Governors Ball & More: Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 9

Governors Ball: Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Alexander 23, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Metro Boomin’, Maxo Kream, Kaycyy, Matt Maltese, Saba at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Niall Horan at Rockefeller Plaza

The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium

Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden

Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall

John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre

Love and Rockets, Vinsantos at the Kings Theatre

The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Rezz, Of the Trees, NÖTLO, Eddie, Super Future at the Brooklyn Mirage

Metro Boomin’ at Schimanski

Sofi Tucker at Marquee

Palace at Brooklyn Steel

Black Midi at Irving Plaza

Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere

Lettuce, Grand Puba at the Blue Note

The Manhattan Transfer, the Diva Jazz Orchestra at Sony Hall

KayCyy at the Bowery Ballroom

Rhapsody of Fire, Wind Rose, Seven Kingdoms at the Gramercy Theatre

Richard Reed Parry’s Music for Heart and Breath Ensemble w. Yuka Honda, Greg Fox, and Parker Shper, Madame Gandhi at Sonic Sphere at the Shed

Shane Smith and the Saints, Myron Elkins at Brooklyn Made

Shane Smith and the Saints, Myron Elkins at Brooklyn Made The Figgs at TV Eye

Maraschino at Saint Vitus Bar

Christeene, PNK VLVT WTCH, Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm at Coney Island USA’s Sideshows by the Seashore Theater

Alynda Segarra at Joe’s Pub

seem spencer at Rough Trade NYC

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Dan Montgomery, Roger Street Friedman, Tim Heap & Friends, Josh Ribakove at Parkside Lounge

Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Mila DeGray at Mercury Lounge

Highly Effective People, Roid Rage, Hundo at Main Drag Music

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Jamie Mclean Band at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, June 10

Governors Ball: ODESZA, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Snail Mail, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Lovejoy, Evan Giia, Sarah Kinsley, Flipturn, the Amazons, Zolita at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium

Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Victor Manuelle, Grupo Niche, Oscar De Leon, Jerry Rivera, Tony Vega, Edgar Joel, Oro Sólido at Barclays Center

St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Say She She, Mwenso & the Shakes at SummerStage Central Park

David Bromberg and His Big Band, Jeff Tweedy at the Beacon Theatre

Bassjackers at Nebula

Sepultura, Kreator, Death Angel, Spiritworld at the Palladium Times Square

Lettuce, Mike Stern at the Blue Note

Soul Science Lab, Olivia K and the Parkers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall

RJD2, the Du-Rites at the Brooklyn Bowl

Phony PPL at Irving Plaza

Dixon’s Violin, Gamblers at the Gramercy Theatre

Over the Rhine at City Winery NYC

Superbloom, Stay Inside, Woz at Brooklyn Made

Haiku Hands at Drom

Vosh at Mercury Lounge

Ivan Julian and the Magnificent 6, Rogers & Butler at the Loft at City Winery

Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge

Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom

Blac Rabbit, Dazies at Elsewhere Zone One

Alynda Segarra at Joe’s Pub

Gardenia at Alphaville

Faith NYC, Wexwax, Rome 56 at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Emy and the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Joudy, InCircles, Tits Dick Ass, Slashers, Cult of Chunk at Tompkins Square Park

Cohort B, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen, Lip Critic, Boz Boorer and the Cocket Pox at Maker Park

Sunday, June 11