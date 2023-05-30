Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Bloc Party at SummerStage Central Park on 9/20/19 / Everynight Charley

The Best Live Music Events in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, May 30

  • Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden
  • Yo La Tengo, Marc Ribot, Martin Bisi (Collective) at Public Records
  • Hayley Kiyoko, Allison Ponthier, ill peach at Irving Plaza
  • Panchiko, Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and the Search for God at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Brutus, Trixie Whitley at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Big Boi, Kari Faux at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Spafford at the Blue Note
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Incendiary at Rough Trade NYC
  • Mike’s Dead, the Haunts at Mercury Lounge
  • Tatiana De Maria, Johnny Burgos at Mercury Lounge
  • Chuck Strangers, YL & Starker, Gabe ‘Nandez at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Sexmob at Fotografiska
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, May 31

  • Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Billy Porter Jr. at the Beacon Theatre
  • Grace Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
  • Emily King, Joseph Solomon at Terminal 5
  • AJJ, Oceanator, Gladie at Webster Hall
  • Hayley Kiyoko, Allison Ponthier, ill peach at Irving Plaza
  • Panchiko, Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and the Search for God at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Spafford at the Blue Note
  • Graham Parker (solo) at City Winery NYC
  • The Hellp, Instupendo, Caleb Peters at Bowery Ballroom
  • Heart Attack Man, Super American, Arm’s Length, Photocopy at Racket NYC
  • The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub
  • Bettye LaVette, Steve Jordan at the Greene Space
  • Mary Fahl at the Loft at City Winery
  • Musiq Soulchild at Sony Hall
  • Mega Bog, Mary Jane Dumphe at Baby’s All Right
  • Arthur Moon, Jen Monroe at Public Records
  • Bridge City Sinners, Crazy and the Brains, Rebelmatic at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius at the Iridium
  • Heldin, Highly Effective People, City Ice at Mama Tried
  • Danielia Cotton at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, June 1

  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Mashina at the Beacon Theatre
  • Thrice, Holy Fawn at Terminal 5
  • Rival Sons, the Record Company, Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square
  • J.Wail, Natalie Cressman & Friends, Microcave, Solar Circuit at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Benson Boone, Nicky Youre at Irving Plaza
  • Big Wreck at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sandra Lawson-Ndu at Elsewhere Zone One
  • partygirl, Laura Danae, monarch., Tula Vera, LEONE at Brooklyn Made
  • Ghost Note at the Blue Note
  • Inner Wave at Racket NYC
  • Kevn Kinney at Cafe Wha?
  • Bootsy Collins at the Cutting Room
  • Reckless Son at Under St. Marks
  • Haley Blais, Katie Tupper, Georgia Harmer at Baby’s All Right
  • Calista Garcia at Brooklyn Music Kitchen
  • REZN, Oryx, Cowardice at the Broadway
  • The Get Right Band, Nebulus, Killdeer, Bricklip at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Oz Noy-Paul Shaffer-Will Lee-Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End
  • Danny’s Devil’s Blues at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • Jackson Scott at the Watering Hole
  • Hans & the Verge at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion