Enjoy Awesome Live Music over Memorial Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this Memorial Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 26

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium

León Larregui, Ryder the Eagle at Palladium Times Square

Seven Lions, Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri, Dimibo, Oblvyn at the Brooklyn Mirage

Stephane at Webster Hall

Mavi, 454, CLIP, Kai Ca$h at the Bowery Ballroom

Man with a Mission at Irving Plaza

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Big Joanie, Frida Kill at Baby’s All Right

Nekrogoblin, Aether Reality, Hunt the Dinosaur, Inferi at the Brooklyn Monarch

Divine Sweater, Moxie at the Broadway

The Down and Outs, S.C.A.B., Comatosed at Brooklyn Made

Hermeto Pascoal Grupo at (le) Poisson Rouge

Hermeto Pascoal Grupo at (le) Poisson Rouge Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater

The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club

Malika Zarra at Joe’s Pub

Hot Milk, Lyell at Mercury Lounge

Gary Lucas at the Loft at City Winery

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

Soul Glo, Compa, T.A.Z., No Knock at Tompkins Square Park



Saturday, May 27

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Adams at MetLife Stadium

Paramore, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, PUP, Beach Bunny, Jeff Rosenstock, Surf Curse, Thursday, the Linda Lindas, the Happy Fits, Mannequin Pussy, Meet Me @ the Altar, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Wheatus, I Am the Avalanche, Drug Church, GEL, Zulu, Well Wisher, Pinkshift, Neil Rubenstein at Atlantic City Beach

Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Gem & Tauri, Dimibo, Oblvyn at the Brooklyn Mirage

Valentino Khan at Brooklyn Steel

Keys n Krates, Anna Morgan, Aq at Elsewhere Rooftop

Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Lutharo at Irving Plaza

The Record Company at White Eagle Hall

Bernie Williams & the Gil Parris Quartet w. Will Lee & Josh Dion at the Iridium

Mad Painter at Chelsea Table + Stage

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater

The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club

Spread Eagle, Killcode, Metalfier at the Bowery Electric

Tony Trischka at Joe’s Pub

Ahmed City (Sinkane), W. Andrew Raposo, Miss Hap Selam, Rok One at the Sultan Room

The Pale Moon Gang, Cowbell Superstar, the TarantinosNYC, Fandango NYC at Parkside Lounge

Yeah Baby, Heat Death, Bindy at Main Drag Music

Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the MandleBrot Shakes at Otto’s Shrunken Head

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

Leeway, Rebelmatic, Butterbrain, Winterwolf. Scott Helland: Guitarmy of One at Tompkins Square Park

Insurreal, Svn.Seeker, Breath of the Moor, Ice Giant, Dead City Crown, IATT, Oak, Ash & Thorn, the Hudson Horror, Aeternam, Solemn Vision at the Meadows

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Kolker at Pete’s Candy Store

SoulCake at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Sunday, May 28

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium

blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed and Cambria, the Front Bottoms, Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Midtown, Waterparks, the Starting Line, Loveless, L.S. Dunes, Beach Weather, Royal & the Serpent, Phantom Planet, the Movielife, Hot Milk, Soul Glo, Incendiary, OFF!, Folly, Siiickbrain, Oxymorrons, Candy, Neil Rubenstein at Atlantic City Beach

Anuel at Madison Square Garden

Bi-2 at Terminal 5

Bloc Party, Family Dinner at Brooklyn Steel

Afrojack at the Brooklyn Mirage

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

The Duke Robillard Band at the Blue Note

Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater

Gary Lucas at the Loft at City Winery

Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès

Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub

Dwarves, Spite Fuxxx, Moxie Pocket at the Bowery Electric

Robert Leslie, Elora at Union Pool

Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End

The Pioneers at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Jeff Jakobs at Book Club

Monday, May 29