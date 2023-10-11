Home
EVENT LISTINGS: November-December 2023

November

Wednesday, 11/1

  • Jethro Tull at the Beacon Theatre
  • Porno for Pyros at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Laufey, Adam Melchor at the Town Hall
  • Tinashe, Shygirl, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5
  • grentperez at Webster Hall
  • Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles at ​Brooklyn Made
  • Slow Pulp, Babehoven at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
  • Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right
  • Paul Cauthen, Taner Usrey at Racket NYC
  • Meltt at Baby’s All Right
  • Krooked Kings at The Fillmore Philly
  • Elmiene at Public Records
  • Diiv at White Eagle Hall
  • Jaboukie at Baby’s All Right

Thursday, 11/2

  • Slow Pulp at Rough Trade NYC
  • Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby at the Kings Theatre
  • Lucero at White Eagle Hall
  • Laufey, Adam Melchor at the Town Hall
  • Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at the Brooklyn Mirage
  • Gera MX, Nanpa Básico at Palladium Times Square
  • Tinashe, Shygirl, UNiiQU3 at Terminal 5
  • The Japanese House, quinnie at Webster Hall
  • Slow Pulp at le Poisson Rouge
  • Mac Sabbath, Cybertronic Spree, Playboy Manbaby at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Have Mercy at The Fillmore Philly
  • Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
  • Better Than Ezra at Keswick Theatre
  • The Last Dinner Party, MotherMary at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Kathy Mattea at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Tkay Maidza at Racket NYC
  • Blü Eyes at Brooklyn Made
  • Pink Martini at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Friday, 11/3

  • Ritt Momney at The Fillmore Philly
  • Addison Grace at Mercury Lounge
  • Tini at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Renee Rapp, Alexander 23, Towa Bird at Terminal 5
  • Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel, Edge of Paradise at the Palladium Times Square
  • The Japanese House at White Eagle Hall
  • Eloise at Webster Hall
  • Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Start Making Sense at Starland Ballroom
  • Olivia Dean at Brooklyn Made
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Elsewhere
  • Laufey at Theatre of Living Arts
  • S.G. Goodman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yvie Oddly at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
  • Lil Darkie and the Collapse of Modern Society, Bruhmanegod, Madjax at Warsaw, BrooklynMary Lattimore, Growing at Union Pool
  • John Oates at South Orange Performing Arts Center
  • Empty Country, Greg Freeman at the Knitting Factory
  • The Hooters at Keswick Theatre

Saturday, 11/4

  • P!nk, Grouplove, KidCutUp at Madison Square Garden
  • The Head & the Heart at State Theatre NJ
  • Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Svdden Death, Space Laces, Vampa, Prosecute, Sweet Tooth at Terminal 5
  • AJ Croce at the Town Hall
  • Dragonforce, Amaranthe, Nanowar of Steel, Edge of Paradise at the Palladium Times Square
  • Dope Lemon at Brooklyn Steel
  • Beauty School Dropout at The Wonder Bar
  • Antibalas at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Hooters at Keswick Theatre
  • Haste the Day, Silent Planet, Still Remains at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Slow Pulp, Babehoven at the Bowery BallroomJ
  • MSN at the Music Hall of Williamsburg,
  • Yard Act at Warsaw
  • Addison Grace at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ritt Momney at Irving Plaza
  • Pop Evil at The Stone Pony
  • Free Throw, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Charmer, saturdays at your place at le Poisson Rouge
  • Eva under Fire, Taproot at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
  • Olivia Dean at Brooklyn Made
  • Slow Magic, Beacon Bloom at Racket NYC
  • Into It. Over It., Kevin Devine, Queen of Jeans at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Mary Lattimore, Growing at Union Pool
  • Marnie Stern at the Knitting Factory
  • Sun June, Runnner at Mercury Lounge
  • Soraia, Diamond Dogs at Berlin
  • Shellshag, Decent Criminal, Sleepwell, Wakala at TV Eye

Sunday, 11/5

  • Wizkid at Barclays Center
  • 6LACK, Jordan Ward at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Rose Funeral, My Own Will at Dingbatz
  • Nick Lowe, Los Straightjackets at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Dirty Honey at Asbury Lanes
  • Quicksand at Webster HallJMSN at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Frozen Soul, 200 Stab Wounds, Judiciary, Tribal Gaze at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Kennedys at City Winery
  • Robert Glasper w. yasiin bey at the Blue Note
  • Olivia Dean at Brooklyn Made
  • Blackmore’s Night at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Brother Cane, Jared James Nichols, Cage Wills at Sony Hall 
  • Into It. Over It., Kevin Devine, Queen of Jeans at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Mat Kearney at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Joey Dosik at le Poisson Rouge
  • Mary Lattimore, Brooke Sietinsons at Union Pool
  • Sun June, Runnner, Greg Mendez at Baby’s All Right
  • Tower of Power at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Monday, 11/6

  • 6LACK, Jason Ward at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Spiritualized at White Eagle Hall
  • Emmaline at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Flo Milli, Maiya the Don at Terminal 5
  • Jimmy Borwn, ROVV at le Poisson Rouge
  • Harold Lopez-Nussa at the Blue Note

Tuesday, 11/7

  • Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
  • The 1975 at Prudential Center
  • Netta at The Fillmore Philly
  • John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
  • Jeremy Zucker at Terminal 5
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Brent Cobb at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Games We Play, JUTES, Ultra Q at Irving Plaza
  • Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • säje at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wednesday, 11/8

  • Bob Dylan at the Capitol Theatre
  • John Legend at the Beacon Theatre
  • NETTA at Irving Plaza
  • A R I Z O N A at Warsaw
  • Pimpinella at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Rza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Miel De Montagne at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • GAYLE at The Fillmore Philly
  • Romeo Santos at Prudential Center
  • Current Joys, Brutus VIII at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stick to Your Guns, Spiritworld, Orthodox, Comeback Kid at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • The Tenors at Keswick Theatre
  • The Cadillac Three at the Bowery Ballroom

Thursday, 11/9

  • Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner, Brooklyn
  • Susto, Brother Elsey at Mercury Lounge
  • LP at Terminal 5
  • Roosevelt at Brooklyn Steel
  • Sampha at Webster Hall
  • Suffocation, Incantation, Skeletal Remains, Stabbing at Warsaw
  • Codeine, Barbara Manning at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Laurel Halo at le Poisson Rouge
  • Modernlove at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Nightly, Knox, Young Rising Sons at Racket NYC
  • Petey, the North Americans at Irving PlazaRza at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ripe at White Eagle Hall
  • Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
  • Joe Samba at S.O.B.’s
  • Under the Rug at The Fillmore Philly
  • Dumbo Gets Mad w. Marco Benevento at Brooklyn Made
  • Nicholas Allbrook at Baby’s All Right
  • Dianne Reeves, Captain Black, Orrin Evans at Convention Hall

Friday, 11/10

  • The 1975 at Wells Fargo Center
  • Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • Romeo Santos at Barclays Center
  • Paul Anka at Ovation Hall
  • Myke Towers at the United Palace Theatre
  • Homixde Gang at Starland Ballroom
  • RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5
  • Blonde Redhead at Brooklyn Steel
  • Atarashii Gakko! at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Noah Vonne at The Wonder Bar
  • Botch at Webster Hall
  • Petey, the North Americans at Warsaw
  • Luke Grimes at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Moon Taxi at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Ty Segall at White Eagle Hall
  • Cowboy Junkies at City Winery NYC
  • Far Caspian at le Poisson Rouge
  • Jazz Funk Soul at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Chatham Rabbits at Brooklyn Made
  • Gayle, Dylan at Racket NYC
  • Bongzilla, the Atomic Bitchwax, High Reeper, the Golden Grass, Geezer, Black Lung, Witchpit, Cosmic Reaper, Gozu, Luger at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Celtic Thunder at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Sabai, Hoang at the Bowery Ballroom
  • George Shingleton at Sony Hall
  • The Tenors at Newton Theatre

Saturday, 11/11

  • Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardne
  • Rod Wave, Ari Lennox, Toosii, G. Herbo, Eelmatic at Barclays Center
  • RL Grime, Jawns, 33 Below at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • The Front Bottoms, Slothrust at Terminal 5
  • The Menzingers, Microwave, Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys at the Knockdown Center
  • Petey at Asbury Lanes
  • Taylor Simon King at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Worakls at Brooklyn Steel
  • Frenzy, Negative Sky at Dingbatz
  • Homixide Gang, Sid Shyne at Irving Plaza
  • The Beach Boys at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Wild Nothing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • A. Savage, Sluice at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Alan Palomo at Elsewhere
  • Botch at Webster HallGold Panda at Racket NYC
  • Armor for Sleep, The Early November, The Spill Canvas at The Wellmont Theater
  • Sevyn Streeter at City Winery NYC
  • The Bled, Negative Blast at le Poisson Rouge
  • Couch at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Joe p at White Eagle Hall
  • Soule Monde at The Stone Pony

Sunday, 11/12

  • Incendiary Device, Rebelmatic, the Krays, Cortisol, Pembroke at the Bowery Electric
  • Atlanta Rhythm Section at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Nick Carter at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Vulfpeck at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
  • modernlove. at The Fillmore Philly
  • Spiritualized at Webster Hall
  • The Bled, Negative Blast at le Poisson Rouge
  • Katatonia at Warsaw
  • Goatwhore, Withered at Dingbatz
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders w. Emily Flake, Dave Hill, Ted Leo, Eugene Mirman, Jon Tai, Loudon Wainwright III at City Winery NYC

Monday, 11/13

  • The Beach Boys at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Dexys at the Town Hall
  • Taking Back Sunday at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ne Obliviscaris, Beyond Creation, Perséfone at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Say Sue Me, Mei Seimones at le Poisson Rouge
  • Charlie Mars at City Winery
  • Celtic Thunder at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday, 11/14

  • Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
  • The 1975 at Madison Square Garden
  • José González at the Town Hall
  • Teddy Swims at Terminal 5
  • Kasabian at Webster Hall
  • A R I Z O N A at Irving Plaza
  • Protest the Hero at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Half Moon Run at The Fillmore Philly
  • Goatwhore, Withered at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Wyatt Flores, Carter Faith, Eddie Flint at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sarah Kinsley, duendita at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Mutual Benefit at TV Eye

Wednesday, 11/15

  • Bob Dylan at the Kings Theatre
  • The 1975 at Madison Square Garden
  • Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton at Warsaw
  • Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, Ben Quad at Irving Plaza
  • Shane Smith and the Saints at Webster Hall
  • Susu at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Letters to Cleo, Gigolo Aunts at Brooklyn Made
  • DakhaBrakha at City Winery NYC
  • The Big Moon at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Keiko Matsui at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • EAJ at Racket NYC
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Saint Harison at Baby’s All Right

Thursday, 11/16

  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Jon Langford at Joe’s Pub
  • The Lighthouse and the Whaler at Mercury Lounge
  • TOOL at Wells Fargo Center
  • Joaquin Dabina at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden
  • Ellie Goulding, Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Bone Thugs N Harmony at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Armand Hammer at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Peter McPoland at Irving Plaza
  • Ariel Posen at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Apashe at Webster Hall
  • The Hotelier, Foxing at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yellow Swans at le Poisson Rouge
  • Yussef Dayes at Warsaw
  • Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
  • Mipso at Brooklyn Made
  • The Pharcyde at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Khanvict, Raaginder at Racket NYC
  • Purr at the Knitting Factory

Friday, 11/17

  • The Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
  • MammothWVH, Nita Strauss at Starland Ballroom
  • Chicago at Ovation Hall
  • Ellie Goulding w. Wordless Music Orchestra at the Kings Theatre
  • Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5
  • Dying Fetus, the Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, Tactosa at Warsaw
  • Mae at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Half Moon Run at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Couch at The Fillmore Philly
  • Ghost of Vroom at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Ron Gallo at Brooklyn Made
  • Leann Rimes at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Boy Named Banjo, Brother Elsey at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Leisure at Elsewhere
  • The Hotelier, Foxing at Racket NYC
  • Louyah at House of Independents
  • Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
  • Magos Herrera at National Sawdust
  • The Bug Club at the Knitting Factory
  • The Bobby Lees at The Wonder Bar
  • Afrojack at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Saturday, 11/18

  • The Dave Matthews Band at Madison Square Garden
  • Botch at Starland Ballroom
  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Men I Trust, TOPS at Terminal 5
  • Ben Kweller at Racket NYCCitizen, Narrow Head, Modern Color at Warsaw
  • Helena Deland at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Chicago at Ovation Hall
  • MammothWVH at Keswick Theatre
  • Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
  • LP Giobbi at the Knockdown Center
  • JP Cooper at The Stone Pony
  • Kishi Bashi at the Murmrr Theatre
  • Boys Noize at Elsewhere
  • Train of Thought, Regulate at Dingbatz
  • Ocie Elliott at Brooklyn Made
  • End, Full of Hell, Inter Arma, Wake at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • JP Cooper at The Stone Pony
  • Pansy Division, Choked Up at TV Eye
  • Eggy, Stolen Gin at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Puma Blue at le Poisson Rouge
  • GZA at White Eagle Hall
  • Christian McBride at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • The Cocktail Slippers at Heaven Can Wait

Sunday, 11/19

  • Peter McPoland at The Stone Pony
  • José Feliciano, Eric Andersen, Tom Paxton, Carolyn Hester, David Amram, Steve Katz, Marshall Crenshaw, John Cameron Mitchell, Lenny Kaye, Terre Roche, Willie Nile at Zankel Hall
  • LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
  • Plini, Strawberry Girls, Standards at Warsaw
  • Xavier Omar, Elhae at Webster Hall
  • Wednesday 13 at Dingbatz
  • Yussef Dayes at Irving Plaza
  • Lil Tecca at Starland Ballroom
  • Tank and the Bangaz & Friends at the Blue Note
  • Kool Keith at Sony Hall
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at City Winery NYC

Monday, 11/20

  • Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Arin Ray at The Fillmore Philly
  • Lil Uzi Vert at Barclays Center
  • The Fixx, Kasmin Sulton at Keswick Theatre
  • Eem Triplin at the Gramercy Theatre

Tuesday, 11/21

  • Bob Dylan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Aloe Blacc at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • GZA at the Apollo Theater
  • Arin Ray at Irving Plaza
  • Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre, Thana Alexa, Bigyuki, Lex Sadler, Echoes in Proximity, Ampersan at le Poisson Rouge
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor at Keswick Theatre
  • Balming Tiger at Warsaw
  • Early Sweatshirt at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Des Rocs at Racket NYC
  • Mac McAnally at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 11/22

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Earl Sweatshirt, the Alchemist, MIKE, Black Noi$e at ​Brooklyn Steel
  • Lil Tjay at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Wolfmother at Irving Plaza
  • Zack Fox, Sky Jetta at ​Webster Hall
  • Alexandra Kay at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Willie Nile at City Winery NYC

Thursday, 11/23

Thanksgiving

Friday, 11/24

  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Starland Ballroom
  • The Smithereens at The Stone Pony
  • Liz Phair, Blondshell at the Kings Theatre
  • Ashanti, Ginuwine at Ovation Hall
  • The English Beat at City Winery NYC
  • Anita Baker at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Vinnie Caruana, Dave Mackinder, Latewaves, Brian Turner at Berlin
  • Debbie Gibson at The Landis Theater

Saturday, 11/25

  • Guster, Chris Fleming at the Beacon Theatre
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at Brooklyn Steel
  • From Ashes to Anew at Starland Ballroom
  • Kota the Friend at Irving Plaza
  • The Budos Band, Roge at Elsewhere
  • This Wild Life, Broadside, Worry Club, Not My Weekend at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ama Lou at The Fillmore Philly
  • Jason Bonham at The Wellmont Theater
  • Amir Obe at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The English Beat at City Winery NYC
  • Ulcerate at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Zebra at Keswick Theatre

Sunday, 11/26

  • Silverstein at Warsaw
  • The The Band Band at Keswick Theatre
  • Air Supply at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Joan Osborne at City Winery NYC
  • This Wild Life at The Fillmore Philly

Monday, 11/27

  • In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Years Day at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Baby Queen at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 11/28

  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Silverstein at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Jacquees, Nick LaVelle at Irving Plaza
  • Ama Lou at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Celtic Women at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC
  • Yeek at Brooklyn Made

Wednesday, 11/29

  • Doja Cat, Ice Spice at Barclays Center
  • Frankie Valli & the Four Season at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Damien Rice at the ​Kings Theatre
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Flatbush Zombies at Brooklyn Steel
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Tommy Emmanuel at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • George Clanton at Warsaw
  • Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Baroness, Sheer Mag, Imperial Triumphant at Webster Hall
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Deafheaven at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Nick Hakim at the Blue Note
  • Coven, Lucifer, Early Moods at le Poisson Rouge
  • Dylan Matthew at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • (Crosses) ††† at Elsewhere
  • Strawberry Guy at Baby’s All Right
  • Rosanne Cash at City Winery NYC
  • Le Couleur at the Sultan Room

Thursday, 11/30

  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • Beach Fossils, Turnover at the Knockdown Center
  • Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Doja Cat at Prudential Center
  • The Fixx at the Palladium Times Square
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Yacht Rock Revue at The Wellmont Theater
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The Moss at The Fillmore Philly
  • Allison Russell at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Celtic Women at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator at Warsaw
  • The Gotobeds, Discreet Charms, Blank Account at Union Pool
  • Another Michael, Jodi at the Knitting Factory
  • Jazmin Bean at Baby’s All Right

December

Friday, 12/1

  • Mayday Parade at Starland Ballroom
  • Sydney Sprague at Mercury Lounge
  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Smokey Robinson at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Beatles vs. Stones at Keswick Theatre
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
  • Jazmin Bean at The Fillmore Philly
  • Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Ginger Root at Warsaw
  • Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
  • Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right

Saturday, 12/2

  • Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
  • Diana Ross at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall
  • Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Kallius, IATT at Dingbatz
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Almost Queen at The Wellmont Theater
  • Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
  • Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC
  • Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made
  • Dylan Scott, Matt Schuster, Tayler Holder at Starland Ballroom
  • Fonseca at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • The Moss at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at Elsewhere
  • Roy Woods at Theatre of Living Arts
  • How Long Gone, Chris Black, Jason Stewart at Webster Hall
  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Sunday, 12/3

  • Alana Springsteen at Mercury Lounge
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Deafheaven at the Knockdown Center
  • Milk at The Fillmore Philly
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Imminence at Irving Plaza
  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Keswick Theatre
  • Joshua Bell at State Theatre NJ
  • bar italia at Elsewhere
  • The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?

Monday, 12/4

  • Darren Criss at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right
  • Kenny G at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • bar italia at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, 12/5

  • Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre
  • Il Divo at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • DURRY at The Fillmore Philly
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Maine at Irving Plaza
  • Postmodern Jukebox at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Milk at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Suffocation, Final Girls at Dingbatz
  • Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie at Brooklyn Made
  • Hunter Hayes at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wednesday, 12/6

  • Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
  • The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Iron and Wine, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre
  • Il Divo at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall

Thursday, 12/7

  • Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
  • The Temptations at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Andrea Bocelli at Wells Fargo Center
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Fit for an Autopsy, Exodus, Darkest Hour, Undeath at Starland Ballroom
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Romy at Webster Hall
  • Princess Chelsea at The Fillmore Philly
  • Phoebe Robinson at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Pan Arcadia, Will Leet at Brooklyn Made

Friday, 12/8

  • Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
  • Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Marky Ramone at The Stone Pony
  • Mora at the Palladium Times Square
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Craig Owens at House of Independents
  • Big Freedia at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Knuckle Puck at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall
  • The Eric Andre Explosion at Terminal 5
  • The Dragon Sisters at Elsewhere
  • Confidence Man at Racket NYC
  • Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge
  • LamP at The Wonder Bar
  • KC And The Sunshine Band at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ballyhoo! at Debonair Music Hall

Saturday, 12/9

  • Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center
  • Tab Benoit, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Wellmont Theater
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • David Foster & Katharine McPhee at Prudential Hall
  • Grand Funk Railroad at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel
  • Quarters of Change at Webster Hall
  • Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza
  • Streetlight Manifesto at Starland Ballroom
  • Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Bad Plus at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ballywho! at Debonair Music Hall
  • Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Tiny Moving Parts, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made
  • Sky Ferreira at Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, 12/10

  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Patti LaBelle at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Squirrel Nut Zippers at City Winery NYC
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Meshuggah, In Flames, Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Gabe Dixon at the Loft at City Winery
  • Girl Named Tom at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Monday, 12/11

  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Engelbert Humperdinck at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
  • Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
  • Dogstar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday, 12/12

  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, (G)I-DLE at Wells Fargo Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
  • Odie Leigh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Wednesday, 12/13

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
  • Interpol, Water from Your Eyes at the Beacon Theatre
  • Patrick Watson, la Force at Webster Hall
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Model/Actriz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Irish Tenors at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Thursday, 12/14

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Bret Michaels at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Interpol, Model/Actriz at the Beacon Theatre
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Darlene Love at Keswick Theatre
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, Blind Adam and the Federal League at Webster Hall
  • Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Josh Kaufman, Ben Perowsky at the Sultan Room
  • Automatic at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Gabe Dixon at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Justin Quiles at Irving Plaza
  • Bush Tetras, Sediment Club at TV Eye
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Friday, 12/15

  • Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
  • Darlene Love at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Lindsey Stirling at Caesars Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
  • We Are Scientists at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Dogs In A Pile at The Stone Pony
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Saturday, 12/16

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Speedy Ortiz at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made
  • Chris Pinnella at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Travis Scott at Prudential Center

Sunday, 12/17

  • Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
  • The Bouncing Souls at Starland Ballroom
  • Martina McBride at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Sal Valentinetti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
  • Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge

Monday, 12/18

  • Travis Scott at Barclays Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Jon McLaughlin at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 12/19

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Travis Scott at Barclays Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wednesday, 12/20

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Thursday, 12/21

  • Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
  • Postmodern Jukebox at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Friday, 12/22

  • Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Sloan Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright III, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Debbie Harry, Sean Ono Lennon at the Town Hall
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Saturday, 12/23

  • Splintered Sunlight at The Stone Pony
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Sunday, 12/24

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Monday, 12/25

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Tuesday, 12/26

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wednesday, 12/27

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • The Felice Brothers at the Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, 12/28

  • Kindred the Family Soul at City Winery
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Trivecta at Brooklyn Steel
  • Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Disco Biscuits at the Palladium Times Square

Friday, 12/29

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Brian Fallon at Crossroads
  • Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • Dar Williams, Catie Curtis at the Bell House

Saturday, 12/30

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
  • Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • This Will Destroy You at le Poisson Rouge
  • Brian Fallon at Crossroads
  • John Medeski, Billy Martin, Scott Metzger, Nels Cline at Sony Hall

Sunday, 12/31

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
  • Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Fairlane, Ash Nova, KIMOSABI at ​Terminal 5
  • Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ship Wreck, KC Lights, Win and Woo at Webster Hall
  • Kream, Max Styler at Brooklyn Steel