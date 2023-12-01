EVENT LISTINGS: December 2023-January 2024

December
Friday, 12/1
- Mayday Parade at Starland Ballroom
- Sydney Sprague at Mercury Lounge
- Kiss at Madison Square Garden
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Smokey Robinson at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Beatles vs. Stones at Keswick Theatre
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
- Jazmin Bean at The Fillmore Philly
- Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Ginger Root at Warsaw
- Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
- Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right
Saturday, 12/2
- Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
- Kiss at Madison Square Garden
- The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
- Diana Ross at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall
- Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Kallius, IATT at Dingbatz
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Almost Queen at The Wellmont Theater
- Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
- Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC
- Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made
- Dylan Scott, Matt Schuster, Tayler Holder at Starland Ballroom
- Fonseca at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- The Moss at the Bowery Ballroom
- Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at Elsewhere
- Roy Woods at Theatre of Living Arts
- How Long Gone, Chris Black, Jason Stewart at Webster Hall
- The Temptations, The Four Tops at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Sunday, 12/3
- Alana Springsteen at Mercury Lounge
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Deafheaven at the Knockdown Center
- Milk at The Fillmore Philly
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Imminence at Irving Plaza
- The Temptations, The Four Tops at Keswick Theatre
- Joshua Bell at State Theatre NJ
- bar italia at Elsewhere
- The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?
Monday, 12/4
- Darren Criss at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right
- Kenny G at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- bar italia at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge
Tuesday, 12/5
- Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre
- Il Divo at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- DURRY at The Fillmore Philly
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Maine at Irving Plaza
- Postmodern Jukebox at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Milk at the Bowery Ballroom
- Suffocation, Final Girls at Dingbatz
- Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie at Brooklyn Made
- Hunter Hayes at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Wednesday, 12/6
- Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
- The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Iron and Wine, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre
- Il Divo at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall
Thursday, 12/7
- Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
- The Temptations at Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Andrea Bocelli at Wells Fargo Center
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Fit for an Autopsy, Exodus, Darkest Hour, Undeath at Starland Ballroom
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Romy at Webster Hall
- Princess Chelsea at The Fillmore Philly
- Phoebe Robinson at the Gramercy Theatre
- Pan Arcadia, Will Leet at Brooklyn Made
Friday, 12/8
- Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
- Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
- Marky Ramone at The Stone Pony
- Mora at the Palladium Times Square
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Craig Owens at House of Independents
- Big Freedia at Brooklyn Bowl
- Knuckle Puck at Theatre of Living Arts
- Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall
- The Eric Andre Explosion at Terminal 5
- The Dragon Sisters at Elsewhere
- Confidence Man at Racket NYC
- Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge
- LamP at The Wonder Bar
- KC And The Sunshine Band at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar
- Ballyhoo! at Debonair Music Hall
Saturday, 12/9
- Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center
- Tab Benoit, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Wellmont Theater
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- David Foster & Katharine McPhee at Prudential Hall
- Grand Funk Railroad at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel
- Quarters of Change at Webster Hall
- Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza
- Streetlight Manifesto at Starland Ballroom
- Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Bad Plus at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar
- Ballywho! at Debonair Music Hall
- Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- Tiny Moving Parts, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made
- Sky Ferreira at Theatre of Living Arts
Sunday, 12/10
- The Temptations, The Four Tops at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Patti LaBelle at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Squirrel Nut Zippers at City Winery NYC
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Meshuggah, In Flames, Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Gabe Dixon at the Loft at City Winery
- Girl Named Tom at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Monday, 12/11
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Engelbert Humperdinck at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
- Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
- Dogstar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Tuesday, 12/12
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, (G)I-DLE at Wells Fargo Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
- Odie Leigh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
Wednesday, 12/13
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
- Interpol, Water from Your Eyes at the Beacon Theatre
- Patrick Watson, la Force at Webster Hall
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Model/Actriz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Irish Tenors at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
Thursday, 12/14
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Bret Michaels at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Interpol, Model/Actriz at the Beacon Theatre
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Darlene Love at Keswick Theatre
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, Blind Adam and the Federal League at Webster Hall
- Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Josh Kaufman, Ben Perowsky at the Sultan Room
- Automatic at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Gabe Dixon at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Justin Quiles at Irving Plaza
- Bush Tetras, Sediment Club at TV Eye
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
Friday, 12/15
- Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
- Darlene Love at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Lindsey Stirling at Caesars Atlantic City
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
- We Are Scientists at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dogs In A Pile at The Stone Pony
- Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
Saturday, 12/16
- Madonna at Barclays Center
- Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Speedy Ortiz at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl
- Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made
- Chris Pinnella at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
- Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
- Travis Scott at Prudential Center
Sunday, 12/17
- Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
- The Bouncing Souls at Starland Ballroom
- Martina McBride at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Sal Valentinetti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
- Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge
Monday, 12/18
- Travis Scott at Barclays Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Jon McLaughlin at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 12/19
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Travis Scott at Barclays Center
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Wednesday, 12/20
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Thursday, 12/21
- Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
- Postmodern Jukebox at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Friday, 12/22
- Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Sloan Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright III, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Debbie Harry, Sean Ono Lennon at the Town Hall
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Saturday, 12/23
- Splintered Sunlight at The Stone Pony
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Sunday, 12/24
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Monday, 12/25
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Tuesday, 12/26
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
Wednesday, 12/27
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Felice Brothers at the Brooklyn Bowl
Thursday, 12/28
- Kindred the Family Soul at City Winery
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
- Trivecta at Brooklyn Steel
- Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- The Disco Biscuits at the Palladium Times Square
Friday, 12/29
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Brian Fallon at Crossroads
- Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
- Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Dar Williams, Catie Curtis at the Bell House
Saturday, 12/30
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
- Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
- This Will Destroy You at le Poisson Rouge
- Brian Fallon at Crossroads
- John Medeski, Billy Martin, Scott Metzger, Nels Cline at Sony Hall
Sunday, 12/31
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Fairlane, Ash Nova, KIMOSABI at Terminal 5
- Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Ship Wreck, KC Lights, Win and Woo at Webster Hall
- Kream, Max Styler at Brooklyn Steel
January
Monday, 1/1
- Chris Botti at Blue Note
- Popa Chubby at The Loft At City Winery
Tuesday, 1/2
- Chris Botti at Blue Note
Wednesday, 1/3
- Chris Botti at Blue Note
Thursday, 1/4
- Chris Botti at Blue Note
Friday, 1/5
- Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra at Borgata Music Box
- Sundub at Brooklyn Bowl
- Zakk Sabbath at Starland Ballroom
Saturday, 1/6
- Brian Fallon at Crossroads
- Googoosh at The Beacon Theatre
- Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Fiddlehead at White Eagle Hall
Sunday, 1/7
- Story of the Year, We The Kings at Union Transfer
- Zakk Sabbath at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Monday, 1/8
- B.Good, CitizenSane at Mercury Lounge
Tuesday, 1/9
- Motion City Soundtrack at Warsaw
Wednesday, 1/10
- Motion City Soundtrack at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Thursday, 1/11
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Motion City Soundtrack at The Stone Pony
Friday, 1/12
- Tool at Madison Square Garden
- Cheat Codes at Avant Gardner
- Plaid at Brooklyn Made
- Jessie’s Girl at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Ludacris at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Crack the Sky at Paramount Theatre
- Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly
- Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at St. George Theatre
Saturday, 1/13
- Story of the Year, We The Kings at Starland Ballroom
- Tool at Madison Square Garden
- Jules Grison at Town Hall NYC
- Stephanie Mills & The Whispers at Prudential Hall
- Rob Thomas at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Will Downing at Sony Hall
- Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at The Capitol Theatre
- Buffalo Tom at The Bowery Ballroom
Sunday, 1/14
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at The Capitol Theatre
- Story of the Year, We The Kings at Palladium Times Square
- Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly
Monday, 11/15
- Roseanne Cash at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 1/16
- Roseanne Cash at City Winery NYC
Wednesday, 1/17
- Wednesday at Union Transfer
Thursday, 1/18
- Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Black Pumas at The Fillmore Philly
- The Charlatans at Webster Hall
- Grace Potter at The Capitol Theatre
- Umphrey’s McGee at Starland Ballroom
- Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl
Friday, 1/19
- Black Pumas at Radio City Music Hall
- The Smithereens at World Cafe Live
- Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
- Poison the Well at Warsaw
- Sunsquabi at Brooklyn Made
- Juice at Irving Plaza
- Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
- In Theory at Mercury Lounge
Saturday, 1/20
- Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
- Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
- Poison the Well at Warsaw
- Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at Xcite Center At Parx Casino
Sunday, 1/21
- Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
- Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Levoy Theatre
- Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at The Capitol Theatre
Monday, 1/22
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- Steve Earle at City Winery NYC
Tuesday, 1/23
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- Meet Me At The Altar at Theatre of Living Arts
- Grace Enger at Baby’s All Right
- Beartooth at Franklin Music Hall
Wednesday, 1/24
- Dinosaur Jr. at The Stone Pony
- Grace Potter at The Paramount Theatre
- Extreme, Living Colour at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Thursday, 1/25
- Madonna at Wells Fargo Center
- Dylan LeBlanc at Baby’s All Right
- Wednesday at Brooklyn Steel
- Torres at The Fillmore Philly
- Searows at Mercury Lounge
- Grace Potter at Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Meet Me At The Alter at Irving Plaza
- Restless Road at The Gramercy Theatre
Friday, 1/26
- Beartooth, The Plot In You at Palladium Times Square
- Barley Alive at Brooklyn Steel
- Oliver Tree at Hammerstein Ballroom
- Roseanne Cash at World Cafe Live
- Torres at The Hall at Elsewhere
- The Smithereens at Sony Hall
- Pinkshift at Asbury Lanes
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery Philly
- Amber Liu at Irving Plaza
- Mick Jenkins at Racket
- Galactic at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Chisel at the Bowery Ballroom
Saturday, 1/27
- The Milk Carton Kids at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Morat at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Tommy James and The Shondells at Bergen Performing Arts Center
- Fit For A King, The Devil Wears Prada at The Paramount Theatre
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery Philly
- Galactic at Brooklyn Bowl
- Charlie Belle at The Bowery Electric
- Extreme, Living Colour at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Casino
Sunday, 1/28
- Fit For A King, The Devil Wears Prada at Starland Ballroom
- Juliana Hatfield at City Winery NYC
- Big Head Todd and The Monsters at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Monday, 1/29
- Madonna at Madison Square Garden
- Lucius at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
- Briston Maroney at Union Transfer
Tuesday, 1/30
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC
- Briston Maroney at Webster Hall
Wednesday, 1/31
- Briston Maroney at Webster Hall
- Playboi Carti at Madison Square Garden
- Mayer Hawthorne at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC