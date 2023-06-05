Enjoy Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90 concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 5

The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17

John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Tinariwen, Garcia Peoples at Webster Hall

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn at the Greenwich House Music School

Leith Ross at Rough Trade NYC

The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge

Jeff Kazee, Ann Klein, Adam Levy, Tony Conniff at the Bitter End

Sundots, High., Joyer at Elsewhere Zone One

Tits Dick Ass, Spite Fuxxx, Chico Raro, Eevie Echoes at Pianos

Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Beautiful Buzz, Dave Achelis & 8 Ace, the 86’s, the Resistance at Arlene’s Grocery

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Carl Banks at the Red Lion

Tuesday, June 6

John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre

Action Bronson, Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Muna at the Museum of Modern Art

Sampa the Great, DJ Aq, Haviah Mighty at Irving Plaza

Leith Ross, Ash Tuesday at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bully, Sub*T at Racket NYC

Gringo Star, Thin Lear, Helenor at Heaven Can Wait

Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

Moon Walker, Baby Bugs at Mercury Lounge

Joni, Elijah Wolf, Work Wife at Baby’s All Right

CVC at Berlin

Tanlines, Off Pink, Dr Bronzer at Elsewhere Rooftop

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Zohra at Saint Vitus Bar

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

Alfonso Velez at the 11th St. Bar

Alicia Witt at Cafe Wha?

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Scott Stenten at City Winery Grand Central

Wednesday, June 7

Dave Matthews (solo, acoustic) at Irving Plaza

Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall

John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre

The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Feid at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden

SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel

The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge

Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, the Harlem Gospel Travelers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made

Dawn Richard, Torres at Racket NYC

Dylan at Baby’s All Right

Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl

Alex Lahey, Liza Anne at Baby’s All Right

CVC at Union Pool

Robert Ellis, Belaver, Steele FC at Littlefield

Talib Kweli & the Whiskey Boys at the Blue Note

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

The Brian Charette Organ Quartet at Dizzy’s Club

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Jamie Block at the 11th St. Bar

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, June 8