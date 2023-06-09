Governors Ball & More: Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 9
- Governors Ball: Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Remi Wolf, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Alexander 23, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Metro Boomin’, Maxo Kream, Kaycyy, Matt Maltese, Saba at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Niall Horan at Rockefeller Plaza
- The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
- Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden
- Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- Love and Rockets, Vinsantos at the Kings Theatre
- The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Rezz, Of the Trees, NÖTLO, Eddie, Super Future at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Metro Boomin’ at Schimanski
- Sofi Tucker at Marquee
- Palace at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Midi at Irving Plaza
- Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Lettuce, Grand Puba at the Blue Note
- The Manhattan Transfer, the Diva Jazz Orchestra at Sony Hall
- KayCyy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Rhapsody of Fire, Wind Rose, Seven Kingdoms at the Gramercy Theatre
- Richard Reed Parry’s Music for Heart and Breath Ensemble w. Yuka Honda, Greg Fox, and Parker Shper, Madame Gandhi at Sonic Sphere at the Shed
Shane Smith and the Saints, Myron Elkins at Brooklyn Made
- The Figgs at TV Eye
- Maraschino at Saint Vitus Bar
- Christeene, PNK VLVT WTCH, Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm at Coney Island USA’s Sideshows by the Seashore Theater
- Alynda Segarra at Joe’s Pub
- seem spencer at Rough Trade NYC
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Dan Montgomery, Roger Street Friedman, Tim Heap & Friends, Josh Ribakove at Parkside Lounge
- Telescreens, Cab Ellis, Mila DeGray at Mercury Lounge
- Highly Effective People, Roid Rage, Hundo at Main Drag Music
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Jamie Mclean Band at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, June 10
- Governors Ball: ODESZA, Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Snail Mail, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Lovejoy, Evan Giia, Sarah Kinsley, Flipturn, the Amazons, Zolita at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
- Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Victor Manuelle, Grupo Niche, Oscar De Leon, Jerry Rivera, Tony Vega, Edgar Joel, Oro Sólido at Barclays Center
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Say She She, Mwenso & the Shakes at SummerStage Central Park
- David Bromberg and His Big Band, Jeff Tweedy at the Beacon Theatre
- Bassjackers at Nebula
- Sepultura, Kreator, Death Angel, Spiritworld at the Palladium Times Square
- Lettuce, Mike Stern at the Blue Note
- Soul Science Lab, Olivia K and the Parkers at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
- RJD2, the Du-Rites at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Phony PPL at Irving Plaza
- Dixon’s Violin, Gamblers at the Gramercy Theatre
- Over the Rhine at City Winery NYC
- Superbloom, Stay Inside, Woz at Brooklyn Made
- Haiku Hands at Drom
- Vosh at Mercury Lounge
- Ivan Julian and the Magnificent 6, Rogers & Butler at the Loft at City Winery
- Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom
- Blac Rabbit, Dazies at Elsewhere Zone One
- Alynda Segarra at Joe’s Pub
- Gardenia at Alphaville
- Faith NYC, Wexwax, Rome 56 at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- Emy and the Epix at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- Joudy, InCircles, Tits Dick Ass, Slashers, Cult of Chunk at Tompkins Square Park
- Cohort B, Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen, Lip Critic, Boz Boorer and the Cocket Pox at Maker Park
Sunday, June 11
- Governors Ball: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, girl in red, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Sabrina Claudio, Ari Lennox, Leon, Phony Ppl, Cat Burns, Coast Contra, Charlie Burg, Ella Jane, Haiku Hands at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
- Excision, Space Laces, LAYZ, Stoned LeveL, Drinkurwater at the Brooklyn Mirage
- IAMX, I Speak Machine at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Peezy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Flipturn, Early Eyes at Mercury Lounge
- Jesse Royal at S.O.B.’s
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Eric Andersen at the Loft at City Winery
- Millions of Dead Cops, Deathcycle, Urban Waste, Ache, Action Park, Spike Polite & Sewage nYc, the Stress at Tompkins Square Park
- Johnny Black Band w. Glam Dancers feat. Black Suit Youth, DonBlackCat and Friends, Third Wave at the Bowery Electric
- John Papa Gros at Cafe Wha?
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Our Own Yokos, the Flesh Junkies, Gamma Ghouls, Enrage at Maker Park
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Winter Court at Book Club