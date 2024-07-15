Going Behind the Song in Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast?

In the movie Music and Lyrics, Hugh Grant plays Alex Fletcher, a washed-up pop star who is given the opportunity to write a hit song for a rising teen idol. Fletcher can write a hooky melody, but has trouble with the words. Drew Barrymore’s character, Sophie Fisher, enters the picture and everything magically falls into place. It’s a cute film, and that being said, it depicts how songwriting plays an important role in how we consume and process music.

The podcasts in today’s column highlight the art of songwriting. Each of them have their spin on the topic, yet offer unique perspectives sure to inspire and humor the listener.

Songwriter Soup, hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter Laura Veltz, Tracy Hackney, and Kevin Sokolnicki, is a podcast designed to pull back the curtain on the financial and creative side of songwriting in partnership with American Songwriter. Each episode provides an open and honest conversation on how to make it in the music industry. Veltz has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars including Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, and more. She won the ACM and CMA Awards for Song of the Year in 2020 and the BMI Award for Pop Song of the Year in 2021. Sokolnicki has worked as an audio engineer with artists such as Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers, and others. Hackney serves as a financial advisor for songwriters, music business executives, producers, and artists. Together they bring more than three decades of experience to the podcast. Make it a top priority to listen to Songwriter Soup if you have an urge to put pen to paper for the first time, or if you need inspiration to keep going.

On the lighter side, Getting Down & Wordy (PodMoth Media Network) is a humorous etymological chat show. (Etymology is the origin of a word and the historical development of its meaning.) Russell Pirkle and Hannah Weyer have been having spirited chats about a song and a subject related to the specific selection since August 2021. The pair sneak in a treasure trove of knowledge without making it seem that way throughout each episode, and an episode covering Paula Abdul’s track “Straight Up” and irregular verbs was particularly funny. I’m a huge word (and music) nerd, so Russell and Hannah’s Getting Down & Wordy is the perfect fit if you fall into the same category.

The Story Song Podcast (Pantheon Podcast Network) is a music review, pop culture, and comedy show that provides commentary, analysis, and history of narrative songs from all genres and all eras. They cover everything from well-known classics and some of the biggest hits of all time to obscure one-hit wonders. Dan, Rachel, and Michael tell the story of the songs that tell a story. The Story Song Podcast is accompanied by a Spotify playlist, as well, which enhances the experience. This show has been in my orbit for some time and needs to be in yours too.

Songwriting is art, pure and simple, whether it took five minutes for Guns ‘N Roses to write “Sweet Child O’ Mine” or Queen’s six-year journey to craft “Bohemian Rhapsody.” I suggest allowing the three podcasts mentioned to enlighten and entertain you about the songsmiths who continue to mystify and influence us.

SONGWRITER SOUP, GETTING DOWN & WORDY, AND THE STORY SONG PODCAST ARE AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS!