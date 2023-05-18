Win a Pair of Tickets to Riot Fest 2023!

The Aquarian is thrilled to have partnered with Riot Fest to grant one lucky winner a pair of tickets to the beloved rock festival in Chicago. Over the course of three days, September 15-17, Douglass Park will feature your favorite artists+more… and these GA passes are what you need to be in the crowd and part of the action!

Fill out the submission form below with the appropriate information to be entered for a chance to win two GA (General Admission) passes (tickets) to the festival. Winners will be picked on a date TBD. Only one entry per person.

This year’s lineup is set to include: Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, The Cure, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, Death Grips, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Say Anything, 070 Shake, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, Viagra Boys, Pup, Sleep Token, The Interrupters, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, Finch, Silverstein, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Parliament Funkadelic Ft. George Clinton, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Nothing,Nowhere., Code Orange, White Reaper, Balance and Composure, Fake Names, Eshu Tune, Quicksand, Enter Shikari, The Wrecks, Thursday, Hawthorne Heights, Bowling For Soup, Braid, H20, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band / Crass, The Black Angels, Yard Act, Warpaint, Nothing, Screaming Females, High Vis, Rival Schools, Caroline Rose, Sludgeworth, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Quasi, Corey Feldman, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, Enola Gay, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Cassyette, FEA, Fleshwater, The Bobby Lees, Pool Kids, Young Culture, Fade ‘Em All, CK Vassi, and Total Chaos.

For all things Riot Fest, visit their website.

You can buy passes and packages to Riot Fest here.