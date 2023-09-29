Inspired History & New Music From KK’s Priest Through the Eyes of AJ Mills

This is a band that continues to unleash a classic sound into the modern world. They tap into their history, but keep up with the times – and fans are here for it.

Everyone remembers their first concert. Few find themselves two decades later in a band with some of the musicians who graced the stage that fateful night. Guitarist A.J. Mills is the exception to the rule.

His first show, at age 14, was Judas Priest on the Demolition album tour of the early 2000s. Fast forward two decades and Mills is a member of K.K.’s Priest, the six-string metal legend K.K. Downing’s excellent new band. K.K.’s Priest also includes Demolition-era singer Tim “The Ripper” Owens. Today the band is releasing The Sinner Rides Again, their massive sophomore album. It is the follow-up to Sermons of the Sinner, their stellar 2021 debut.

Downing and Mills trade scorching, unbridled yet controlled leads, and come together for dynamic harmony parts throughout The Sinner Rides Again. Then there are the relentless, molten riffs. Album opener “Sons of the Sentinel” knocks the proverbial door off its hinges, a pedal to the metal outburst featuring fiery solos, frenzied riffs, Owens’ amazing scream, and bassist Tony Newton and drummer Sean Elg’s bedrock rhythm. K.K.’s Priest initially included former late seventies-era Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, who bowed out due to a wrist injury prior to the recording of the band’s debut.

There’s a lot to live up to following Sons of the Sentinel, but K.K.’s Priest does so in droves. “One More Shot At Glory” is a charging, fist-raising anthem. The driving title track demands attention and “Keeper of the Graves” starts off mournful before exploding into a neck-snapping ride. Most exciting of all, Mills told The Aquarian that K.K.’s Priest will be touring with these songs the US in 2024. We cannot wait!

How did you come to be part of K.K.’s Priest?

Back in 2019, David Ellefson came over with his band and invited K.K. to play a set with him at K.K.’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton. With that in mind, K.K. thought it would be a great idea to do a set of Judas Priest songs and invited Tim “The Ripper” Owens and Les Binks. He hand-picked me as the second guitarist! It was a really good celebration. K.K. was absolutely super cool. It went from there with K.K. wanting to put a band together.

I’ve known K.K. for roughly 20 years now. He produced two of Hostile, my band’s, records and he also is an old family friend. He’s been like my mentor, really, since I was 17 years old and he really shaped me on the guitar. I guess he felt I was ready to be in his band.

Was there any nervousness on your part at that first gig?

Absolutely. I can remember looking over when I did that first concert with the guys back in 2019. I remember looking over and seeing Ripper rocking out with K.K. I turned around and saw Les Binks on the drums and it hit me like a ton of bricks. I was like, “Oh my God. I made it up here,” from watching them as a kid when I was in Birmingham. I got quite emotional. I had to pull myself back together.

You first concert was Judas Priest on the Demolition album tour in the early 2000s. What do you remember about the show?

I was 14 years old at the time and I can remember it absolutely changing my life seeing K.K. come out with his Flying V guitar. Then they started with “Metal Gods.” As soon as I saw him, I was like, “That’s what I want to be. I want to be this guy.” That was when I got bit by the bug. Ripper was absolutely outstanding as he always is. It was absolutely killer.

When did you first hear Judas Priest?

My parents are both metalheads. They both were always listening to heavy metal. As far as I can remember, I was always riding in the car as a kid and they were always blasting Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Def Leppard. Those were the songs of my childhood.

Do you have any favorite Priest songs?

It’s really hard to pick one. I get a buzz playing all of them because it’s got that connection to me from my youth. Also, being from the Black Country, as well, where those guys are from… I feel that the heavy metal is in my blood. I just couldn’t pick one.

What was it like in the studio recording the band’s first album, Sermons of the Sinner?

I was already really comfortable working with K.K. because of him producing two Hostile albums. I got all the nervousness out of the way being with a heavy metal icon. He’s like my buddy. We just talk the talk when we get together and get serious when we get the guitars out and hang out for a beer together afterwards.

What have you learned playing with K.K.?

Every day when you’re with K.K. and listening to him play it’s a lesson in heavy metal. I’m very privileged to have spent a lot of hours with him. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from working with him. One thing I have really noted with K.K. is his attention to small details. I do believe that makes a huge difference when you’re writing classic heavy metal songs. We always have great fun doing the lead stuff together. We push each other to go to that next level.

K.K. has had high praise for you in the press. What do you feel when you hear that?

I appreciate it a lot, but he’s got to take a lot of credit for the way I turned out now. Like I said before, he’s been my mentor for 20 years.

Do you feel the band has grown in the time since making your first album to The Sinner Rides Again?

Obviously, the band has gotten a lot more used to playing with each other. That’s always a massive plus when you start to grow together as a band. The gigs have been absolutely fantastic. We’ve been having loads of fun playing out there in Europe. We’re looking forward to coming over to the States soon, as well. That’s going to be killer when we get to do that.

What are your feelings about “The Sinner Rides Again” now that the album is done?

I get goosebumps when I listen to it. I put it on pretty much every day. It sounds amazing. It’s so heavy, it’s so melodic. As K.K. says, ‘we absolutely metalized this album.’ I can’t think of a favorite track at the moment because they change day to day. I was listening to it today and I really liked “Pledge Your Souls.” Yesterday was “Reap the Whirlwind.” I just can’t settle. They all kick ass. It’s a great album front to back.

What does someone gain from listening to the album in its entirety?

That’s the way to do it. You’re on a journey and you get sucked into it – the world of what’s created on a great heavy metal album. I believe it’s the only way to listen to a heavy metal album: listen to it front to back. If it’s good, put it on again.

Is The Sinner Rides Again a continuation thematically from Sermons of the Sinner?

Absolutely. We finish Sermons of the Sinner with the return of the Sentinel and the first track off this new album is “Sons of the Sentinel.” It is a continuation of the story, of where we left off on the first record, which I think is really cool.

“Sons of the Sentinel” is such a heavy track and a great pick for an album opener.

It’s mainly all down to K.K. – the way we pick the order of the songs for the album. He already has a massive plan before we record. It goes back to his attention to detail; he’ll have the song titles and the album title ready to go and he’s already created the story. It makes it a lot easier for us guys then to come in and contribute as much as we can.

Can we expect to see K.K.’s Priest in America next year?

Absolutely. It’s in the works for next year. We do keep in touch with our awesome fans over in the States, so it’s exciting to say we are going over for you guys. I can’t wait. The band is so hungry to go out there and put on such a huge heavy metal celebration. What they can expect is a full-on heavy metal onslaught. It’s all about giving it back to the fans. We just can’t wait and come share the heavy metal with you guys. It’s going to be absolutely killer. We’ll all bang our heads together.

THE NEW K.K.’S PRIEST RECORD IS OUT TODAY, 9/29, WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC!