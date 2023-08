Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 1986 cover story with MADONNA!

This issue marks a monumental moment in our publication’s history as it was the first under the updated moniker, East Coast Rocker (hence, Volume 1 / Issue No. 1). The Aquarian was known as the ECRocker from 1986 to 1992 before returning to the AQ roots. Happy birthday, as well, to the living legend and original ECRocker cover star that is Madonna – August 16!