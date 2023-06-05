Enjoy Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 5
- The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Tinariwen, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall
- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn at the Greenwich House Music School
- Leith Ross at Rough Trade NYC
- The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge
- Jeff Kazee, Ann Klein, Adam Levy, Tony Conniff at the Bitter End
- Sundots, High., Joyer at Elsewhere Zone One
- Tits Dick Ass, Spite Fuxxx, Chico Raro, Eevie Echoes at Pianos
- Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
- David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Beautiful Buzz, Dave Achelis & 8 Ace, the 86’s, the Resistance at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion
Tuesday, June 6
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Muna at the Museum of Modern Art
- Sampa the Great, DJ Aq, Haviah Mighty at Irving Plaza
- Leith Ross, Ash Tuesday at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bully, Sub*T at Racket NYC
- Gringo Star, Thin Lear, Helenor at Heaven Can Wait
- Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
- Moon Walker, Baby Bugs at Mercury Lounge
- Joni, Elijah Wolf, Work Wife at Baby’s All Right
- CVC at Berlin
- Tanlines, Off Pink, Dr Bronzer at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Zohra at Saint Vitus Bar
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Alfonso Velez at the 11th St. Bar
- Alicia Witt at Cafe Wha?
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central
Wednesday, June 7
- Dave Matthews (solo, acoustic) at Irving Plaza
- Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Feid at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
- SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
- The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, the Harlem Gospel Travelers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
- Dawn Richard, Torres at Racket NYC
- Dylan at Baby’s All Right
- Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
- Alex Lahey, Liza Anne at Baby’s All Right
- CVC at Union Pool
- Robert Ellis, Belaver, Steele FC at Littlefield
- Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- The Brian Charette Organ Quartet at Dizzy’s Club
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Jamie Block at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, June 8
- Romeo Santos at Citi Field
- The Flaming Lips at the Kings Theatre
- Feid at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
- Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
- Ava Max, the Scarlet Opera at Irving Plaza
- Lettuce, Buck Shot at the Blue Note
- Riopy at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tigercub at the Bowery Ballroom
- Alex Lahey at Rough Trade NYC
- Rachel Grae, Karen Hardy at Mercury Lounge
- Frankie Rose, SRSQ, Rare DM at TV Eye
- !!! at Union Pool
- Drain at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Mike Farris at the Cutting Room
- Laura Cantrell at Main Drag Music
- Yasser Tejada at Harlem Stage
- Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Manic Boys and Girls Club at Pianos
- Jared Mattson at Berlin
- Steven Feifke at Dizzy’s Club
- The G-Nome Project at Cafe Wha?
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion