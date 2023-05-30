The Best Live Music Events in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Tuesday, May 30

Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden

Yo La Tengo, Marc Ribot, Martin Bisi (Collective) at Public Records

Hayley Kiyoko, Allison Ponthier, ill peach at Irving Plaza

Panchiko, Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and the Search for God at (le) Poisson Rouge

Brutus, Trixie Whitley at the Gramercy Theatre

Big Boi, Kari Faux at the Brooklyn Bowl

Spafford at the Blue Note

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Incendiary at Rough Trade NYC

Mike’s Dead, the Haunts at Mercury Lounge

Tatiana De Maria, Johnny Burgos at Mercury Lounge

Chuck Strangers, YL & Starker, Gabe ‘Nandez at Elsewhere Zone One

Sexmob at Fotografiska

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, May 31

Paramore, Bloc Party, Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Billy Porter Jr. at the Beacon Theatre

Grace Jones at the Hammerstein Ballroom

The Airborne Toxic Event at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City

Emily King, Joseph Solomon at Terminal 5

AJJ, Oceanator, Gladie at Webster Hall

Hayley Kiyoko, Allison Ponthier, ill peach at Irving Plaza

Panchiko, Horse Jumper of Love, LSD and the Search for God at (le) Poisson Rouge

Spafford at the Blue Note

Graham Parker (solo) at City Winery NYC

The Hellp, Instupendo, Caleb Peters at Bowery Ballroom

Heart Attack Man, Super American, Arm’s Length, Photocopy at Racket NYC

The Hot Sardines at Joe’s Pub

Bettye LaVette, Steve Jordan at the Greene Space

Mary Fahl at the Loft at City Winery

Musiq Soulchild at Sony Hall

Mega Bog, Mary Jane Dumphe at Baby’s All Right

Arthur Moon, Jen Monroe at Public Records

Bridge City Sinners, Crazy and the Brains, Rebelmatic at Saint Vitus Bar

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius at the Iridium

Heldin, Highly Effective People, City Ice at Mama Tried

Danielia Cotton at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, June 1