovell, DC the Don, Micro at Irving Plaza
- Clark at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dentist at The Wonder Bar
- The Disco Biscuits at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Friday, 6/16
- LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium
- Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks at Lincoln Financial Field
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- French Montana at the Beacon Theatre
- Happy Together Tour at the St. George Theatre
- Keb Mo at BergenPAC
- Ruel at Terminal 5
- Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza
- Yacht Rock Revue at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
- Buddy Guy at Ovation Hall
- Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
- Demi Lovato at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Manila Grey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
- Nicole Atkins at The Wonder Bar
- Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Brick and Mortar at House of Independents
Saturday, 6/17
- boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ruel at TLA
- Morgan Wallen at Citizens Bank Park
- Two Friends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Carlos Santana at the Beacon Theatre
- Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza
- The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
- Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
- Nicole Atkins at the Sultan Room
- Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch
Sunday, 6/18
- Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé at Forest Hills Stadium
- Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
- Buddy Guy, Kingfish Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush at SummerStage Central Park
- Ruel at TLA
- Wavves, Cloud Nothings at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
- $NOT at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Bebe Rexha at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Between The Buried and Me at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Monday, 6/19
- Amy Rigby & Mary Lee’s Corvette at the Loft at City Winery
- Zella Day at The Foundry Philadelphia
Tuesday, 6/20
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Orville Peck at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Dermot Kennedy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Between the Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
- Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Wednesday, Tenci at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rocket Summer, hellogoodbye at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bayonne at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 6/21
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- The Rocket Summer, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Pizzarelli Trio at City Winery Philadelphia
- Rosie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zella Day at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Conway The Machine at TLA
- Q, Baby Rose at Underground Arts
Thursday, 6/22
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Alanis Morissette, Aimee Mann at Prudential Center
- Weston Estate at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Ben Folds at the Beacon Theatre
- Joseph at Irving Plaza
- Luh Tyler at the Market Hotel
Friday, 6/23
- Luke Bryan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
- Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Teen Suicide at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tiny Habits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Incendiary at Underground Arts
- Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom
- Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage
Saturday, 6/24
- The Cure at Wells Fargo Center
- Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
- Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square
- Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Weston Estate at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl
- Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel
- Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye
- The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom
Sunday, 6/25
- Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Billie Marten at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Natalie Merchant at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Emperor at the Kings Theatre
- Larry June at TLA
- Puddles Pity Party at City Winery NYC
Monday, 6/26
- Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
- Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Aqua at Irving Plaza
Tuesday, 6/27
- Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center
- Sparks at the Beacon Theatre
- Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Kings Theatre
- Eels at Webster Hall
- Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ab-Soul at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Eilen Jewell at City Winery
Wednesday, 6/28
- Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
- Don Toliver at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- David Rudder at Damrosch Park
- lovelytheband at Webster Hall
- November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom
- Feeble Little Horse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ab-Soul at Racket NYC
- Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar
Thursday, 6/29
- Don Toliver, Pi’erre Bourne at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- Sloan at Brooklyn Made
- Madison McFerrin at Elsewhere Zone One
- Yellow Swans at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Post Sex Nachos at the Bowery Ballroom
Friday, 6/30
- yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
- X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square
- Melanie Martinez at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Drake Milligan at The Foundry Philadelphia