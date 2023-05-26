Enjoy Awesome Live Music over Memorial Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this Memorial Day weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 26
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE at MetLife Stadium
- León Larregui, Ryder the Eagle at Palladium Times Square
- Seven Lions, Andrew Bayer, Gem & Tauri, Dimibo, Oblvyn at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Stephane at Webster Hall
- Mavi, 454, CLIP, Kai Ca$h at the Bowery Ballroom
- Man with a Mission at Irving Plaza
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Big Joanie, Frida Kill at Baby’s All Right
- Nekrogoblin, Aether Reality, Hunt the Dinosaur, Inferi at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Divine Sweater, Moxie at the Broadway
- The Down and Outs, S.C.A.B., Comatosed at Brooklyn Made
Hermeto Pascoal Grupo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater
- The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Malika Zarra at Joe’s Pub
- Hot Milk, Lyell at Mercury Lounge
- Gary Lucas at the Loft at City Winery
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Soul Glo, Compa, T.A.Z., No Knock at Tompkins Square Park
Saturday, May 27
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Adams at MetLife Stadium
- Paramore, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, PUP, Beach Bunny, Jeff Rosenstock, Surf Curse, Thursday, the Linda Lindas, the Happy Fits, Mannequin Pussy, Meet Me @ the Altar, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Wheatus, I Am the Avalanche, Drug Church, GEL, Zulu, Well Wisher, Pinkshift, Neil Rubenstein at Atlantic City Beach
- Seven Lions, Jason Ross, Gem & Tauri, Dimibo, Oblvyn at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Valentino Khan at Brooklyn Steel
- Keys n Krates, Anna Morgan, Aq at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Lutharo at Irving Plaza
- The Record Company at White Eagle Hall
- Bernie Williams & the Gil Parris Quartet w. Will Lee & Josh Dion at the Iridium
- Mad Painter at Chelsea Table + Stage
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater
- The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Spread Eagle, Killcode, Metalfier at the Bowery Electric
- Tony Trischka at Joe’s Pub
- Ahmed City (Sinkane), W. Andrew Raposo, Miss Hap Selam, Rok One at the Sultan Room
- The Pale Moon Gang, Cowbell Superstar, the TarantinosNYC, Fandango NYC at Parkside Lounge
- Yeah Baby, Heat Death, Bindy at Main Drag Music
- Mighty Joe Castro & the Gravamen, the MandleBrot Shakes at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- Leeway, Rebelmatic, Butterbrain, Winterwolf. Scott Helland: Guitarmy of One at Tompkins Square Park
- Insurreal, Svn.Seeker, Breath of the Moor, Ice Giant, Dead City Crown, IATT, Oak, Ash & Thorn, the Hudson Horror, Aeternam, Solemn Vision at the Meadows
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Kolker at Pete’s Candy Store
- SoulCake at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Sunday, May 28
- Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Owenn at MetLife Stadium
- blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed and Cambria, the Front Bottoms, Knocked Loose, Motion City Soundtrack, Midtown, Waterparks, the Starting Line, Loveless, L.S. Dunes, Beach Weather, Royal & the Serpent, Phantom Planet, the Movielife, Hot Milk, Soul Glo, Incendiary, OFF!, Folly, Siiickbrain, Oxymorrons, Candy, Neil Rubenstein at Atlantic City Beach
- Anuel at Madison Square Garden
- Bi-2 at Terminal 5
- Bloc Party, Family Dinner at Brooklyn Steel
- Afrojack at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- The Duke Robillard Band at the Blue Note
- Steve Wilson & the Analog Band at the Birdland Theater
- Gary Lucas at the Loft at City Winery
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Bright Light Bright Light at Joe’s Pub
- Dwarves, Spite Fuxxx, Moxie Pocket at the Bowery Electric
- Robert Leslie, Elora at Union Pool
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Jeff Jakobs at Book Club
Monday, May 29
- Dadju at Irving Plaza
- Spafford at the Blue Note
- AJJ (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Andy Shernoff, Sick Fucks, Mutated Music, Soraia, Palmyra Delran, Jiro, Hyperdolls, Dez Cadena at the Bowery Electric
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room Murray Hill
- Sasha Dobson and Friends at the Ear Inn
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Cowgirl Seahorse