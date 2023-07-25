Home
EVENT LISTINGS: August-September 2023

August

Tuesday, 8/1

  • Royal & the Serpent at Rough Trade NYC
  • beabadoobee at Terminal 5
  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • The Backseat Lovers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
  • Dickey Betts & Great Southern at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 8/2

  • Grouplove at Rough Trade NYC
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Pantera & Lamb of God at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ted Nugent at Starland Ballroom
  • Pink Martini, China Forbes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Cafune, Juliana Madrid at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • Granger Smith w. Earl Dibbles Jr. at Irving Plaza
  • Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • Saddlemen, Fast Casual, Lyndsay Stone at Berlin
  • LaMP at the Cutting Room

Thursday, 8/3

  • Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez at ​SummerStage Central Park
  • P!NK, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, KidCutUp at Citi Field
  • Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
  • NIKI, Kaz Moon at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Jorge Drexler, Cimafunk, Julieta Rada at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Drums, Cold Hart at Webster Hall
  • Powerman 5000 at Dingbatz
  • Ruger at Irving Plaza
  • John Waite, Jeffrey Gaines at City Winery NYC
  • The Rubinoos, Beauty at the Bowery Electric
  • New Myths, Hnry Flwr at Brooklyn Made

Friday, 8/4

  • Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH at Metlife Stadium
  • Annie Hart at Rough Trade NYC
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Death Grips at Starland Ballroom
  • The Mountain Goats, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
  • King’s X at The Vogel
  • Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Binki, Ernest Rareberrg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Plaid at Brooklyn Made
  • French 79, brothertiger at Racket NYC
  • Donny Osmond at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • argonaut&wasp, Boys Go to Jupiter at the Sultan Room
  • Strange Ranger, Nourished by Time at Drom
  • Sparta, Geoff Rickly, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Air Supply at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • deadmau5 vs. Testpilot at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Perpetual Groove at the Cutting Room
  • Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at State Theatre New Jersey

Saturday, 8/5

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Games We Play at PNC Bank Arts Center 
  • Juana Molina, Jupiter, Okwess, Supaman, RAM, Bia Ferreira, Brooklyn Raga Massive at Lincoln Center
  • SB19 at Webster Hall
  • Havok, Toxic Holocaust, I Am, Hammerhead at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Analepsy, Wormhole, Cognitive, NecroticGoreBeast, Coronary Thrombosis at the Meadows
  • The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Movielife, Piebald, Macseal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Volbeat at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Gouge Away at Market Hotel
  • The Fugs at the Loft at City Winery
  • Cigarettes for Breakfast, Dead Leaf Echo, Iceblynk at Berlin

Sunday, 8/6

  • Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills at MetLife Stadium
  • Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson and Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Brent Faiyaz at SummerStage Central Park
  • Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon & Royal and The Serpent at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Aimee Mann at The Vogel
  • The Wallflowers at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater

Monday, 8/7

  • Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Don McLean & Al Stewart at Ocean City Music Pier
  • Fantastic Negrito (acoustic) at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 8/8

  • Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden 
  • Incubus, Badflower & Paris Jackson at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Moneybagg Yo, Sexxy Redd, Luh Taylor, Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt at Terminal 5
  • The Jungle Giants at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • VHS Collection at Rockwood Music Hall

Wednesday, 8/9

  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
  • Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden
  • Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
  • JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Death Grips at Terminal 5
  • Al Stewart at The Vogel
  • Tim Heidecker at Webster Hall
  • City of the Sun at le Poisson Rouge
  • Cowboy Mouth at City Winery NYC
  • Whitmer Thomas at the Bell House
  • Diana Krall at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall

Thursday, 8/10

  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
  • The Revivalists, Band of Horses at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Extreme & Living Colour at Starland Ballroom
  • Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
  • Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jidenna at Terminal 5
  • Calexico, Brian Lopez at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Big Youth, Danny Dread, Cindy Campbell, Kool Herc, Coke La Rock at Webster Hall
  • Sweeping Promises, Constant Smiles, Jeanines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • !!! at Union Pool
  • Hit the Lights at Racket NYC
  • The Clientele at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Joeyy, Marlon DuBois, Shed Theory, EERA at the Gramercy Theatre

Friday, 8/11

  • Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at Borgata Event Center
  • Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick at Yankee Stadium
  • Incubus, Badflower & Paris Jackson at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Maisie Peters, Grace Enger at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at the Kings Theatre
  • JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at Terminal 5
  • Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
  • Tessa Violet, Frances Forever at Irving Plaza
  • Disturbed & Jinjer at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Louis Cato, Elizabeth Ziman at le Poisson Rouge
  • Rachel Bochner, Eva Rose, Deza at Brooklyn Made
  • Yemi Alade at Sony Hall
  • Tim Heidecker at Starland Ballroom
  • Tony & the Kiki, OK King, Maria Wirries at Mercury Lounge

Saturday, 8/12

  • Rina Sawayama, Magdalena Bay, Disko Cowboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
  • Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
  • Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at Radio City Music Hall
  • Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, the Armed at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Gojira, Mastodon, Lorna Shore at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • glaive, Oso Oso, Polo Perks at Webster Hall
  • Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Steel Woods, Erin Viancourt at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Shortparis at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Mayo Thompson and the Corky Band at le Poisson Rouge
  • Valentines Day, Um, Jennifer? at Purgatory
  • The Long Losts at Mercury Lounge
  • BLACKPINKat MetLife Stadium

Sunday, 8/13

  • Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake at Prudential Center
  • Luca Benedetti at Barbès
  • Prince Royce, Vicente Garcia, YEИDRY at SummerStage Central Park
  • The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
  • (G)I-DLE at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Voice of Baceprot, Above Snakes at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Sloppy Jane, Locate S, 1, Kira McSpice at Baby’s All Right
  • The Detroit Cobras, the Sugar Tradition, Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Certain Death at TV Eye
  • Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter at Newton Theatre
  • Sloppy Heads, Lefty Parker, Kitchen at Union Pool
  • Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater

Monday, 8/14

  • Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 8/15

  • Shakey Graves, Lucius at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Guns N’ Roses, the Pretenders at MetLife Stadium
  • The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
  • Batushka, Swallow the Sun, Stormruler at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Sir Richard Bishop, Chris Corsano at Union Pool
  • Radney Foster, Goldpine at the Loft at City Winery
  • Tinsley Ellis at Café Wha?
  • The All American Rejects, New Found Glory & The Get Up Kids at PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, 8/16

  • The Pretenders at the Bowery Ballroom
  • America at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Beacon Theatre
  • Ruben Blades at the United Palace
  • Busty and the Bass, Magi Merlin at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • Bebel Gilberto at le Poisson Rouge
  • Ziggy Alberts, Kim Churchill at Irving Plaza
  • Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall
  • Dirt Buyer, the Nora Kelly Band, Carol at Brooklyn Made
  • Flow Tribe at Café Wha?
  • Fondude, Smilen, Papaya at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tropa Magica, Ratas en Zelo, Tilden, Adrian Is Hungry, Barrio Collective at the Sultan Room
  • Sophia Orensteen, Denmark the Band, David Russell at Berlin

Thursday, 8/17

  • Jason Mraz and His Superband w. the New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & Atmosphere at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Sleeping at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Save Ferris, Keep Flying at Racket NYC
  • Umphrey’s McGee at The Stone Pony
  • Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers at Iridium
  • The Righteous Brothers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Marz23, Smrtdeath at le Poisson Rouge
  • Alo, Honey Island Swamp Band at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Arise Roots at The Wonder Bar

Friday, 8/18

  • Margaret Glaspy at Rough Trade NYC
  • The National, Patti Smith and Her Band at Madison Square Garden
  • The War On Drugs, Shakey Graves & Lucius at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
  • iLE, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom of Giants, Dragged Under at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Emancipator, Northern Form, Murge at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Baseball Project at Brooklyn Made
  • Blitzen Trapper, Air Waves at Racket NYC
  • Trever Keith (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
  • Poptropicaslutz!, Wilmah, Jhariah at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Temple of Angels, Lathe of Heaven at Union Pool
  • Annie Hart at TV Eye

Saturday, 8/19

  • George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Wellmont Theater
  • Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at SummerStage Central Park
  • The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Carlos Vives at Radio City Music Hall
  • Louis the Child, What So Not, Blonde Maze, Joyryde, the Knocks, Snakehips, Dr. Fresch, Moksi, Pauline Herr, TAIKI NULIGHT, DOT at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Kamelot, Battle Beast, Xandria at Webster Hall
  • John Cale, Tomberlin at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • A Place to Bury Strangers, Monsterwatch, Spoon Benders at Brooklyn Made
  • Gov’t Mule at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Chief Adjuah at le Poisson Rouge
  • Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones, Dead Rock West at City Winery NYC
  • The Righteous Brothers at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

Sunday, 8/20

  • Pixies & Modest Mouse at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Shakti, John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussain at Prudential Hall
  • Jose Alberto, the Big 3 Palladium Orchestra, Karen Joseph and Mambocha at the Coney Island Amphitheater
  • Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater
  • Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Cirith Ungol, Night Demon, Sanhedrin at le Poisson Rouge
  • Justin Furstenfeld at City Winery NYC
  • Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & Atmosphere at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Sloppy Jane, Suo, Van Vreeland at Baby’s All Right
  • Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino

Monday, 8/21

  • Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • 5 Seconds of Summer, Meet Me @ the Altar at Madison Square Garden
  • Candiace at the Loft at City Winery
  • EverLectric, Rebecca Scout Nelson at the Bowery Electric

Tuesday, 8/22

  • Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
  • Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
  • Yngwie Malmsteen & Glenn Hughes at the Palladium Times Square
  • Shakti at Sony Hall
  • Ocean Alley, Juice at Webster Hall
  • Ian Sweet, Why Bonnie at Elsewhere Rooftop

Wednesday, 8/23

  • Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at SummerStage Central Park
  • Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
  • Magic City Hippies at The Stone Pony
  • Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
  • Earl Sweatshirt at Brooklyn Steel
  • Yoke Lore, Girlhouse at Irving Plaza
  • Weathers, Almost Monday, Hoko at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Muscle Tough at Café Wha?

Thursday, 8/24

  • Regina Spektor at SummerStage Central Park
  • Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Head and the Heart, Izzy Heltai at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Yoke Lore, girlhouse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Shaina Taub at Little Island
  • Paradise Fears, AJ Smith at the Gramercy Theatre
  • John Carroll Kirby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hockey Dad, Chastity, Similar Kind at Brooklyn Made
  • Ethan Tasch, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Baby’s All Right
  • The Mike Stern Band at Drom
  • Big Gorgeous, Kay Day, Cowbell Superstar, No Grudges at Arlene’s Grocery

Friday, 8/25

  • Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Head and the Heart at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Tiwa Savage at the Apollo
  • Eden Munoz at the Kings Theatre
  • Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Freeway at Webster Hall
  • Eric Church & Whiskey Myers at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Duke Dumont at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Asian Doll at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Left to Suffer, Distant, Justice for the Damned, Cabal at the Meadows
  • Gooseberry, Pan Arcadia, Cab Ellis at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ghost & Amon Amarth at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Har Mar Superstar at the Bowery Electric
  • Mega Mango, Strange Neighbors, Laura Galindo, Chatterbox at Brooklyn Made
  • Train at Caesars Atlantic City
  • Stepan Giga at Racket NYC
  • Leon Bridges at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • The Outlaws at Union County Performing Arts Center

Saturday, 8/26

  • Chance the Rapper at Barclays Center
  • Life Of Agony & Sick of It All at Anchor Rock Club
  • Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
  • Peso Pluma at the Kings Theatre
  • Eric Church & Whiskey Myers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Jai Wolf, Kasbo, Myrne at ​Brooklyn Mirage
  • CupcakKe, Chase Icon at Webster Hall
  • Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square
  • Florist, Skullcrusher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Hooters at Cape May Convention Hall
  • Hermitage Green at le Poisson Rouge
  • Octave Cat, Kyle Sparkman at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tyler Hubbard at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Telescreens, Sid Simons at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Together Pangea, Reckling at Brooklyn Made

Sunday, 8/27

  • Sick of It All, Life of Agony at the Knockdown Center
  • The Hooters at Cape May Convention Hall
  • Toosii at Palladium Times Square
  • Molly Parden, Deni, Andrew Goldring at Mercury Lounge
  • Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Sloppy Jane, Tea Eater, MC Lydia Gammill at Baby’s All Right
  • Gary Clark Jr. at State Theatre New Jersey

Monday, 8/28

  • Shinyribs at City Winery NYC
  • George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Ocean City Music Pier

Tuesday, 8/29

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Local Natives, Annika Bennett at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Ocean City Music Pier
  • Danielle Ponder at The Vogel

Wednesday, 8/30

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at ​MetLife Stadium
  • Lil Baby, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho at Madison Square Garden
  • Vance Joy, Dan Sultan at Summerstage Central Park
  • JVKE, Arden Jones at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Se So Neon at Irving Plaza
  • Little Image, Hastings, Levi Evans at Baby’s All Right
  • Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos at Sony Hall
  • Black Tusk, Restless Spirit at Saint Vitus Bar

Thursday, 8/31

  • RBD at Madison Square Garden
  • Noah Kahan, Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Wailers at Ocean City Music Pier
  • Quinn XCII at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Soulja Boy at Sony Hall
  • Anthony Green at Saint Vitus Bar
  • James Ivy at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Phum Viphurit, Mild Orange, Brandon at Irving Plaza
  • Pedrito Martinez at Drom

September

Friday, 9/1

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at ​MetLife Stadium
  • Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • RBD at Madison Square Garden
  • Pearla, Miss Grit, Léna Bartels at Baby’s All Right
  • Weedeater, King Parrot at the Meadows
  • Belvedere at the Brooklyn Monarch

Saturday, 9/2

  • Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
  • Banda MS at Madison Square Garden
  • Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Ayra Starr at Webster Hall
  • Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
  • Se So Neon at Irving Plaza
  • The Q-Tip Bandits at Elsewhere
  • Iris Dement at City Winery NYC

Sunday, 9/3

  • Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at ​MetLife Stadium
  • Foreigner & Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts CenterSting at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Sofi Tukker at Summer Club
  • Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC
  • Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
  • Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Monday, 9/4

  • James Taylor at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 9/5

  • Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at ​MetLife Stadium
  • aespa at Barclays Center 
  • King at Irving Plaza
  • Lola Kirke at the Bowery Ballroom

Wednesday, 9/6

  • ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre
  • Nothing Nowhere, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, UnityTX at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Christopher at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ex Hex, Slomo Sapiens at TV Eye
  • William Matheny at Mercury Lounge

Thursday, 9/7

  • Eagles, Steely Dan at Madison Square Garden
  • Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, Gladie at ​Terminal 5
  • Geoff Tate at Newton Theatre
  • Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Amy Shark at Irving Plaza
  • Malinda at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Quasi at Brooklyn Made
  • Oscar Jerome, Rosebud at Baby’s All Right

Friday, 9/8

  • Eagles, Steely Dan at Madison Square Garden
  • Skid Row & Buckcherry at Wellmont Theater
  • Asake at Barclays Center
  • Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines DC at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Squeeze, Psychedelic Furs at Radio City Music Hall
  • That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco, Kid Saiyan, Kayla Nicole at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Tommy Emmanuel at State Theatre New Jersey
  • Mr. Bungle, Battles at Terminal 5
  • Deathpact, Smoakland, FrostTop at Brooklyn Steel
  • Beth Orton at Brooklyn Made
  • Wave to Earth at Irving Plaza
  • Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Gorilla Biscuits, H2O, Crime in Stereo, End It, Stand Still at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Stavroz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • DeVotchka at Racket NYC
  • Kacy & Clayton, Pearla at Union Pool
  • Oscar Jerome at Baby’s All Right
  • Elizabeth & the Catapult at Drom

Saturday, 9/9

  • Aerosmith, the Black Crowes at UBS Arena
  • Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood at Madison Square Garden
  • Gunna at Barclays Center
  • Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines DC at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
  • Murder By Death at White Eagle Hall
  • Tommy Emmanuel at the Town Hall
  • Danna Paola at Palladium Times Square
  • Cannons, New Constellations, Jane Leo at Brooklyn Steel
  • ZZ Ward, Jaime Wyatt at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ash, Felukah at le Poisson Rouge
  • Murder by Death at White Eagle Hall
  • Gaye Su Akyol at Bryant Park
  • Wave to Earth at Irving Plaza
  • Kamauu at Racket NYC
  • The Bright Light Social Hour at Mercury Lounge
  • Chris Farren, Diners at Elsewhere Zone One

Sunday, 9/10

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Tove Lo, UPSAHL at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker at PNC Bank Arts Center
  • The Wonder Years, Anxious, Sweet Pill, Action/Adventure at Terminal 5
  • The Tallest Man on Earth at Brooklyn Steel
  • Corinne Bailey Rae at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem
  • Sleep Token at Webster Hall
  • Bowling for Soup, MEST, Authority Zero at Irving Plaza
  • Ash, Felukah at le Poisson Rouge
  • Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Tami Hart at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Vola, Bent Knee, Wheel at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Bez Obmegen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Ice Giant, Scorched Moon at the Meadows

Monday, 9/11

  • Asking Alexandria, the HU, Bad Wolves, Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5
  • Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
  • Taka Kigawa at le Poisson Rouge
  • Joe Sumner at the Loft at City Winery

Tuesday, 9/12

  • All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Greta Van Fleet, Surf Curse at Madison Square Garden
  • Billy Idol at the Kings Theatre
  • Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bad Omens, ERRA, I See Stars at Terminal 5
  • Attila, Gideon, TEN56, Until I Wake at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Claud at the Bowery Ballroom

Wednesday, 9/13

  • $uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez at Madison Square Garden
  • Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
  • Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
  • Victoria Monet at Webster Hall
  • Delain, Visions of Atlantis at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Skald at le Poisson Rouge
  • McKinley Dixon at Baby’s All Right
  • The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?

Thursday, 9/14

  • Tanya Tucker, Nikki Lane at SummerStage Central Park
  • Ween at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
  • Geoff Tate at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
  • Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily at the Town Hall
  • KaytrAnime at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Los Autenticos Decadentes at ​Palladium Times Square
  • BoyWithUke, Naethan Apollo at Webster Hall
  • Unkle at the Knockdown Center
  • corook at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sons of the East at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Albert Hammond Jr., Rainsford at Racket NYC
  • Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Grandbrothers at le Poisson Rouge
  • Teenage Bottlerocket, Tightwire at the Meadows
  • Alaska Reid at Baby’s All Right,
  • James Maddock at the Bitter End
  • Surf Curse at Baby’s All Right

Friday, 9/15

  • Bishop Briggs, MisterWives at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Cigarettes After Sex at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
  • Melt at Brooklyn Steel
  • Babymetal, Dethklok at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Owl City, Augustana at Webster Hall
  • Albert Hammond Jr., Rainsford at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Electric Callboy at Palladium Times Square
  • Babe Rainbow, Molly Lewis at ​Brooklyn Bowl
  • Zac Brown Band & King Calaway at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
  • Lil Tracy at Warsaw
  • Lastlings at Irving Plaza 
  • John Craigie at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sonny Landreth at the Iridium
  • Bush Tetras at le Poisson Rouge
  • Chris Botti at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Dream Wife at Brooklyn Made
  • Tim Atlas at Mercury Lounge

Saturday, 9/16

  • Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
  • Nothing but Thieves at Brooklyn Steel
  • Superchunk, Cable Ties at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kruder & Dorfmeister at Webster Hall
  • Lauren Mayberry at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Alice Longyu Gao at the Sultan Room
  • Gloria Gaynor  at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Jalen Ngonda at Racket NYC
  • Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Park Festival Grounds
  • Teke: Teke at Elsewhere
  • L.O.T.I.O.N., Multinational Corporation at Brooklyn Made
  • Michael Glabicki at the Iridium
  • Atlantic City Jazz Fest at Ovation Hall
  • Stephane Wrembel’s Django New Orleans at le Poisson Rouge
  • Clannad at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • MMR*B*Q: Shinedown, Billy Idol, Larkin Poe & Ayron Jones at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, 9/17

  • Willie Nelson, Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros, the String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, Particle Kid at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Park Festival Grounds
  • Tash Sultana at the Kings Theatre
  • Parkway Drive at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • L7 at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • The Blind Boys of Alabama at City Winery NYC
  • Iann Dorr at Webster Hall
  • Cloak, Uada, Ghost Bath at the Meadows
  • Quasi at Brooklyn Made

Monday, 9/18

  • Peter Gabriel at Madison Square Garden
  • The Band Camino, Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Everclear, the Ataris, the Pink Spiders at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Of Montreal, Locate S, 1 at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
  • Jesse Jo Stark at the Bowery Ballroom

Tuesday, 9/19

  • The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie at Madison Square Garden
  • Flogging Molly, the Bronx at Brooklyn Steel
  • Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
  • Oracle Sisters at the Bowery Ballroom
  • ANAVITÓRIA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Ryan Beatty at Webster Hall
  • brb., Sarah Kang, Highvyn at le Poisson Rouge
  • Vallis Alps at Racket NYC
  • 98 Degrees & All4One at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • ThxSoMch at Market Hotel
  • The Alfonso Velez Band at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, 9/20

  • The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie at Madison Square Garden
  • Kate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Brian Jonestown Massacre at Brooklyn Steel
  • Ladytron at Irving Plaza
  • Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
  • Youth Lagoon, urika’s bedroom at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Megan Moroney at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Phabo at Racket NYC
  • Karina Rykman at Baby’s All Right
  • James Maddock & Brian Mitchell at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, 9/21

  • Maneskin at Madison Square Garden
  • Ray Lamontagne at the Kings Theatre
  • Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
  • Black Country, New Road at the Knockdown Center
  • Zhu at Avant Gardner
  • Bombino at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Igorr at Irving Plaza
  • Christian French at Webster Hall
  • Lady Lamb at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Julie Byrne, Leya at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Death from Above 1979 at Racket NYC
  • Juliana Barwick at National Sawdust
  • Katelyn Tarver, Rosie Darling at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
  • Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Trauma Ray at Brooklyn Made
  • New Friends at the Sultan Room

Friday, 9/22

  • Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Arcangel at Barclays Center
  • Macklemore at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Lil Yachty at SummerStage Central Park
  • The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at the Kings Theatre
  • Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
  • Kany Garcia at Palladium Times Square
  • Joshua Radin at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Osees at Warsaw
  • Cold Cave, SRSQ at Webster Hall
  • You Me at Six, Mothica, Wolf and Cub at Irving Plaza
  • Lita Ford & Last in Line at Starland Ballroom
  • Ohgeesy at Market Hotel
  • Red at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Mighty Poplar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Baby Jake at Racket NYC
  • Vertical Horizon at City Winery
  • Alabaster DePlume at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Michael Franks at The Vogel
  • Jesse Daniel at Brooklyn Made
  • Popa Chubby at the Iridium
  • Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter at le Poisson Rouge
  • Fuerza Regida at Prudential Center

Saturday, 9/23

  • Global Citizen Festival
  • Peter Collins at Cafe Wha?
  • Grace Potter at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Hot Tuna at the Beacon Theatre
  • The Breeders, Screaming Females at the Kings Theatre
  • Yung Bleu at Brooklyn Steel
  • Osees at Warsaw
  • Ani DiFranco at le Poisson Rouge
  • Will Butler, Sister Squares at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Boy Pablo at Webster Hall
  • Fiddlehead, Never Ending Game, Praise at Webster Hall
  • Kidd G at Irving Plaza
  • Islands at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bay Ledges at Brooklyn Made
  • Bearings, Just Friends, Young Culture, Youth Fountain at Racket NYC
  • Ricky Stein at the Bitter End

Sunday, 9/24

  • The Lox, Tony Moxberg at Irving Plaza
  • Hanabie, Fox Lake at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Lankum at the Bowery Ballroom

Monday, 9/25

  • Neon Trees at Irving Plaza
  • Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery NYC
  • Lauren Sanderson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Tommy LeFroy, Haley Blais at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Devon Gilfillian, Oh He Dead at Racket NYC
  • Philip Selway at le Poisson Rouge

Tuesday, 9/26

  • Janelle Monae at Radio City Music Hall
  • Ashnikko at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Max & Iggor Cavalera at Starland Ballroom
  • Dean Lewis, Sara Kays at Terminal 5
  • Toad the Wet Sprocket at City Winery NYC
  • The Mattson 2 at Elsewhere, Brooklyn
  • Sammie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Pachyman at the Sultan Room
  • Johnny Orlando at Racket NYC
  • Lost Girls at National Sawdust
  • Allie Crow Buckley at Baby’s All Right
  • Mick Flannery, Jenn Grant at le Poisson Rouge
  • Roselit Bone at TV Eye
  • Nuovo Testamento at Saint Vitus Bar

Wednesday, 9/27

  • Wu-Tang Clan, Nas at Barclays Center
  • Róisín Murphy at Terminal 5
  • Movements, Mannequin Pussy, Softcult, Heart to Gold at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Joshua Redman Group w. Gabrielle Cavassa at the 92Y
  • Cavalera, Exhumed, Incite at Irving Plaza
  • Venom Inc., Satan, Ringworm, 72 Legions at the Meadows
  • Slowdive at Webster Hall
  • Ratboys, Free Range at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Rival Consoles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Dead Boys, the Plimsouls, Wreckless Eric at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Deeper, Godcaster at Brooklyn Made
  • Royel Otis, Friko at Racket NYC
  • Steve Mason at le Poisson Rouge
  • Corey Smith at City Winery NYC

Thursday, 9/28

  • Old 97’s, Drive-By Truckers at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Janelle Monae at the Kings Theatre
  • Matt and Kim at Brooklyn Steel
  • Slowdive at Webster Hall
  • Sam Tompkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Lankum at Warsaw
  • W.H. Lung at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Spinners at Tropicana Showroom
  • Jake Miller at Racket NYC
  • Zand, Madge at Elsewhere Zone One

Friday, 9/29

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lukas Nelson + POTR at Madison Square Garden
  • WuTang Clan & Nas at Boardwalk Hall Arena
  • Dance Gavin Dance, SiM, Rain City Drive, Within Destruction at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Pretty Lights at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Adekunle Gold at the Kings Theatre
  • Fit for a King, the Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, Landmvrks at the Palladium Times Square
  • Bruno Major at Terminal 5
  • KennyHoopla, Groupthink at Webster Hall
  • IDK at Irving Plaza 
  • Swans, Norman Westberg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Billy Talent at Warsaw
  • Grupo Frontera at Ritz Theatre
  • Twin Tribes at Brooklyn Made
  • Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT at the Meadows
  • Tav Falco at TV Eye
  • Loraine James at Public Records
  • Alessandro Cortini at the Church of the Heavenly Rest

Saturday, 7/30

  • Hozier, Madison Cunningham at Madison Square Garden
  • Jungle at Forest Hills Stadium
  • Pretty Lights at the Brooklyn Mirage-
  • Tony! Toni! Toné! at Radio City Music Hall
  • Tangerine Dream at the Knockdown Center, Queens
  • Princess (Maya Rudolph + Gretchen Lieberum) at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, Blood Incantation at Brooklyn Steel
  • VNV Nation at Irving Plaza
  • Frankie and the Witch Fingers at Warsaw
  • Marco Antonio Solis at Prudential Center
  • Swans, Norman Westberg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT at the Meadows
  • Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Webster Hall
  • Kordhell at Webster Hall
  • Cimafunk at the Blue Note
  • Bitchin Bajas at le Poisson Rouge 
  • OTR at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Priest at Drom
  • Bingo Players at le Poisson Rouge