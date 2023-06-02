Start June with Great Live Music

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 2

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Big Time Rush at Rockefeller Plaza

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

The Sisters of Mercy, A Primitive Evolution at the Kings Theatre

George Benson at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Natalie Merchant at Alice Tully Hall

Sauti Sol, Eddy Kenzo, King Kaka at Irving Plaza

Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson, Why Bonnie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

DREAMERS, Robert Delong, CARR at the Hall at Elsewhere

JAMALA at Racket NYC

Nels Cline (Consentrik Quartet), Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap, Tom Rainey at (le) Poisson Rouge

Juan MacLean, JDH, Equivel, Timo Lee at the Good Room

Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery

79.5, Psymon Sine, lovetempo at Brooklyn Made

Badflower at White Eagle Hall

Resistance Revival Chorus at Hudson River Park, Pier 45

Fly Anakin, Yungmorpheus at Public Records

Semaphore at Windjammer

Portair at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Ms. Lisa Fischer at Sony Hall

Ghost Note at the Blue Note

The Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Niall Connolly at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Spanglish Fly at Barbès

The Azures at the Cutting Room

The Dracu-Las, Sean K. Preston, Ratas En Zelo at Maker Park Radio

Danny’s Devils Blues, Jezo & the Element, Lilith’s Army, the Last Throes, Lani Ford at Parkside Lounge

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Paris Monster at Nublu

Adam Najemian at Pete’s Candy Store

Saturday, June 3

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Jerro, Massane, Ocula at Forest Hills Stadium

SG Lewis at Elsewhere

Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Chaka Khan at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park

Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, John Scofield, Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride at the Town Hall

Natalie Merchant at Alice Tully Hall

Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center

Air Supply at Palladium Times Square

Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza

Pissed Jeans, Carnivorous Bells, Shop Talk at (le) Poisson Rouge

Dreamer Isioma, Amindi at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Cracker at City Winery NYC

The Album Leaf, Time Wharp, Raays at Brooklyn Made

Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall

Ghost Note at the Blue Note

Grandson, K. Flay, Jack Kays at Webster Hall

Livingston Taylor at the Iridium

corook, Olivia Barton at Baby’s All Right

Purr at Union Pool

Bitchin Bajas at the Church of the Heavenly Rest

Baby Shakes, Natalie Sweet, the Josephine Network, the Out-Sect, the High Kinks, Civil Rats, Sweat, the Dracu-Las, the Wanderers at TV Eye

The Bloody Muffs, Cryo Child, the South Side Choir Boys, My Beautiful Eyes at Parkside Lounge

Ivy Sole, the Dragon Sisters, Sir Babygirl, New York City’s Gay Men’s Chorus, Huda Asfour at Brooklyn Museum

Nervous Triggers, the Revelatours, Early Riser, Goddamn Wrecks at Maker Park

Allen Gogarty, the Afro-Latineers, Jennah Vox at the New York Hall of Science

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Rew Starr at Silvana

Sunday, June 4