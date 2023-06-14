EVENT LISTINGS: JUNE-JULY 2023

June
Thursday, 6/1
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Frankie Valli at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Thrice at Brooklyn Steel
- Billy Porter at The Met Philadelphia
- Rival Sons, the Record Company, Starcrawler at Palladium Times Square
- J.Wail, Special Guests, Microwave, Solar Circuit at Brooklyn Bowl
- Heart Attack Man at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Silversun Pickups at Starland Ballroom
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Indigo Girls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Benson Boone at Irving Plaza
- The Bridge City Sinners at Underground Arts
Friday, 6/2
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Young the Giant at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Declan McKenna at Union Transfer
- The Sisters of Mercy at the Kings Theatre
- Heart Attack Man at House of Independents
- Ippy and The Project at Factory Records
- Dark Angel, Prong, Whiplash, Ready for Death at Irving Plaza
- Panchikko at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- George Benson at Prudential Hall
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mason Jennings at the Loft at City Winery
- Puscifier at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
- Rosie at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Badflower at White Eagle Hall
Saturday, 6/3
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid at Lincoln Financial Field
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Charlie Puth at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Christine Martucci at The Wonder Bar
- grandson, K. Flay at Webster Hall
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at SummerStage Central Park
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at Union Transfer
- Air Supply at Palladium Times Square
- Carly Rae Jepsen at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lovejoy at TLA
- The Album Leaf at Brooklyn Made
- Avery Sunshine at Sony Hall
- Benson Boone at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- Paralandra at Dingbatz
- Sisters of Mercy at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Hot Chip at the Knockdown Center
- Saving Abel at Starland Ballroom
- Rival Sons at Franklin Music Hall
Sunday, 6/4
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Indigo Girls, Larkin Poe at SummerStage Central Park
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Ava Max at TLA
- Declan McKenna at The Wellmont Theater
- grandson, K. Flay at Franklin Music Hall
- Logic, Juicy J at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Avery Sunshine at Victoria Theater
- Sunset Rollercoaster at Knockdown Center
- Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery NYC
- Kevin Barnes, Starla Online at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Braids at Racket NYC
- Bruce Cockburn, Dar Williams at City Winery
- Feid at The Met Philadelphia
- Fletcher, Olivia O’Brien, UPSAHL at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The Shivers, Morgan Weidinger at Mercury Lounge
- Big Wreck at Underground Arts
- Griffin House at the Cutting Room
- Robinson & Rohe at Rockwood Music Hall
Monday, 6/5
- The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, Deathbyromy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Arcadian Wild at Mercury Lounge
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- David Garfield w. Will Lee, Davide Pannozzo & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
Tuesday, 6/6
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Incognito at City Winery Philadelphia
- Leith Ross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bully at Racket NYC
Wednesday, 6/7
- Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun at Radio City Music Hall
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- Bryan Adams, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts at Wells Fargo Center
- Happy Together Tour at BergenPAC
- The Backseat Lovers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Logic, Juicy J at The Met Philadelphia
- Feid at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- SBTRKT at Brooklyn Steel
- The Antlers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Meshell Ndegeocello at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Brooklyn Made
- Dawn Richard at Racket NYC
- Dave Mason at State Theatre NJ
- Dylan at Baby’s All Right
- Summer Salt, the Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at Brooklyn Bowl
- Temples at Underground Arts
Thursday, 6/8
- Romeo Santos at Citi Field
- Currents at Asbury Lanes
- The Flaming Lips at the Kings Theatre
- Ava Max at Irving Plaza
- Black midi at Union Transfer
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Tigercub at the Bowery Ballroom
- !!! at Union Pool
- Chris Botti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Drain at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Mike Farris at the Cutting Room
- Lucky Moon Zooz at White Eagle Hall
- Jared Mattson at Berlin
- Post Animal at The Wonder Bar
Friday, 6/9
- Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at Madison Square Garden
- The Dave Matthews Band at Forest Hills Stadium
- Shania Twain at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
- Yo la Tengo at White Eagle Hall
- Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully at The Met Philadelphia
- Fonseca at Radio City Music Hall
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- John Mellencamp at the Beacon Theatre
- The Used, Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Love and Rockets at the Kings Theatre
- Dumb Love, King Kung at Sherman Theater
- Daryl Hall & Todd Rundgren at Borgata Event Center
- Gryffin at Franklin Music Hall
- RJD2 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- The Wood Brothers, Shovels & Rope at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Palace at Brooklyn Steel
- Temples, Post Animal at the Hall at Elsewhere
- AJJ at Union Transfer
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Happy Together Tour MayoPAC
- The Manhattan Transfer at Sony Hall
- Caitlin Rose & Andrew Combs at The Wonder Bar
- Shane Smith and the Saints at Brooklyn Made
- Gavin Degraw, Colbie Caillat at Boardwalk Hall
- Currents at The Foundry Philadelphia
Saturday, 6/10
- TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Noah Kahan at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band at The Stone Pony
- Christopher Cross at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Atlantic City
- Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera at the Town Hall
- Summer Salt, The Rare Occasions, Addison Grace at The Foundry Philadelphia
- RJD2 at the Brooklyn Bowl
- America at Ovation Hall
- Love & Rockets at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Queen Naija at Boardwalk Hall
- Billy Valentine at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Mild Minds at the Bowery Ballroom
- Palace at Union Transfer
- Willie Nile at The Wonder Bar
- Blac Rabbit at Elsewhere Zone One
Sunday, 6/11
- Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Dylan at MetLife Stadium
- Christopher Cross at The Wellmont Theater
- The Used & Pierce The Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Young the Giant, Milky Chance, TALK at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lettuce at the Blue Note
- Manila Grey at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Eric Andersen at City Winery
Monday, 6/12
- Yob, Cave In at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Deer Tick at Rough Trade NYC
- Quadeca, quickly quickly at The Foundry Philadelphia
Tuesday, 6/13
- The Used, Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, girlfriends at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Charlie Puth at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Lyn Lapid at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gaelic Storm at White Eagle Hall
- Yob, Pallbearer, Gnaw at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Valerie June at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 6/14
- Catie Turner at Mercury Lounge
- Brian Fallon at The Stone Pony
- Dermot Kennedy, Claire Rosinkranz at Madison Square Garden
- Cyndi Lauper at the Beacon Theatre
- The Driver Era at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Citizen at the Knockdown Center
- Kranium at the Gramercy Theatre
- Quadeca, quickly quickly at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tarja Turunen at TLA
- The Klezmatics at SummerStage Central Park
- Las Cafeteras, Quitapenas at the Sultan Room
- Sensational Soul Cruisers at The Wonder Bar
- Evangelia at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bumpin Uglies at Brooklyn Made
Thursday, 6/15
- Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Charlie Puth at Radio City Music Hall
- Sammy Rae & the Friends, Rubblebucket at SummerStage Central Park
- Jesse & Joy at Palladium Times Square
- Trace Adkins at BergenPAC
- Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
- $not, Night Lovell, DC the Don, Micro at Irving Plaza
- Clark at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dentist at The Wonder Bar
- The Disco Biscuits at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Friday, 6/16
- LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium
- Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks at Lincoln Financial Field
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- French Montana at the Beacon Theatre
- Happy Together Tour at the St. George Theatre
- Keb Mo at BergenPAC
- Ruel at Terminal 5
- Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza
- Yacht Rock Revue at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Curtis Salgado at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
- Buddy Guy at Ovation Hall
- Protomartyr at the Bowery Ballroom
- Demi Lovato at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Manila Grey at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
- Nicole Atkins at The Wonder Bar
- Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Brick and Mortar at House of Independents
Saturday, 6/17
- boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
- Ruel at TLA
- Morgan Wallen at Citizens Bank Park
- Two Friends at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Carlos Santana at the Beacon Theatre
- Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza
- The Feelies at Brooklyn Made
- Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
- Nicole Atkins at the Sultan Room
- Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch
Sunday, 6/18
- Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé at Forest Hills Stadium
- Balance and Composure at Union Transfer
- Buddy Guy, Kingfish Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush at SummerStage Central Park
- Ruel at TLA
- Wavves, Cloud Nothings at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
- $NOT at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Bebe Rexha at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Between The Buried and Me at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Monday, 6/19
- Amy Rigby & Mary Lee’s Corvette at the Loft at City Winery
- Zella Day at The Foundry Philadelphia
Tuesday, 6/20
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Orville Peck at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Dermot Kennedy at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Between the Buried and Me, Thank You Scientist, Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
- Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- Wednesday, Tenci at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Rocket Summer, hellogoodbye at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Bayonne at Brooklyn Made
Wednesday, 6/21
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- The Rocket Summer, the Juliana Theory at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Pizzarelli Trio at City Winery Philadelphia
- Rosie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Zella Day at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Conway The Machine at TLA
- Q, Baby Rose at Underground Arts
Thursday, 6/22
- Dead & Company at Citi Field
- The Cure at Madison Square Garden
- Alanis Morissette, Aimee Mann at Prudential Center
- Weston Estate at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Halsey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Ben Folds at the Beacon Theatre
- Joseph at Irving Plaza
- Luh Tyler at the Market Hotel
Friday, 6/23
- Luke Bryan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
- Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- The Tony Mart Allstars at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- Teen Suicide at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Tiny Habits at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Incendiary at Underground Arts
- Weston Estate, greek at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- The So So Glos at Bowery Ballroom
- Gorgon City at the Brooklyn Mirage
Saturday, 6/24
- The Cure at Wells Fargo Center
- Zach Bryan at Forest Hills Stadium
- Nickel Creek, Hawktail at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Tom Keifer, Winger, John Corabi at Palladium Times Square
- Pat Metheny at the Beacon Theatre
- The Alarm at the Gramercy Theatre
- Weston Estate at Racket NYC
- Sergio Mendes at Sony Hall
- W.I.T.C.H., Death Valley Girls, Abraxas at Brooklyn Bowl
- Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Brooklyn Steel
- Swearin’, Kate Davis at TV Eye
- The Backfires at the Bowery Ballroom
Sunday, 6/25
- Zach Williams, Ben Fuller at the Beacon Theatre
- Jeff Tweedy, le Ren at Brooklyn Made
- Billie Marten at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Natalie Merchant at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Emperor at the Kings Theatre
- Larry June at TLA
- Puddles Pity Party at City Winery NYC
Monday, 6/26
- Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
- Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Aqua at Irving Plaza
Tuesday, 6/27
- Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center
- Sparks at the Beacon Theatre
- Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Kings Theatre
- Eels at Webster Hall
- Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ab-Soul at The Foundry Philadelphia
- Eilen Jewell at City Winery
Wednesday, 6/28
- Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
- Don Toliver at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- David Rudder at Damrosch Park
- lovelytheband at Webster Hall
- November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom
- Feeble Little Horse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ab-Soul at Racket NYC
- Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar
Thursday, 6/29
- Don Toliver, Pi’erre Bourne at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- Sloan at Brooklyn Made
- Madison McFerrin at Elsewhere Zone One
- Yellow Swans at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Post Sex Nachos at the Bowery Ballroom
Friday, 6/30
- yungblud at The Met Philadelphia
- X, Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Palladium Times Square
- Melanie Martinez at The Mann Center for Performing Arts
- Martin Barre’s Musical History of Jethro Tull at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- Drake Milligan at The Foundry Philadelphia
July
Saturday, 7/1
- Andy Shauf, Leith Ross, Yves Jarvis at SummerStage Central Park
- Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Jinkx Monsoon at the Kings Theatre
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Imperial Teen, Man on Man, the Nastie Band at the Bowery Ballroom
- We Are the Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation at the Meadows
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- HR, Reggaelar People at the Bowery Electric
- Specialists, This Good Robot, Art Thief, Strawberry Sun at Brooklyn Made
- Live Skull, Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford at TV Eye
Sunday, 7/2
- Joe Bataan at Union Pool
- Tori Amos at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ricky Stein, Best Breakfast, Small Chucks at Mercury Lounge
- Marisa Monte, Joana Amendoira and Fred Martins, Music from the Sole, DJ Lara Gerin at SummerStage Central Park
- Sky Ferreira, Current Joys, ABRA at the Knockdown Center
- Sid Simons, Arsun at Baby’s All Right
Monday, 7/3
- Goose at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Tuesday, 7/4
- Goose at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The Billy Walton Band with Michael “Tunes” Antunes at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- James Brandon Lewis at Union Pool
Wednesday, 7/5
- TWICE at Rockefeller Plaza
- Wilder Maker, Jackie West, Kyle Morgan at TV Eye
- White Reaper at Asbury Lanes
- Liv Warfield at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 7/6
- Yellowcard, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
- Iration, the Expendables, Passafire at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- TWICE at MetLife Stadium
- Cynic, Atheist, Hierarchy at (le) poisson rouge
- Skating Polly, Bugsy, Jaclen Ro at Saint Vitus Bar
- Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
- Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
Friday, 7/7
- The Smile, Robert Stillman at Forest Hills Stadium
- Trey Anastasio at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Yacht Rock Revue at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Saw Doctors at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Lime Cordiale, Teenage Dads at Irving Plaza
- Bettye LaVette at City Winery NYC
- CupcakKe at Asbury Lanes
- Nurko at Webster Hall
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Bryant Park
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Cut Worms at Union Pool
- Loma Prieta, Frail Body at TV Eye
- Mardi Gras in July starring James Andrews at Somers Point Beach Concerts
Saturday, 7/8
- The Original Misfits at Prudential Center
- Titus Andronicus, Foyer Red, Maneka, Attia Taylor, Hard Nips, Mikki Ma’at, Anna Altman, Nihiloceros, Grandma, Wetsuit, Slalomville at the Sultan Room
- Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Two Friends, Matoma, Notd, Deerock at Forest Hills Stadium
- Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, This Wild Life at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Kelela, Liv.E at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Kevin Devine, Geese, GIFT, Thus Love, Vega Maestro at Maker Space NYC
- Queralt Lahoz, Marala, Lia Kali, DJ Trapella at SummerStage Central Park
- Burna Boy at Citi Field
- The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre NJ
- Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey at Madison Square Garden
- The Original Misfits, the Gaslight Anthem, Fear at Prudential Center
- D4vd at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Dirty Nil, Daniel Romano’s Outfit at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Jesus Jones at Sony Hall
- Sam Hunt, Brett Young at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Combo Chimbita at Brooklyn Made
- Home Is Where, Smidley at Elsewhere Zone One
- Sacred Oath at Dingbatz
Sunday, 7/9
- Sister Nancy at Union Pool
- Skip Marley & Friends at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- The Revivalists, The Head and The Heart at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at the Blue Note
- Rebecca Loebe at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- The Doobie Brothers at State Theatre NJ
- June Star at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
Monday, 7/10
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Metric at SummerStage Central Park
- D4vd at Racket NYC
- waveform*, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Teethe at Baby’s All Right
Tuesday, 7/11
- Shania Twain, Breland at Madison Square Garden
- The Doobie Brothers at MayoPAC
- T-Pain, Tobi Lou at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Suffers at the Blue Note
- Bettye LaVette at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Widowspeak at Elsewhere Rooftop
- D4vd at Racket NYC
- Selwyn Birchwood at Cafe Wha?
- Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (aka) Mos Def at Prudential Center
Wednesday, 7/12
- Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Alicia Keys at Barclays Center
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
- The Doobie Brothers at MayoPAC
- Juanes, Conexion Divina at SummerStage Central Park
- Bob James at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Suffers at the Blue Note
- Pardoner at TV Eye
Thursday, 7/13
- Joachim Garraud, Marie Berson, Passi, Bénabar, Adèle Castillon at SummerStage Central Park
- Rennie Harris, Decora at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Weezer, Future Islands, Joyce Manor at Forest Hills Stadium
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nick Lowe & los Straitjackets at the Beacon Theatre
- Donna Missal at the Bowery Ballroom
- Aleks Syntek at Irving Plaza
- Little Dragon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Santa Fe Klan at Prudential Center
- !!! at Union Pool
- Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville & Friends at Sony Hall
- The Manic Boys and Girls Club at the Bitter End
Friday, 7/14
- The Weeklings at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Oumou Sangare, Vox Sambou at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Arts Fishing Club at Mercury Lounge
- Illenium at Barclays Center
- Yungblud, the Regrettes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Destroy Boys, Gully Boys, Jigsaw Youth at Irving Plaza
- G4 Boyz at the Gramercy Theatre
- Cut Worms at Union Pool
- Get the Led Out BergenPAC
- L’Eclair at Brooklyn Made
- Braid at Crossroads
- Little Dragon at Baby’s All Right
Saturday, 7/15
- Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Matchbox Twenty at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Struts, Mac Saturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Santa Fe Klan, Snow Tha Product, Tornillo at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Less Than Jake, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Spring Heeled Jack at Irving Plaza
- Braid at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mykal Gilmore at Little Island
- Louise Post at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yungblud, the Regrettes at Stony Pony Summerstage
- The Frights, Sad Park at Brooklyn Made
- The Pink Spiders, the Iron Roses at Saint Vitus Bar
- Imarhan at Brooklyn Bowl
- Little Jesus at Racket NYC
- Les Dudek at the Iridium
- Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers at The Wonder Bar
- Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm at Drom
Sunday, 7/16
- Matchbox Twenty at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- The Duprees, the Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w. Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson, Stan Zizka’s Del Satins, Vito Picone & the Elegants, the Chiclettes at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Allen Stone at Asbury Lanes
- Juan Wauters at Brooklyn Made
- Bret Michaels at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Activity, Spirit in the Room at Baby’s All Right
- Less Than Jake at House of Independents
Monday, 7/17
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Belinda Carlisle at Sony Hall
- L.S. Dunes at Irving Plaza
- Matt Watson at the Bowery Ballroom
Tuesday, 7/18
- Dave Matthews Band at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Avenged Sevenfold, Alexisonfire at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- First Aid Kit, the Weather Station at Radio City Music Hall
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- Jockstrap at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, Albert Posis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Lauren Monroe w. Rick Allen at the Loft at City Winery NYC
- Andy Grammar at MayoPAC
- Rachel Sage at Joe’s Pub
- The Rewd Onez, the Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One, Senioritis at Arlene’s Grocery
Wednesday, 7/19
- Julia Jacklin, Y la Bamba, Black Belt Eagle Scout at SummerStage Central Park
- Dominic Fike at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- Blondshell, Hello Mary at the Bowery Ballroom
- Reverend Horton Heat, the Delta Bombers at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Son Volt at City Winery NYC
- Ruben Studdard at Sony Hall
Thursday, 7/20
- Kurt Vile at White Eagle Hall
- Horsegirl, Iceage, Water from Your Eyes, Lifeguard at SummerStage Central Park
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Declan McKenna, Eli Smart at Brooklyn Steel
- Reverend Horton Heat at The Stone Pony
- Killer Mike at the Apollo
- Mac DeMarco at Webster Hall
- Kurt Vile (and the Violators), Florry at White Eagle Hall
- Son Volt at City Winery NYC
- K Camp at Racket NYC
- Terry Six & Friends at TV Eye
- Lorne Behrman, Jill Fiore, Greg Hoy & the Boys, the Falling Out at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Moon City Masters at Cafe Wha?
- Snacktime at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 7/21
- Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Dan + Shay at Rockefeller Plaza
- The Chelsea Symphony, Lady Jess, Lucrecia Dalt at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Drake, 21 Savage at Barclays Center
- Interpol at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- James Maddock at The Wonder Bar
- Pop 2000 Tour at BergenPAC
- Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick, Black Sheep, Brand Nubian, CL Smooth, Dana Dane, EPMD, Fu-Schnickens, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Scorpio, Kid ‘N Play, Kool Moe Dee, Kurtis Blow, MC Serch, Treach, the Sugarhill Gang, Onyx at Radio City Music Hall
- Cake at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Declan McKenna, Eli Smart at Webster Hall
- The Stews at the Bowery Ballroom
- Strangelove at Racket NYC
- Lori McKenna at City Winery NYC
- Cut Worms at Union Pool
- Wild Pink at Baby’s All Right
- The Dane Anthony Band at Somers Point Beach Concerts
Saturday, 7/22
- Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Amtrac aboard the Circle Line
- Bayo at SummerStage Central Park
- Kool & the Gang at Flushing Meadow Corona Park
- Eli Paperboy Reed, the Freddy DeBoe Band, B-Mack, Brewster Moonface at Maker Space NYC
- Rhett Miller at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ali Sethi, Raja Kumari, Roshni Samlal at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Cake at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Rema, Victony at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Bret Michaels at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Justin Nozuka at the Gramercy Theatre
- Harbour, Arms Akimbo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marshall Tucker Band at BergenPAC
- Horsegirl & Lifeguard at House of Independents
- Blood Red Shoes at Brooklyn Made
- Johanna Samuels at Union Pool
- Thelma and the Sleaze, Miranda and the Beat, Skorts at the Sultan Room
- Lamorn at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Bouncing Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- J Hoard at Little Island
- Maxime, Dirt Room, Ryan Leahan, Stefan Thev at Berlin
Sunday, 7/23
- Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
- Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre
- Swirlies, Raw Bell at (le) poisson rouge
- Lisa Loeb at City Winery NYC
- Cherubs at TV Eye
- 7 Seconds, Taking Meds, Jivebomb at the Meadows
- Michael Cera Palin, Teenage Halloween at Brooklyn Made
Monday, 7/24
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Café Tacvba, the Ruen Brothers at SummerStage Central Park
- Rhett Miller at the Loft at City Winery
Tuesday, 7/25
- Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
- Peter Frampton at the Capitol Theatre
- Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
- Michael Franti & Spearhead at Brooklyn Made
- Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
- Hobo Johnson at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kid Koala, Lealani at (le) poisson rouge
- Howie Day at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 7/26
- Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Drake, 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
- Turnpike Troubadours, Hayes Carll at the Beacon Theatre
- Alice Phoebe Lou at Brooklyn Steel
- Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Ross, Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
- Nanna, Indigo Sparke at the Bowery Ballroom
- Wheatus, Blaketheman1000 at Elsewhere Rooftop
Thursday, 7/27
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Wallflowers, Treya Lam at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Portugal. The Man, Thee Sacred Souls at Radio City Music Hall
- Maggie Rogers, Soccer Mommy at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Vogues at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- LeTigre at Brooklyn Steel
- Dierks Bentley at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Gabriels at Webster Hall
- Sir Woman at Brooklyn Made
- Jesse Cook at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Big Girl, ok cowgirl, SQORE at Baby’s All Right
- Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came as Romans, Better Lovers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Friday, 7/28
- Louis Tomlinson at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Gary US Bonds & The Roadhouse Rockers at Somers Point Beach Concerts
- Godsmack & Staind at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Renee Rapp at Rockefeller Plaza
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- The Ghost Inside, Underoath at the Coney Island Amphitheatre
- The Mavericks at the Beacon Theatre
- Le Tigre at Brooklyn Steel
- Herb Alpert, Lani Hall at MayoPAC
- Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
- Hail the Sun, Being As an Ocean, Kaonashi, Origami Button at the Gramercy Theatre
- Remember Sports, 2nd Grade at the Bowery Ballroom
- Swamp Dogg, Eli Paperboy Reed at the Knockdown Center
Saturday, 7/29
- Beyonce at MetLife Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Louis Tomlinson at Forest Hills Stadium
- Pepe Aguilar at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Brown, Chris Pierce at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Le Tigre at Brooklyn Steel
- Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
- Javier Rosas at Irving Plaza
- Mudvayne at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Mountain Laurel, Coral Moons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at BergenPAC
- Ours at (le) poisson rouge
- Wormy, Shallow Alcove, Willow Avalon, Erik Paulson, Renny Conti at Brooklyn Made
- J Hoard at Little Island
- Orville Peck at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Dopapod at Sony Hall
Sunday, 7/30
- Beyonce at MetLife Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Stephen Marley, Jesse Royal at Brooklyn Steel
- Arrows in Action at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker, Wendy Eisenberg at Union Pool
- Social Distortion at Starland Ballroom
- Lexxe, Libby Larkin, Marti, Isa Bruder at Brooklyn Made
Monday, 7/31
- Altin Gün at Brooklyn Steel
- beabadoobee at Terminal 5
- Stolen Gin at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Art Garfunkel, Jr. at City Winery NYC