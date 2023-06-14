Home
EVENT LISTINGS: JUNE-JULY 2023

June

Thursday, 6/1

  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Frankie Valli at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Thrice at Brooklyn Steel
  • Billy Porter at The Met Philadelphia
  • Rival Sons, the Record Company, Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square
  • J.Wail, Special Guests, Microwave, Solar Circuit at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Heart Attack Man at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Silversun Pickups at Starland Ballroom
  • Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Indigo Girls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Benson Boone at Irving Plaza
  • The Bridge City Sinners at Underground Arts

Friday, 6/2

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Young the Giant at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Declan McKenna at Union Transfer
  • The Sisters of Mercy at the Kings Theatre
  • Heart Attack Man at House of Independents
  • Ippy and The Project at Factory Records
  • Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza
  • Panchikko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • George Benson at Prudential Hall
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
  • Puscifier at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
  • Rosie at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Badflower at White Eagle Hall

Saturday, 6/3

  • Ed Sheeran, Khalid at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Christine Martucci at The Wonder Bar
  • grandson, K. Flay at Webster Hall
  • Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at Union Transfer
  • Air Supply at ​Palladium Times Square
  • Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Lovejoy at TLA
  • The Album Leaf at Brooklyn Made
  • Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
  • Benson Boone at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • Paralandra at Dingbatz
  • Sisters of Mercy at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center
  • Saving Abel at Starland Ballroom
  • Rival Sons at Franklin Music Hall

Sunday, 6/4

  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe at SummerStage Central Park
  • Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ava Max at TLA
  • Declan McKenna at The Wellmont Theater
  • grandson, K. Flay at Franklin Music Hall
  • Logic, Juicy J at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Avery Sunshine at Victoria Theater
  • Sunset Rollercoaster at Knockdown Center
  • Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery NYC
  • Kevin Barnes, Starla Online at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Braids at Racket NYC
  • Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery
  • Feid at The Met Philadelphia
  • Fletcher, Olivia O’Brien, UPSAHL at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • The Shivers, Morgan Weidinger at Mercury Lounge
  • Big Wreck at Underground Arts
  • Griffin House at the Cutting Room
  • Robinson & Rohe at Rockwood Music Hall

Monday, 6/5

  • The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End

Tuesday, 6/6

  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Incognito at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Leith Ross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bully at Racket NYC

Wednesday, 6/7

  • Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Wells Fargo Center
  • Happy Together Tour at BergenPAC
  • The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Logic, Juicy J at The Met Philadelphia
  • Feid at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Meshell Ndegeocello at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
  • Dawn Richard at Racket NYC
  • Dave Mason at State Theatre NJ
  • Dylan at Baby’s All Right
  • Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Temples at Underground Arts

Thursday, 6/8

  • Romeo Santos at Citi Field
  • Currents at Asbury Lanes
  • The Flaming Lips at the Kings Theatre
  • Ava Max at Irving Plaza
  • Black midi at Union Transfer
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Tigercub at the Bowery Ballroom
  • !!! at Union Pool
  • Chris Botti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Drain at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Mike Farris at the Cutting Room
  • Lucky Moon Zooz at White Eagle Hall
  • Jared Mattson at Berlin
  • Post Animal at The Wonder Bar

Friday, 6/9

  • Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden
  • The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Shania Twain at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
  • Yo la Tengo at White Eagle Hall
  • Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully at The Met Philadelphia
  • Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Love and Rockets at the Kings Theatre
  • Dumb Love, King Kung at Sherman Theater
  • Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren at Borgata Event Center
  • Gryffin at Franklin Music Hall
  • RJD2 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
  • The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Palace at Brooklyn Steel
  • Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • AJJ at Union Transfer
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Happy Together Tour MayoPAC
  • The Manhattan Transfer at Sony Hall
  • Caitlin Rose & Andrew Combs at The Wonder Bar
  • Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made
  • Gavin Degraw, Colbie Caillat at Boardwalk Hall
  • Currents at The Foundry Philadelphia

Saturday, 6/10

  • TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Noah Kahan at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band at The Stone Pony
  • Christopher Cross at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
  • Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
  • Summer Salt, The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • RJD2 at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • America at Ovation Hall
  • Love & Rockets at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
  • Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija at Boardwalk Hall
  • Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Palace at Union Transfer
  • Willie Nile at The Wonder Bar
  • Blac Rabbit at Elsewhere Zone One

Sunday, 6/11

  • Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
  • Christopher Cross at The Wellmont Theater
  • The Used & Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lettuce at the Blue Note
  • Manila Grey at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Eric Andersen at City Winery

Monday, 6/12

  • Yob, Cave In at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Deer Tick at Rough Trade NYC
  • Quadeca, quickly quickly at The Foundry Philadelphia

Tuesday, 6/13

  • The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Charlie Puth at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Lyn Lapid at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Gaelic Storm at White Eagle Hall
  • Yob, Pallbearer, Gnaw at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Valerie June at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 6/14

  • Catie Turner at Mercury Lounge
  • Brian Fallon at The Stone Pony
  • Dermot Kennedy, Claire Rosinkranz at Madison Square Garden
  • Cyndi Lauper at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Driver Era at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Citizen at the Knockdown Center
  • Kranium at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Quadeca, quickly quickly at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Tarja Turunen at TLA
  • The Klezmatics at SummerStage Central Park
  • Las Cafeteras, Quitapenas at the Sultan Room
  • Sensational Soul Cruisers at The Wonder Bar
  • Evangelia at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bumpin Uglies at Brooklyn Made

Thursday, 6/15

  • Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
  • Sammy Rae & the Friends, Rubblebucket at SummerStage Central Park
  • Jesse & Joy at Palladium Times Square
  • Trace Adkins at BergenPAC
  • Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
  • $not, Night Lovell, DC the Don, Micro at Irving Plaza
  • Clark at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Dentist at The Wonder Bar
  • The Disco Biscuits at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Friday, 6/16

  • LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium
  • Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks at Lincoln Financial Field
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • French Montana at the Beacon Theatre
  • Happy Together Tour at the St. George Theatre
  • Keb Mo at BergenPAC
  • Ruel at Terminal 5
  • Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza
  • Yacht Rock Revue at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Curtis Salgado at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
  • Buddy Guy at Ovation Hall
  • Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Demi Lovato at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Manila Grey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
  • Nicole Atkins at The Wonder Bar
  • Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Brick and Mortar at House of Independents

Saturday, 6/17

  • boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Ruel at TLA
  • Morgan Wallen at Citizens Bank Park
  • Two Friends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Carlos Santana at the Beacon Theatre
  • Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza
  • The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
  • Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
  • Nicole Atkins at the Sultan Room
  • Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch

Sunday, 6/18

  • Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
  • Buddy Guy, Kingfish Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush at SummerStage Central Park
  • Ruel at TLA
  • Wavves, Cloud Nothings at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
  • $NOT at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Bebe Rexha at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Between The Buried and Me at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Monday, 6/19

  • Amy Rigby & Mary Lee’s Corvette at the Loft at City Winery
  • Zella Day at The Foundry Philadelphia

Tuesday, 6/20

  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Orville Peck at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Dermot Kennedy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Between the Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
  • Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore Philadelphia
  • Wednesday, Tenci at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Rocket Summer, hellogoodbye at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Bayonne at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 6/21

  • Dead & Company at Citi Field
  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • The Rocket Summer, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
  • John Pizzarelli Trio at City Winery Philadelphia
  • Rosie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Zella Day at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Conway The Machine at TLA
  • Q, Baby Rose at Underground Arts

Thursday, 6/22

  • Dead & Company at Citi Field
  • The Cure at Madison Square Garden
  • Alanis Morissette, Aimee Mann at Prudential Center 
  • Weston Estate at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Ben Folds at the Beacon Theatre
  • Joseph at Irving Plaza
  • Luh Tyler at the Market Hotel

Friday, 6/23

  • Luke Bryan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
  • The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • The Tony Mart Allstars at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • Teen Suicide at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Tiny Habits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Incendiary at Underground Arts
  • Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
  • Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
  • The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom
  • Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage

Saturday, 6/24

  • The Cure at Wells Fargo Center
  • Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square
  • Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Weston Estate at Racket NYC
  • Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
  • W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel
  • Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye
  • The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom

Sunday, 6/25

  • Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre
  • Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
  • Billie Marten at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Natalie Merchant at New Jersey Performing Arts Center 
  • Emperor at the Kings Theatre
  • Larry June at TLA
  • Puddles Pity Party at City Winery NYC

Monday, 6/26

  • Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
  • Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Aqua at Irving Plaza

Tuesday, 6/27

  • Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center
  • Sparks at the ​Beacon Theatre
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Kings Theatre
  • Eels at Webster Hall
  • Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ab-Soul at The Foundry Philadelphia
  • Eilen Jewell at City Winery

Wednesday, 6/28

  • Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
  • Don Toliver at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park
  • Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
  • David Rudder at Damrosch Park
  • lovelytheband at Webster Hall
  • November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Feeble Little Horse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ab-Soul at Racket NYC
  • Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar

Thursday, 6/29

  • Don Toliver, Pi’erre Bourne at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
  • Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
  • Sloan at Brooklyn Made
  • Madison McFerrin at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Yellow Swans at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Post Sex Nachos at the Bowery Ballroom

Friday, 6/30

  • yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
  • X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square
  • Melanie Martinez at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
  • Martin Barre’s Musical History of Jethro Tull at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • Drake Milligan at The Foundry Philadelphia

July

Saturday, 7/1

  • Andy Shauf, Leith Ross, Yves Jarvis at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Jinkx Monsoon at the Kings Theatre
  • Mykal Gilmore at Little Island 
  • Imperial Teen, Man on Man, the Nastie Band at the Bowery Ballroom
  • We Are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation at the Meadows
  • Soulive at the Blue Note 
  • HR, Reggaelar People at the Bowery Electric
  • Specialists, This Good Robot, Art Thief, Strawberry Sun at Brooklyn Made
  • Live Skull, Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford at TV Eye

Sunday, 7/2

  • Joe Bataan at Union Pool
  • Tori Amos at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ricky Stein, Best Breakfast, Small Chucks at Mercury Lounge
  • Marisa Monte, Joana Amendoira and Fred Martins, Music from the Sole, DJ Lara Gerin at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Sky Ferreira, Current Joys, ABRA at the Knockdown Center 
  • Sid Simons, Arsun at Baby’s All Right

Monday, 7/3

  • Goose at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Tuesday, 7/4

  • Goose at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • The Billy Walton Band with Michael “Tunes” Antunes at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • James Brandon Lewis at Union Pool

Wednesday, 7/5

  • TWICE at Rockefeller Plaza
  • Wilder Maker, Jackie West, Kyle Morgan at TV Eye
  • White Reaper at Asbury Lanes
  • Liv Warfield at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 7/6

  • Yellowcard, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
  • Iration, the Expendables, Passafire at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • TWICE at MetLife Stadium
  • Cynic, Atheist, Hierarchy at (le) poisson rouge
  • Skating Polly, Bugsy, Jaclen Ro at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
  • Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note

Friday, 7/7

  • The Smile, Robert Stillman at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Trey Anastasio at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Saw Doctors at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads at Irving Plaza
  • Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC
  • CupcakKe at Asbury Lanes
  • Nurko at Webster Hall
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note 
  • Cut Worms at Union Pool
  • Loma Prieta, Frail Body at TV Eye
  • Mardi Gras in July starring James Andrews at Somers Point Beach Concerts

Saturday, 7/8

  • The Original Misfits at Prudential Center
  • Titus Andronicus, Foyer Red, Maneka, Attia Taylor, Hard Nips, Mikki Ma’at, Anna Altman, Nihiloceros, Grandma, Wetsuit, Slalomville at the Sultan Room 
  • Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Two Friends, Matoma, Notd, Deerock at Forest Hills Stadium 
  • Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at the Rooftop at Pier 17 
  • Kelela, Liv.E at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC 
  • Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali, DJ Trapella at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Burna Boy at Citi Field
  • The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre NJ
  • Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey at Madison Square Garden
  • The Original Misfits, the Gaslight Anthem, Fear at Prudential Center
  • D4vd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Dirty Nil, Daniel Romano’s Outfit at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Mykal Gilmore at Little Island 
  • Jesus Jones at Sony Hall
  • Sam Hunt, Brett Young at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note 
  • Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
  • Home Is Where, Smidley at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Sacred Oath at Dingbatz

Sunday, 7/9

  • Sister Nancy at Union Pool
  • Skip Marley & Friends at the Coney Island Amphitheater 
  • The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note 
  • Rebecca Loebe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
  • The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre NJ
  • June Star at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Monday, 7/10

  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric at SummerStage Central Park 
  • D4vd at Racket NYC
  • waveform*, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Teethe at Baby’s All Right

Tuesday, 7/11

  • Shania Twain, Breland at Madison Square Garden
  • The Doobie Brothers at MayoPAC
  • T-Pain, Tobi Lou at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Suffers at the Blue Note 
  • Bettye LaVette at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Widowspeak at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • D4vd at Racket NYC
  • Selwyn Birchwood at Cafe Wha?
  • Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (aka) Mos Def at Prudential Center

Wednesday, 7/12

  • Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri at the Rooftop at Pier 17 
  • Alicia Keys at Barclays Center
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Doobie Brothers at MayoPAC
  • Juanes, Conexion Divina at SummerStage Central Park
  • Bob James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Suffers at the Blue Note 
  • Pardoner at TV Eye

Thursday, 7/13

  • Joachim Garraud, Marie Berson,  Passi, Bénabar, Adèle Castillon at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Rennie Harris, Decora at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
  • Donna Missal at the Bowery Ballroom 
  • Aleks Syntek at Irving Plaza
  • Little Dragon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Santa Fe Klan at Prudential Center
  • !!! at Union Pool
  • Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at ​Sony Hall
  • The Manic Boys and Girls Club at the Bitter End

Friday, 7/14

  • The Weeklings at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Oumou Sangare, Vox Sambou at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Arts Fishing Club at Mercury Lounge 
  • Illenium at Barclays Center
  • Yungblud, the Regrettes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
  • G4 Boyz at  the Gramercy Theatre
  • Cut Worms at Union Pool
  • Get the Led Out BergenPAC
  • L’Eclair at Brooklyn Made
  • Braid at Crossroads
  • Little Dragon at ​Baby’s All Right

Saturday, 7/15

  • Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Matchbox Twenty at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Struts, Mac Saturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack at Irving Plaza
  • Braid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Mykal Gilmore at Little Island 
  • Louise Post at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Yungblud, the Regrettes at Stony Pony Summerstage
  • The Frights, Sad Park at Brooklyn Made
  • The Pink Spiders, the Iron Roses at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Imarhan at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Little Jesus at Racket NYC
  • Les Dudek at the Iridium
  • Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers at The Wonder Bar
  • Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm at Drom 

Sunday, 7/16

  • Matchbox Twenty at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • The Duprees, the Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & the Elegants, the Chiclettes at the Coney Island Amphitheater 
  • Allen Stone at Asbury Lanes
  • Juan Wauters at Brooklyn Made
  • Bret Michaels at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Activity, Spirit in the Room at Baby’s All Right
  • Less Than Jake at House of Independents

Monday, 7/17

  • Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
  • Belinda Carlisle at Sony Hall
  • L.S. Dunes at Irving Plaza
  • Matt Watson at the Bowery Ballroom

Tuesday, 7/18

  • Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo at the Rooftop at Pier 17 
  • Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
  • Avenged Sevenfold, Alexisonfire at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • First Aid Kit, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
  • Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
  • Jockstrap at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, Albert Posis at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery NYC
  • Andy Grammar at MayoPAC
  • Rachel Sage at Joe’s Pub
  • The Rewd Onez, the Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery

Wednesday, 7/19

  • Julia Jacklin, Y la Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Dominic Fike at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
  • Blondshell, Hello Mary at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Reverend Horton Heat, the Delta Bombers at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Son Volt at City Winery NYC
  • Ruben Studdard at Sony Hall

Thursday, 7/20

  • Kurt Vile at White Eagle Hall
  • Horsegirl, Iceage, Water from Your Eyes, Lifeguard at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
  • Declan McKenna, Eli Smart at Brooklyn Steel
  • Reverend Horton Heat at The Stone Pony
  • Killer Mike at the Apollo
  • Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
  • Kurt Vile (and the Violators), Florry at White Eagle Hall
  • Son Volt at City Winery NYC
  • K Camp at Racket NYC
  • Terry Six & Friends at TV Eye
  • Lorne Behrman, Jill Fiore, Greg Hoy & the Boys, the Falling Out at Arlene’s Grocery
  • The Moon City Masters at Cafe Wha?
  • Snacktime at Baby’s All Right 

Friday, 7/21

  • Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Dan + Shay at Rockefeller Plaza
  • The Chelsea Symphony, Lady Jess, Lucrecia Dalt at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
  • Interpol at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
  • James Maddock at The Wonder Bar
  • Pop 2000 Tour at BergenPAC
  • Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, Black Sheep, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth, Dana Dane, EPMD, Fu-Schnickens, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Scorpio, Kid ‘N Play, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Serch, Treach, the Sugarhill Gang, Onyx at Radio City Music Hall
  • Cake at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Declan McKenna, Eli Smart at Webster Hall
  • The Stews at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Strangelove at Racket NYC
  • Lori McKenna at City Winery NYC
  • Cut Worms at Union Pool
  • Wild Pink at Baby’s All Right
  • The Dane Anthony Band at Somers Point Beach Concerts

Saturday, 7/22

  • Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Amtrac aboard the Circle Line 
  • Bayo at SummerStage Central Park 
  • Kool & the Gang at Flushing Meadow Corona Park 
  • Eli Paperboy Reed, the Freddy DeBoe Band, B-Mack, Brewster Moonface at Maker Space NYC
  • Rhett Miller at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ali Sethi, Raja Kumari, Roshni Samlal at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Cake at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Rema, Victony at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • Bret Michaels at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Justin Nozuka at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Harbour, Arms Akimbo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Marshall Tucker Band at BergenPAC
  • Horsegirl & Lifeguard at House of Independents
  • Blood Red Shoes at Brooklyn Made
  • Johanna Samuels at Union Pool
  • Thelma and the Sleaze, Miranda and the Beat, Skorts at the Sultan Room
  • Lamorn at Elsewhere Zone One
  • The Bouncing Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • J Hoard at Little Island 
  • Maxime, Dirt Room, Ryan Leahan, Stefan Thev at Berlin

Sunday, 7/23

  • Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
  • Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre
  • Swirlies, Raw Bell at (le) poisson rouge
  • Lisa Loeb at City Winery NYC
  • Cherubs at TV Eye
  • 7 Seconds, Taking Meds, Jivebomb at the Meadows
  • Michael Cera Palin, Teenage Halloween at Brooklyn Made

Monday, 7/24

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden 
  • Café Tacvba, the Ruen Brothers at SummerStage Central Park
  • Rhett Miller at the Loft at City Winery

Tuesday, 7/25

  • Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
  • Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre
  • Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead at Brooklyn Made
  • Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
  • Hobo Johnson at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kid Koala, Lealani at (le) poisson rouge
  • Howie Day at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 7/26

  • Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
  • Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
  • Alice Phoebe Lou at Brooklyn Steel
  • Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Ross, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
  • Nanna, Indigo Sparke at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Wheatus, Blaketheman1000 at Elsewhere Rooftop

Thursday, 7/27

  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17 
  • The Wallflowers, Treya Lam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Portugal. The Man, Thee Sacred Souls at Radio City Music Hall
  • Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
  • The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Vogues at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • LeTigre at Brooklyn Steel
  • Dierks Bentley at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Gabriels at Webster Hall
  • Sir Woman at Brooklyn Made
  • Jesse Cook at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Big Girl, ok cowgirl, SQORE at Baby’s All Right
  • Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came as Romans, Better Lovers at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Friday, 7/28

  • Louis Tomlinson at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Gary US Bonds & The Roadhouse Rockers at Somers Point Beach Concerts
  • Godsmack & Staind at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Renee Rapp at Rockefeller Plaza
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • The Ghost Inside, Underoath at the Coney Island Amphitheatre
  • The Mavericks at the Beacon Theatre
  • Le Tigre at Brooklyn Steel
  • Herb Alpert, Lani Hall at MayoPAC
  • Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
  • Hail the Sun, Being As an Ocean, Kaonashi, Origami Button at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Remember Sports, 2nd Grade at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Swamp Dogg, Eli Paperboy Reed at the Knockdown Center

Saturday, 7/29

  • Beyonce at MetLife Stadium
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Louis Tomlinson at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Pepe Aguilar at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Brown, Chris Pierce at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park 
  • Le Tigre at Brooklyn Steel
  • Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
  • Javier Rosas at Irving Plaza
  • Mudvayne at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Mountain Laurel, Coral Moons at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at BergenPAC
  • Ours at (le) poisson rouge
  • Wormy, Shallow Alcove, Willow Avalon, Erik Paulson, Renny Conti at Brooklyn Made
  • J Hoard at Little Island 
  • Orville Peck at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Dopapod at Sony Hall

Sunday, 7/30

  • Beyonce at MetLife Stadium
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Stephen Marley, Jesse Royal at Brooklyn Steel
  • Arrows in Action at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker, Wendy Eisenberg at Union Pool
  • Social Distortion at Starland Ballroom
  • Lexxe, Libby Larkin, Marti, Isa Bruder at Brooklyn Made

Monday, 7/31

  • Altin Gün at Brooklyn Steel
  • beabadoobee at Terminal 5
  • Stolen Gin at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • Art Garfunkel, Jr. at City Winery NYC