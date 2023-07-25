EVENT LISTINGS: August-September 2023

August
Tuesday, 8/1
- Royal & the Serpent at Rough Trade NYC
- beabadoobee at Terminal 5
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at State Theatre New Jersey
- Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, Games We Play at Forest Hills Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- The Backseat Lovers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
- Dickey Betts & Great Southern at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 8/2
- Grouplove at Rough Trade NYC
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Pantera & Lamb of God at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
- Ted Nugent at Starland Ballroom
- Pink Martini, China Forbes at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- King Krule, Jerkcurb at the Kings Theatre
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cafune, Juliana Madrid at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Granger Smith w. Earl Dibbles Jr. at Irving Plaza
- Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- Saddlemen, Fast Casual, Lyndsay Stone at Berlin
- LaMP at the Cutting Room
Thursday, 8/3
- Cavetown, mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, grentperez at SummerStage Central Park
- P!NK, Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, KidCutUp at Citi Field
- Tyler Childers, Elle King at Radio City Music Hall
- NIKI, Kaz Moon at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jorge Drexler, Cimafunk, Julieta Rada at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Drums, Cold Hart at Webster Hall
- Powerman 5000 at Dingbatz
- Ruger at Irving Plaza
- John Waite, Jeffrey Gaines at City Winery NYC
- The Rubinoos, Beauty at the Bowery Electric
- New Myths, Hnry Flwr at Brooklyn Made
Friday, 8/4
- Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH at Metlife Stadium
- Annie Hart at Rough Trade NYC
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Death Grips at Starland Ballroom
- The Mountain Goats, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- King’s X at The Vogel
- Indigo De Souza, Vundabar at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Binki, Ernest Rareberrg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Plaid at Brooklyn Made
- French 79, brothertiger at Racket NYC
- Donny Osmond at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- argonaut&wasp, Boys Go to Jupiter at the Sultan Room
- Strange Ranger, Nourished by Time at Drom
- Sparta, Geoff Rickly, Zeta at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall
- Air Supply at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- deadmau5 vs. Testpilot at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Perpetual Groove at the Cutting Room
- Lyle Lovett and His Large Band at State Theatre New Jersey
Saturday, 8/5
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon, Royal and The Serpent & Games We Play at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Juana Molina, Jupiter, Okwess, Supaman, RAM, Bia Ferreira, Brooklyn Raga Massive at Lincoln Center
- SB19 at Webster Hall
- Havok, Toxic Holocaust, I Am, Hammerhead at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Analepsy, Wormhole, Cognitive, NecroticGoreBeast, Coronary Thrombosis at the Meadows
- The Airborne Toxic Event at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Movielife, Piebald, Macseal at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Volbeat at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Gouge Away at Market Hotel
- The Fugs at the Loft at City Winery
- Cigarettes for Breakfast, Dead Leaf Echo, Iceblynk at Berlin
Sunday, 8/6
- Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills at MetLife Stadium
- Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson and Family, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Flatland Cavalry at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Brent Faiyaz at SummerStage Central Park
- Fall Out Boy, Bring Me The Horizon & Royal and The Serpent at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Aimee Mann at The Vogel
- The Wallflowers at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater
Monday, 8/7
- Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Don McLean & Al Stewart at Ocean City Music Pier
- Fantastic Negrito (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 8/8
- Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden
- Incubus, Badflower & Paris Jackson at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Moneybagg Yo, Sexxy Redd, Luh Taylor, Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt at Terminal 5
- The Jungle Giants at Elsewhere Rooftop
- VHS Collection at Rockwood Music Hall
Wednesday, 8/9
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
- Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden
- Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
- JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Death Grips at Terminal 5
- Al Stewart at The Vogel
- Tim Heidecker at Webster Hall
- City of the Sun at le Poisson Rouge
- Cowboy Mouth at City Winery NYC
- Whitmer Thomas at the Bell House
- Diana Krall at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall
Thursday, 8/10
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
- The Revivalists, Band of Horses at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Extreme & Living Colour at Starland Ballroom
- Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
- Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
- Jidenna at Terminal 5
- Calexico, Brian Lopez at le Poisson Rouge
- The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall
- Big Youth, Danny Dread, Cindy Campbell, Kool Herc, Coke La Rock at Webster Hall
- Sweeping Promises, Constant Smiles, Jeanines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- !!! at Union Pool
- Hit the Lights at Racket NYC
- The Clientele at the Bowery Ballroom
- Joeyy, Marlon DuBois, Shed Theory, EERA at the Gramercy Theatre
Friday, 8/11
- Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at Borgata Event Center
- Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick at Yankee Stadium
- Incubus, Badflower & Paris Jackson at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Maisie Peters, Grace Enger at Radio City Music Hall
- Ryan Adams & the Cardinals at the Kings Theatre
- JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at Terminal 5
- Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
- Tessa Violet, Frances Forever at Irving Plaza
- Disturbed & Jinjer at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Louis Cato, Elizabeth Ziman at le Poisson Rouge
- Rachel Bochner, Eva Rose, Deza at Brooklyn Made
- Yemi Alade at Sony Hall
- Tim Heidecker at Starland Ballroom
- Tony & the Kiki, OK King, Maria Wirries at Mercury Lounge
Saturday, 8/12
- Rina Sawayama, Magdalena Bay, Disko Cowboy at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
- Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
- Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova at Radio City Music Hall
- Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, the Armed at Forest Hills Stadium
- Gojira, Mastodon, Lorna Shore at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- glaive, Oso Oso, Polo Perks at Webster Hall
- Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Steel Woods, Erin Viancourt at the Gramercy Theatre
- Shortparis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mayo Thompson and the Corky Band at le Poisson Rouge
- Valentines Day, Um, Jennifer? at Purgatory
- The Long Losts at Mercury Lounge
- BLACKPINKat MetLife Stadium
Sunday, 8/13
- Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake at Prudential Center
- Luca Benedetti at Barbès
- Prince Royce, Vicente Garcia, YEИDRY at SummerStage Central Park
- The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
- (G)I-DLE at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Voice of Baceprot, Above Snakes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Sloppy Jane, Locate S, 1, Kira McSpice at Baby’s All Right
- The Detroit Cobras, the Sugar Tradition, Labretta Suede & the Motel 6, Certain Death at TV Eye
- Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter at Newton Theatre
- Sloppy Heads, Lefty Parker, Kitchen at Union Pool
- Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater
Monday, 8/14
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 8/15
- Shakey Graves, Lucius at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Guns N’ Roses, the Pretenders at MetLife Stadium
- The Jonas Brothers at Yankee Stadium
- Batushka, Swallow the Sun, Stormruler at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Sir Richard Bishop, Chris Corsano at Union Pool
- Radney Foster, Goldpine at the Loft at City Winery
- Tinsley Ellis at Café Wha?
- The All American Rejects, New Found Glory & The Get Up Kids at PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, 8/16
- The Pretenders at the Bowery Ballroom
- America at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Beacon Theatre
- Ruben Blades at the United Palace
- Busty and the Bass, Magi Merlin at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Bebel Gilberto at le Poisson Rouge
- Ziggy Alberts, Kim Churchill at Irving Plaza
- Pablo Cruise at Sony Hall
- Dirt Buyer, the Nora Kelly Band, Carol at Brooklyn Made
- Flow Tribe at Café Wha?
- Fondude, Smilen, Papaya at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Tropa Magica, Ratas en Zelo, Tilden, Adrian Is Hungry, Barrio Collective at the Sultan Room
- Sophia Orensteen, Denmark the Band, David Russell at Berlin
Thursday, 8/17
- Jason Mraz and His Superband w. the New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium
- Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & Atmosphere at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Sleeping at the Bowery Ballroom
- Save Ferris, Keep Flying at Racket NYC
- Umphrey’s McGee at The Stone Pony
- Tommy Castro & the Pain Killers at Iridium
- The Righteous Brothers at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Marz23, Smrtdeath at le Poisson Rouge
- Alo, Honey Island Swamp Band at Brooklyn Bowl
- Arise Roots at The Wonder Bar
Friday, 8/18
- Margaret Glaspy at Rough Trade NYC
- The National, Patti Smith and Her Band at Madison Square Garden
- The War On Drugs, Shakey Graves & Lucius at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Sigur Ros, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
- iLE, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Blessthefall, Caskets, Kingdom of Giants, Dragged Under at the Gramercy Theatre
- Emancipator, Northern Form, Murge at the Hall at Elsewhere
- The Baseball Project at Brooklyn Made
- Blitzen Trapper, Air Waves at Racket NYC
- Trever Keith (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
- Poptropicaslutz!, Wilmah, Jhariah at the Bowery Ballroom
- Temple of Angels, Lathe of Heaven at Union Pool
- Annie Hart at TV Eye
Saturday, 8/19
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Wellmont Theater
- Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, Zinadelphia at SummerStage Central Park
- The Strokes, Angel Olsen, Seaton Smith, Promiseland at Forest Hills Stadium
- Carlos Vives at Radio City Music Hall
- Louis the Child, What So Not, Blonde Maze, Joyryde, the Knocks, Snakehips, Dr. Fresch, Moksi, Pauline Herr, TAIKI NULIGHT, DOT at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Kamelot, Battle Beast, Xandria at Webster Hall
- John Cale, Tomberlin at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Monsterwatch, Spoon Benders at Brooklyn Made
- Gov’t Mule at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Chief Adjuah at le Poisson Rouge
- Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Guilty Ones, Dead Rock West at City Winery NYC
- The Righteous Brothers at Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Sunday, 8/20
- Pixies & Modest Mouse at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Shakti, John McLaughlin & Zakir Hussain at Prudential Hall
- Jose Alberto, the Big 3 Palladium Orchestra, Karen Joseph and Mambocha at the Coney Island Amphitheater
- Disco Inferno at Resorts Atlantic City’s Superstar Theater
- Pentatonix & Lauren Alaina at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Cirith Ungol, Night Demon, Sanhedrin at le Poisson Rouge
- Justin Furstenfeld at City Winery NYC
- Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & Atmosphere at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Sloppy Jane, Suo, Van Vreeland at Baby’s All Right
- Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
Monday, 8/21
- Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin & Jinjer at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- 5 Seconds of Summer, Meet Me @ the Altar at Madison Square Garden
- Candiace at the Loft at City Winery
- EverLectric, Rebecca Scout Nelson at the Bowery Electric
Tuesday, 8/22
- Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Yngwie Malmsteen & Glenn Hughes at the Palladium Times Square
- Shakti at Sony Hall
- Ocean Alley, Juice at Webster Hall
- Ian Sweet, Why Bonnie at Elsewhere Rooftop
Wednesday, 8/23
- Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at SummerStage Central Park
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Magic City Hippies at The Stone Pony
- Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Earl Sweatshirt at Brooklyn Steel
- Yoke Lore, Girlhouse at Irving Plaza
- Weathers, Almost Monday, Hoko at the Bowery Ballroom
- Muscle Tough at Café Wha?
Thursday, 8/24
- Regina Spektor at SummerStage Central Park
- Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol & Rival Sons at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Head and the Heart, Izzy Heltai at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Yoke Lore, girlhouse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Shaina Taub at Little Island
- Paradise Fears, AJ Smith at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Carroll Kirby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hockey Dad, Chastity, Similar Kind at Brooklyn Made
- Ethan Tasch, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Baby’s All Right
- The Mike Stern Band at Drom
- Big Gorgeous, Kay Day, Cowbell Superstar, No Grudges at Arlene’s Grocery
Friday, 8/25
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- The Head and the Heart at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Tiwa Savage at the Apollo
- Eden Munoz at the Kings Theatre
- Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, Freeway at Webster Hall
- Eric Church & Whiskey Myers at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Duke Dumont at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Asian Doll at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Left to Suffer, Distant, Justice for the Damned, Cabal at the Meadows
- Gooseberry, Pan Arcadia, Cab Ellis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ghost & Amon Amarth at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Har Mar Superstar at the Bowery Electric
- Mega Mango, Strange Neighbors, Laura Galindo, Chatterbox at Brooklyn Made
- Train at Caesars Atlantic City
- Stepan Giga at Racket NYC
- Leon Bridges at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- The Outlaws at Union County Performing Arts Center
Saturday, 8/26
- Chance the Rapper at Barclays Center
- Life Of Agony & Sick of It All at Anchor Rock Club
- Jackson Browne at the Beacon Theatre
- Peso Pluma at the Kings Theatre
- Eric Church & Whiskey Myers at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Jai Wolf, Kasbo, Myrne at Brooklyn Mirage
- CupcakKe, Chase Icon at Webster Hall
- Foghat, Dana Fuchs at Palladium Times Square
- Florist, Skullcrusher at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Hooters at Cape May Convention Hall
- Hermitage Green at le Poisson Rouge
- Octave Cat, Kyle Sparkman at Brooklyn Bowl
- Tyler Hubbard at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Telescreens, Sid Simons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Together Pangea, Reckling at Brooklyn Made
Sunday, 8/27
- Sick of It All, Life of Agony at the Knockdown Center
- The Hooters at Cape May Convention Hall
- Toosii at Palladium Times Square
- Molly Parden, Deni, Andrew Goldring at Mercury Lounge
- Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Sloppy Jane, Tea Eater, MC Lydia Gammill at Baby’s All Right
- Gary Clark Jr. at State Theatre New Jersey
Monday, 8/28
- Shinyribs at City Winery NYC
- George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Ocean City Music Pier
Tuesday, 8/29
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Local Natives, Annika Bennett at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Ocean City Music Pier
- Danielle Ponder at The Vogel
Wednesday, 8/30
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- Lil Baby, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho at Madison Square Garden
- Vance Joy, Dan Sultan at Summerstage Central Park
- JVKE, Arden Jones at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Se So Neon at Irving Plaza
- Little Image, Hastings, Levi Evans at Baby’s All Right
- Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos at Sony Hall
- Black Tusk, Restless Spirit at Saint Vitus Bar
Thursday, 8/31
- RBD at Madison Square Garden
- Noah Kahan, Ruston Kelly at Radio City Music Hall
- The Wailers at Ocean City Music Pier
- Quinn XCII at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Soulja Boy at Sony Hall
- Anthony Green at Saint Vitus Bar
- James Ivy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Phum Viphurit, Mild Orange, Brandon at Irving Plaza
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
September
Friday, 9/1
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- RBD at Madison Square Garden
- Pearla, Miss Grit, Léna Bartels at Baby’s All Right
- Weedeater, King Parrot at the Meadows
- Belvedere at the Brooklyn Monarch
Saturday, 9/2
- Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
- Banda MS at Madison Square Garden
- Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Ayra Starr at Webster Hall
- Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- Se So Neon at Irving Plaza
- The Q-Tip Bandits at Elsewhere
- Iris Dement at City Winery NYC
Sunday, 9/3
- Electric Zoo at Randall’s Island Park
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- Foreigner & Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts CenterSting at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Sofi Tukker at Summer Club
- Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC
- Magical Mystery Doors at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
- Yacht Rock Revue at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Monday, 9/4
- James Taylor at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Musiq Soulchild at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 9/5
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium
- aespa at Barclays Center
- King at Irving Plaza
- Lola Kirke at the Bowery Ballroom
Wednesday, 9/6
- ZZ Top at the Capitol Theatre
- Nothing Nowhere, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, UnityTX at the Gramercy Theatre
- Christopher at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ex Hex, Slomo Sapiens at TV Eye
- William Matheny at Mercury Lounge
Thursday, 9/7
- Eagles, Steely Dan at Madison Square Garden
- Jeff Rosenstock, Sidney Gish, Gladie at Terminal 5
- Geoff Tate at Newton Theatre
- Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
- Amy Shark at Irving Plaza
- Malinda at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Quasi at Brooklyn Made
- Oscar Jerome, Rosebud at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 9/8
- Eagles, Steely Dan at Madison Square Garden
- Skid Row & Buckcherry at Wellmont Theater
- Asake at Barclays Center
- Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines DC at Forest Hills Stadium
- Squeeze, Psychedelic Furs at Radio City Music Hall
- That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco, Kid Saiyan, Kayla Nicole at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Tommy Emmanuel at State Theatre New Jersey
- Mr. Bungle, Battles at Terminal 5
- Deathpact, Smoakland, FrostTop at Brooklyn Steel
- Beth Orton at Brooklyn Made
- Wave to Earth at Irving Plaza
- Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gorilla Biscuits, H2O, Crime in Stereo, End It, Stand Still at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Stavroz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- DeVotchka at Racket NYC
- Kacy & Clayton, Pearla at Union Pool
- Oscar Jerome at Baby’s All Right
- Elizabeth & the Catapult at Drom
Saturday, 9/9
- Aerosmith, the Black Crowes at UBS Arena
- Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood at Madison Square Garden
- Gunna at Barclays Center
- Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines DC at Forest Hills Stadium
- Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Filter at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
- Murder By Death at White Eagle Hall
- Tommy Emmanuel at the Town Hall
- Danna Paola at Palladium Times Square
- Cannons, New Constellations, Jane Leo at Brooklyn Steel
- ZZ Ward, Jaime Wyatt at the Gramercy Theatre
- Luna at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ash, Felukah at le Poisson Rouge
- Murder by Death at White Eagle Hall
- Gaye Su Akyol at Bryant Park
- Wave to Earth at Irving Plaza
- Kamauu at Racket NYC
- The Bright Light Social Hour at Mercury Lounge
- Chris Farren, Diners at Elsewhere Zone One
Sunday, 9/10
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Tove Lo, UPSAHL at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker at PNC Bank Arts Center
- The Wonder Years, Anxious, Sweet Pill, Action/Adventure at Terminal 5
- The Tallest Man on Earth at Brooklyn Steel
- Corinne Bailey Rae at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem
- Sleep Token at Webster Hall
- Bowling for Soup, MEST, Authority Zero at Irving Plaza
- Ash, Felukah at le Poisson Rouge
- Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Tami Hart at the Bowery Ballroom
- Vola, Bent Knee, Wheel at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bez Obmegen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
- Ice Giant, Scorched Moon at the Meadows
Monday, 9/11
- Asking Alexandria, the HU, Bad Wolves, Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5
- Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
- Taka Kigawa at le Poisson Rouge
- Joe Sumner at the Loft at City Winery
Tuesday, 9/12
- All Time Low, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale, Lauran Hibberd at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Greta Van Fleet, Surf Curse at Madison Square Garden
- Billy Idol at the Kings Theatre
- Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
- Bad Omens, ERRA, I See Stars at Terminal 5
- Attila, Gideon, TEN56, Until I Wake at the Gramercy Theatre
- Claud at the Bowery Ballroom
Wednesday, 9/13
- $uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez at Madison Square Garden
- Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Victoria Monet at Webster Hall
- Delain, Visions of Atlantis at the Gramercy Theatre
- Skald at le Poisson Rouge
- McKinley Dixon at Baby’s All Right
- The Amish Outlaws at Cafe Wha?
Thursday, 9/14
- Tanya Tucker, Nikki Lane at SummerStage Central Park
- Ween at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
- Geoff Tate at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily at the Town Hall
- KaytrAnime at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Los Autenticos Decadentes at Palladium Times Square
- BoyWithUke, Naethan Apollo at Webster Hall
- Unkle at the Knockdown Center
- corook at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sons of the East at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Albert Hammond Jr., Rainsford at Racket NYC
- Warpaint at Brooklyn Bowl
- Grandbrothers at le Poisson Rouge
- Teenage Bottlerocket, Tightwire at the Meadows
- Alaska Reid at Baby’s All Right,
- James Maddock at the Bitter End
- Surf Curse at Baby’s All Right
Friday, 9/15
- Bishop Briggs, MisterWives at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Cigarettes After Sex at Forest Hills Stadium
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Melt at Brooklyn Steel
- Babymetal, Dethklok at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Owl City, Augustana at Webster Hall
- Albert Hammond Jr., Rainsford at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Electric Callboy at Palladium Times Square
- Babe Rainbow, Molly Lewis at Brooklyn Bowl
- Zac Brown Band & King Calaway at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
- Lil Tracy at Warsaw
- Lastlings at Irving Plaza
- John Craigie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sonny Landreth at the Iridium
- Bush Tetras at le Poisson Rouge
- Chris Botti at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Dream Wife at Brooklyn Made
- Tim Atlas at Mercury Lounge
Saturday, 9/16
- Run the Jewels at Terminal 5
- Nothing but Thieves at Brooklyn Steel
- Superchunk, Cable Ties at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kruder & Dorfmeister at Webster Hall
- Lauren Mayberry at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Alice Longyu Gao at the Sultan Room
- Gloria Gaynor at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Jalen Ngonda at Racket NYC
- Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Park Festival Grounds
- Teke: Teke at Elsewhere
- L.O.T.I.O.N., Multinational Corporation at Brooklyn Made
- Michael Glabicki at the Iridium
- Atlantic City Jazz Fest at Ovation Hall
- Stephane Wrembel’s Django New Orleans at le Poisson Rouge
- Clannad at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- MMR*B*Q: Shinedown, Billy Idol, Larkin Poe & Ayron Jones at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, 9/17
- Willie Nelson, Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros, the String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, Particle Kid at Forest Hills Stadium
- Sea Hear Now Festival at Asbury Park Festival Grounds
- Tash Sultana at the Kings Theatre
- Parkway Drive at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- L7 at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- The Blind Boys of Alabama at City Winery NYC
- Iann Dorr at Webster Hall
- Cloak, Uada, Ghost Bath at the Meadows
- Quasi at Brooklyn Made
Monday, 9/18
- Peter Gabriel at Madison Square Garden
- The Band Camino, Bad Suns, Charlotte Sands at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Everclear, the Ataris, the Pink Spiders at the Gramercy Theatre
- Of Montreal, Locate S, 1 at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Jesse Jo Stark at the Bowery Ballroom
Tuesday, 9/19
- The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie at Madison Square Garden
- Flogging Molly, the Bronx at Brooklyn Steel
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Oracle Sisters at the Bowery Ballroom
- ANAVITÓRIA at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ryan Beatty at Webster Hall
- brb., Sarah Kang, Highvyn at le Poisson Rouge
- Vallis Alps at Racket NYC
- 98 Degrees & All4One at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- ThxSoMch at Market Hotel
- The Alfonso Velez Band at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, 9/20
- The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie at Madison Square Garden
- Kate McRae at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Brian Jonestown Massacre at Brooklyn Steel
- Ladytron at Irving Plaza
- Low Cut Connie at the Blue Note
- Youth Lagoon, urika’s bedroom at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Megan Moroney at the Bowery Ballroom
- Phabo at Racket NYC
- Karina Rykman at Baby’s All Right
- James Maddock & Brian Mitchell at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, 9/21
- Maneskin at Madison Square Garden
- Ray Lamontagne at the Kings Theatre
- Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
- Black Country, New Road at the Knockdown Center
- Zhu at Avant Gardner
- Bombino at Brooklyn Bowl
- Igorr at Irving Plaza
- Christian French at Webster Hall
- Lady Lamb at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Julie Byrne, Leya at the Bowery Ballroom
- Death from Above 1979 at Racket NYC
- Juliana Barwick at National Sawdust
- Katelyn Tarver, Rosie Darling at Elsewhere Zone One
- Somebody’s Child at Mercury Lounge
- Teenage Wrist, Spiritual Cramp, Trauma Ray at Brooklyn Made
- New Friends at the Sultan Room
Friday, 9/22
- Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille at Forest Hills Stadium
- Arcangel at Barclays Center
- Macklemore at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lil Yachty at SummerStage Central Park
- The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at the Kings Theatre
- Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
- Kany Garcia at Palladium Times Square
- Joshua Radin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Osees at Warsaw
- Cold Cave, SRSQ at Webster Hall
- You Me at Six, Mothica, Wolf and Cub at Irving Plaza
- Lita Ford & Last in Line at Starland Ballroom
- Ohgeesy at Market Hotel
- Red at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mighty Poplar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Baby Jake at Racket NYC
- Vertical Horizon at City Winery
- Alabaster DePlume at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Michael Franks at The Vogel
- Jesse Daniel at Brooklyn Made
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter at le Poisson Rouge
- Fuerza Regida at Prudential Center
Saturday, 9/23
- Global Citizen Festival
- Peter Collins at Cafe Wha?
- Grace Potter at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Hot Tuna at the Beacon Theatre
- The Breeders, Screaming Females at the Kings Theatre
- Yung Bleu at Brooklyn Steel
- Osees at Warsaw
- Ani DiFranco at le Poisson Rouge
- Will Butler, Sister Squares at Elsewhere Zone One
- Boy Pablo at Webster Hall
- Fiddlehead, Never Ending Game, Praise at Webster Hall
- Kidd G at Irving Plaza
- Islands at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bay Ledges at Brooklyn Made
- Bearings, Just Friends, Young Culture, Youth Fountain at Racket NYC
- Ricky Stein at the Bitter End
Sunday, 9/24
- The Lox, Tony Moxberg at Irving Plaza
- Hanabie, Fox Lake at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lankum at the Bowery Ballroom
Monday, 9/25
- Neon Trees at Irving Plaza
- Marshall Crenshaw at City Winery NYC
- Lauren Sanderson at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Tommy LeFroy, Haley Blais at the Bowery Ballroom
- Devon Gilfillian, Oh He Dead at Racket NYC
- Philip Selway at le Poisson Rouge
Tuesday, 9/26
- Janelle Monae at Radio City Music Hall
- Ashnikko at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Max & Iggor Cavalera at Starland Ballroom
- Dean Lewis, Sara Kays at Terminal 5
- Toad the Wet Sprocket at City Winery NYC
- The Mattson 2 at Elsewhere, Brooklyn
- Sammie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Pachyman at the Sultan Room
- Johnny Orlando at Racket NYC
- Lost Girls at National Sawdust
- Allie Crow Buckley at Baby’s All Right
- Mick Flannery, Jenn Grant at le Poisson Rouge
- Roselit Bone at TV Eye
- Nuovo Testamento at Saint Vitus Bar
Wednesday, 9/27
- Wu-Tang Clan, Nas at Barclays Center
- Róisín Murphy at Terminal 5
- Movements, Mannequin Pussy, Softcult, Heart to Gold at Brooklyn Steel
- The Joshua Redman Group w. Gabrielle Cavassa at the 92Y
- Cavalera, Exhumed, Incite at Irving Plaza
- Venom Inc., Satan, Ringworm, 72 Legions at the Meadows
- Slowdive at Webster Hall
- Ratboys, Free Range at the Bowery Ballroom
- Rival Consoles at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dead Boys, the Plimsouls, Wreckless Eric at Saint Vitus Bar
- Deeper, Godcaster at Brooklyn Made
- Royel Otis, Friko at Racket NYC
- Steve Mason at le Poisson Rouge
- Corey Smith at City Winery NYC
Thursday, 9/28
- Old 97’s, Drive-By Truckers at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Janelle Monae at the Kings Theatre
- Matt and Kim at Brooklyn Steel
- Slowdive at Webster Hall
- Sam Tompkins at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lankum at Warsaw
- W.H. Lung at le Poisson Rouge
- The Spinners at Tropicana Showroom
- Jake Miller at Racket NYC
- Zand, Madge at Elsewhere Zone One
Friday, 9/29
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lukas Nelson + POTR at Madison Square Garden
- WuTang Clan & Nas at Boardwalk Hall Arena
- Dance Gavin Dance, SiM, Rain City Drive, Within Destruction at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Pretty Lights at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Adekunle Gold at the Kings Theatre
- Fit for a King, the Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts, Landmvrks at the Palladium Times Square
- Bruno Major at Terminal 5
- KennyHoopla, Groupthink at Webster Hall
- IDK at Irving Plaza
- Swans, Norman Westberg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Billy Talent at Warsaw
- Grupo Frontera at Ritz Theatre
- Twin Tribes at Brooklyn Made
- Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT at the Meadows
- Tav Falco at TV Eye
- Loraine James at Public Records
- Alessandro Cortini at the Church of the Heavenly Rest
Saturday, 7/30
- Hozier, Madison Cunningham at Madison Square Garden
- Jungle at Forest Hills Stadium
- Pretty Lights at the Brooklyn Mirage-
- Tony! Toni! Toné! at Radio City Music Hall
- Tangerine Dream at the Knockdown Center, Queens
- Princess (Maya Rudolph + Gretchen Lieberum) at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, Blood Incantation at Brooklyn Steel
- VNV Nation at Irving Plaza
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers at Warsaw
- Marco Antonio Solis at Prudential Center
- Swans, Norman Westberg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT at the Meadows
- Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, Jae Skeese at Webster Hall
- Kordhell at Webster Hall
- Cimafunk at the Blue Note
- Bitchin Bajas at le Poisson Rouge
- OTR at Elsewhere Zone One
- Priest at Drom
- Bingo Players at le Poisson Rouge