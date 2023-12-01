EVENT LISTINGS: December 2023-January 2024

Home
December

Friday, 12/1

  • Mayday Parade at Starland Ballroom
  • Sydney Sprague at Mercury Lounge
  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Smokey Robinson at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Beatles vs. Stones at Keswick Theatre
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
  • Jazmin Bean at The Fillmore Philly
  • Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Ginger Root at Warsaw
  • Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
  • Lydia Loveless at Baby’s All Right

Saturday, 12/2

  • Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
  • Diana Ross at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall
  • Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Kallius, IATT at Dingbatz
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Almost Queen at The Wellmont Theater
  • Bea Miller at Irving Plaza
  • Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC
  • Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made
  • Dylan Scott, Matt Schuster, Tayler Holder at Starland Ballroom
  • Fonseca at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • The Moss at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at Elsewhere
  • Roy Woods at Theatre of Living Arts
  • How Long Gone, Chris Black, Jason Stewart at Webster Hall
  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Sunday, 12/3

  • Alana Springsteen at Mercury Lounge
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Deafheaven at the Knockdown Center
  • Milk at The Fillmore Philly
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Imminence at Irving Plaza
  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Keswick Theatre
  • Joshua Bell at State Theatre NJ
  • bar italia at Elsewhere
  • The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?

Monday, 12/4

  • Darren Criss at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right
  • Kenny G at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • bar italia at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, 12/5

  • Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre
  • Il Divo at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • DURRY at The Fillmore Philly
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Maine at Irving Plaza
  • Postmodern Jukebox at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Milk at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Suffocation, Final Girls at Dingbatz
  • Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie at Brooklyn Made
  • Hunter Hayes at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wednesday, 12/6

  • Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
  • The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Iron and Wine, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre
  • Il Divo at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall

Thursday, 12/7

  • Jonas Brothers at Prudential Center
  • The Temptations at Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Andrea Bocelli at Wells Fargo Center
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Fit for an Autopsy, Exodus, Darkest Hour, Undeath at Starland Ballroom
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Romy at Webster Hall
  • Princess Chelsea at The Fillmore Philly
  • Phoebe Robinson at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Pan Arcadia, Will Leet at Brooklyn Made

Friday, 12/8

  • Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez at Madison Square Garden
  • Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Marky Ramone at The Stone Pony
  • Mora at the Palladium Times Square
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Craig Owens at House of Independents
  • Big Freedia at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Knuckle Puck at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Ashley McBryde, Bella White at Webster Hall
  • The Eric Andre Explosion at Terminal 5
  • The Dragon Sisters at Elsewhere
  • Confidence Man at Racket NYC
  • Born without Bones, the Vaughns at Mercury Lounge
  • LamP at The Wonder Bar
  • KC And The Sunshine Band at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Auragraph at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ballyhoo! at Debonair Music Hall

Saturday, 12/9

  • Jonas Brothers at Barclays Center
  • Tab Benoit, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at The Wellmont Theater
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • David Foster & Katharine McPhee at Prudential Hall
  • Grand Funk Railroad at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Le Youth, Massane at Brooklyn Steel
  • Quarters of Change at Webster Hall
  • Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm’s Length at Irving Plaza
  • Streetlight Manifesto at Starland Ballroom
  • Neal Francis, the Psycodelics at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Marky Ramone’s Holiday Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Bad Plus at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Kowloon Walled City, Local H, Cherubs, Rid of Me, Primitive Weapons, Death Pose at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Ballywho! at Debonair Music Hall
  • Earth Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Tiny Moving Parts, World’s Greatest Dad at Brooklyn Made
  • Sky Ferreira at Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, 12/10

  • The Temptations, The Four Tops at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Patti LaBelle at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
  • Squirrel Nut Zippers at City Winery NYC
  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Meshuggah, In Flames, Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Gabe Dixon at the Loft at City Winery
  • Girl Named Tom at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Monday, 12/11

  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Engelbert Humperdinck at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
  • Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
  • Dogstar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday, 12/12

  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, (G)I-DLE at Wells Fargo Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Majid Jordan at Brooklyn Steel
  • Odie Leigh at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Wednesday, 12/13

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Andrea Bocelli at Madison Square Garden
  • Interpol, Water from Your Eyes at the Beacon Theatre
  • Patrick Watson, la Force at Webster Hall
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Model/Actriz at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Irish Tenors at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Thursday, 12/14

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Bret Michaels at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Interpol, Model/Actriz at the Beacon Theatre
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Darlene Love at Keswick Theatre
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Bouncing Souls, 7 Seconds, Catbite, Blind Adam and the Federal League at Webster Hall
  • Joe Russo, Stuart Bogie, Josh Kaufman, Ben Perowsky at the Sultan Room
  • Automatic at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Gabe Dixon at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Justin Quiles at Irving Plaza
  • Bush Tetras, Sediment Club at TV Eye
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Friday, 12/15

  • Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
  • Darlene Love at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Lindsey Stirling at Caesars Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Ingrid Michaelson at Webster Hall
  • We Are Scientists at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Dogs In A Pile at The Stone Pony
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club

Saturday, 12/16

  • Madonna at Barclays Center
  • Taking Back Sunday at Starland Ballroom
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Speedy Ortiz at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Slackers, Mustard Plug, the Freecoasters, Stop the Presses at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Moon Hooch, Cloudchord at Brooklyn Made
  • Chris Pinnella at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ana Gasteyer at le Poisson Rouge
  • Stacy Kent at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Travis Scott at Prudential Center

Sunday, 12/17

  • Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
  • The Bouncing Souls at Starland Ballroom
  • Martina McBride at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Sal Valentinetti at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note (8 & 10:30 p.m.)
  • Nefesh Mountain at le Poisson Rouge

Monday, 12/18

  • Travis Scott at Barclays Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Jon McLaughlin at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 12/19

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Travis Scott at Barclays Center
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wednesday, 12/20

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Thursday, 12/21

  • Travis Scott at Madison Square Garden
  • Postmodern Jukebox at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Friday, 12/22

  • Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Sloan Wainwright, Loudon Wainwright III, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Debbie Harry, Sean Ono Lennon at the Town Hall
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Saturday, 12/23

  • Splintered Sunlight at The Stone Pony
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Sunday, 12/24

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Monday, 12/25

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Tuesday, 12/26

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note

Wednesday, 12/27

  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • The Felice Brothers at the Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, 12/28

  • Kindred the Family Soul at City Winery
  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Trivecta at Brooklyn Steel
  • Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • The Disco Biscuits at the Palladium Times Square

Friday, 12/29

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Brian Fallon at Crossroads
  • Dark Star Orchestra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • Dar Williams, Catie Curtis at the Bell House

Saturday, 12/30

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
  • Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Patti Smith and Her Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • This Will Destroy You at le Poisson Rouge
  • Brian Fallon at Crossroads
  • John Medeski, Billy Martin, Scott Metzger, Nels Cline at Sony Hall

Sunday, 12/31

  • Phish at Madison Square Garden
  • Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
  • Pitbull at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City
  • Chris Botti at the Blue Note
  • Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Jason Ross, Andrew Bayer, Fairlane, Ash Nova, KIMOSABI at ​Terminal 5
  • Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Ship Wreck, KC Lights, Win and Woo at Webster Hall
  • Kream, Max Styler at Brooklyn Steel

January

Monday, 1/1

  • Chris Botti at Blue Note
  • Popa Chubby at The Loft At City Winery

Tuesday, 1/2

  • Chris Botti at Blue Note

Wednesday, 1/3

  • Chris Botti at Blue Note

Thursday, 1/4

  • Chris Botti at Blue Note

Friday, 1/5

  • Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra at Borgata Music Box
  • Sundub at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Zakk Sabbath at Starland Ballroom

Saturday, 1/6

  • Brian Fallon at Crossroads
  • Googoosh at The Beacon Theatre
  • Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Fiddlehead at White Eagle Hall

Sunday, 1/7

  • Story of the Year, We The Kings at Union Transfer
  • Zakk Sabbath at Brooklyn Bowl Philly

Monday, 1/8

  • B.Good, CitizenSane at Mercury Lounge

Tuesday, 1/9

  • Motion City Soundtrack at Warsaw

Wednesday, 1/10

  • Motion City Soundtrack at Brooklyn Bowl Philly

Thursday, 1/11

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Motion City Soundtrack at The Stone Pony

Friday, 1/12

  • Tool at Madison Square Garden
  • Cheat Codes at Avant Gardner
  • Plaid at Brooklyn Made
  • Jessie’s Girl at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Ludacris at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Crack the Sky at Paramount Theatre
  • Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly
  • Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at St. George Theatre

Saturday, 1/13

  • Story of the Year, We The Kings at Starland Ballroom
  • Tool at Madison Square Garden
  • Jules Grison at Town Hall NYC
  • Stephanie Mills & The Whispers at Prudential Hall
  • Rob Thomas at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
  • Will Downing at Sony Hall
  • Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at The Capitol Theatre
  • Buffalo Tom at The Bowery Ballroom

Sunday, 1/14

  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at The Capitol Theatre
  • Story of the Year, We The Kings at Palladium Times Square
  • Robert Glasper at City Winery Philly

Monday, 11/15

  • Roseanne Cash at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 1/16

  • Roseanne Cash at City Winery NYC

Wednesday, 1/17

  • Wednesday at Union Transfer

Thursday, 1/18

  • Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Black Pumas at The Fillmore Philly
  • The Charlatans at Webster Hall
  • Grace Potter at The Capitol Theatre
  • Umphrey’s McGee at Starland Ballroom
  • Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, 1/19

  • Black Pumas at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Smithereens at World Cafe Live
  • Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
  • Poison the Well at Warsaw
  • Sunsquabi at Brooklyn Made
  • Juice at Irving Plaza
  • Jessie’s Girl at The Capitol Theatre
  • In Theory at Mercury Lounge

Saturday, 1/20

  • Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
  • Magic City Hippies at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
  • Poison the Well at Warsaw
  • Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at Xcite Center At Parx Casino

Sunday, 1/21

  • Umphrey’s McGee at Brooklyn Steel
  • Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken at Levoy Theatre
  • Rick Springfield, Richard Marx at The Capitol Theatre

Monday, 1/22

  • Madonna at Madison Square Garden
  • Steve Earle at City Winery NYC

Tuesday, 1/23

  • Madonna at Madison Square Garden
  • Meet Me At The Altar at Theatre of Living Arts
  • Grace Enger at Baby’s All Right
  • Beartooth at Franklin Music Hall

Wednesday, 1/24

  • Dinosaur Jr. at The Stone Pony
  • Grace Potter at The Paramount Theatre
  • Extreme, Living Colour at Bergen Performing Arts Center

Thursday, 1/25

  • Madonna at Wells Fargo Center
  • Dylan LeBlanc at Baby’s All Right
  • Wednesday at Brooklyn Steel
  • Torres at The Fillmore Philly
  • Searows at Mercury Lounge
  • Grace Potter at Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Meet Me At The Alter at Irving Plaza
  • Restless Road at The Gramercy Theatre

Friday, 1/26

  • Beartooth, The Plot In You at Palladium Times Square
  • Barley Alive at Brooklyn Steel
  • Oliver Tree at Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Roseanne Cash at World Cafe Live
  • Torres at The Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Smithereens at Sony Hall
  • Pinkshift at Asbury Lanes
  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery Philly
  • Amber Liu at Irving Plaza
  • Mick Jenkins at Racket
  • Galactic at Brooklyn Bowl
  • The Chisel at the Bowery Ballroom

Saturday, 1/27

  • The Milk Carton Kids at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Morat at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
  • Tommy James and The Shondells at Bergen Performing Arts Center
  • Fit For A King, The Devil Wears Prada at The Paramount Theatre
  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery Philly
  • Galactic at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Charlie Belle at The Bowery Electric
  • Extreme, Living Colour at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Casino

Sunday, 1/28

  • Fit For A King, The Devil Wears Prada at Starland Ballroom
  • Juliana Hatfield at City Winery NYC
  • Big Head Todd and The Monsters at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Monday, 1/29

  • Madonna at Madison Square Garden
  • Lucius at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
  • Briston Maroney at Union Transfer

Tuesday, 1/30

  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC
  • Briston Maroney at Webster Hall

Wednesday, 1/31

  • Briston Maroney at Webster Hall
  • Playboi Carti at Madison Square Garden
  • Mayer Hawthorne at Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • G. Love & Special Sauce at City Winery NYC