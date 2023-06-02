Start June with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 2
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Big Time Rush at Rockefeller Plaza
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- The Sisters of Mercy, A Primitive Evolution at the Kings Theatre
- George Benson at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Natalie Merchant at Alice Tully Hall
- Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka at Irving Plaza
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson, Why Bonnie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- DREAMERS, Robert Delong, CARR at the Hall at Elsewhere
- JAMALA at Racket NYC
- Nels Cline (Consentrik Quartet), Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap, Tom Rainey at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Juan MacLean, JDH, Equivel, Timo Lee at the Good Room
- Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
- 79.5, Psymon Sine, lovetempo at Brooklyn Made
- Badflower at White Eagle Hall
- Resistance Revival Chorus at Hudson River Park, Pier 45
- Fly Anakin, Yungmorpheus at Public Records
- Semaphore at Windjammer
- Portair at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Ms. Lisa Fischer at Sony Hall
- Ghost Note at the Blue Note
- The Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Spanglish Fly at Barbès
- The Azures at the Cutting Room
- The Dracu-Las, Sean K. Preston, Ratas En Zelo at Maker Park Radio
- Danny’s Devils Blues, Jezo & the Element, Lilith’s Army, the Last Throes, Lani Ford at Parkside Lounge
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Paris Monster at Nublu
- Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store
Saturday, June 3
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane, Ocula at Forest Hills Stadium
- SG Lewis at Elsewhere
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Chaka Khan at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park
- Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, John Scofield, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride at the Town Hall
- Natalie Merchant at Alice Tully Hall
- Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center
- Air Supply at Palladium Times Square
- Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza
- Pissed Jeans, Carnivorous Bells, Shop Talk at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Dreamer Isioma, Amindi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Cracker at City Winery NYC
- The Album Leaf, Time Wharp, Raays at Brooklyn Made
- Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
- Ghost Note at the Blue Note
- Grandson, K. Flay, Jack Kays at Webster Hall
- Livingston Taylor at the Iridium
- corook, Olivia Barton at Baby’s All Right
- Purr at Union Pool
- Bitchin Bajas at the Church of the Heavenly Rest
- Baby Shakes, Natalie Sweet, the Josephine Network, the Out-Sect, the High Kinks, Civil Rats, Sweat, the Dracu-Las, the Wanderers at TV Eye
- The Bloody Muffs, Cryo Child, the South Side Choir Boys, My Beautiful Eyes at Parkside Lounge
- Ivy Sole, the Dragon Sisters, Sir Babygirl, New York City’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Huda Asfour at Brooklyn Museum
- Nervous Triggers, the Revelatours, Early Riser, Goddamn Wrecks at Maker Park
- Allen Gogarty, the Afro-Latineers, Jennah Vox at the New York Hall of Science
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Rew Starr at Silvana
Sunday, June 4
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe at SummerStage, Central Park
- Angela Aguilar at the Beacon Theatre
- Logic, Juicy J at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Sunset Rollercoaster at Knockdown Center
- Kevin Barnes, Starla Online at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery NYC
- Ghost Note at the Blue Note
- Bang Yong Guk at Irving Plaza
- Braids, Rafiq Bhatia at Racket NYC
- Janaka Stucky at the Irondale Theatre
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Griffin House at the Cutting Room
- Poison Ruin, the Smarthearts at Union Pool
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Maul, Brat at the Kingsland
- The Shivers, Morgan Weidinger, Joe Kaplow, Habe at Mercury Lounge
- Control the Sound, Moderate Rock at Cafe Wha?
- The Lookout Honeys, Ward Hill Boys, Kerbivore, High Chiefs at Maker Park
- Mel Machete, Killer Kin, Vixen 77, Soraia, Revelatours, Loretta, Tits Dick Ass, Wifeknife, Not All Heroes at TV Eye
- Alexander Wren, Wolf van Elfmand, Kid Lake at the Bowery Electric
- Robinson & Rohe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Chris Luquette & Nashville East at Skinny Dennis
- Bridget St. John & David Nagler at the Bitter End
- Drip 2.0 at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Maidin at Book Club