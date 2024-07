Welcome to the latest edition of AQ’s #THROWBACK series featuring our 2002 cover story with Box Car Racer!

Exactly 22 years ago we interviewed Tom Delonge and Travis Barker on their side project from Blink-182, the Y2K-era punk band Box Car Racer. In that same issue of our beloved Aquarian supplement, we spoke with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg. Coincidentally, this edition of East Coast Rocker ran on July 3 – the Mission Impossible actor’s birthday.