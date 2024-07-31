Profiling Pantheon on Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast?

As a podcast listener since its inception, I’ve noticed many are connected to a podcast network (ie: Gimlet, Earwolf, Wondery, etc.). What exactly is a podcast network? Basically, it’s a collection of podcasts distributed, produced, and/or made available to advertisers under one umbrella company. The podcasts within a network are typically connected by similar themes or audiences such as comedy, sports, and true crime. Several choose to cast a wider net and combine genres. However, there are only a handful dedicated to music. This column will feature some of these networks in the coming weeks, but we’ll start with the most obvious choice – Pantheon Podcasts.

Pantheon Podcasts, under Pantheon Media, is the home to over 100 music and culture podcasts. In fact, many of the podcasts under their umbrella have been in our spotlight on more than one occasion. (Rock is Lit, Set Lusting Bruce, The Imbalanced History of Rock and Roll, My Weekly Mixtape, The Story Song Podcast, Glass Houses – A Billy Joel Podcast, and There Can Only Be One have been reviewed for The Aquarian!) The plethora of podcasts provided by Pantheon will continue to be covered, too. Pantheon Podcasts offers a magazine-style format with one feed; think of it as a one-stop shop. It also offers the opportunity to follow each show individually if that is the listener’s preference.

Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media, and Peter Ferioli developed Pantheon Podcasts in 2015 after the launch of Rock n Roll Archeology, an immersive, carefully researched and produced audio documentary exploring the history of rock music. It goes a step further by placing it within the cultural, political, and technological landscapes of the late 20th and early 21st centuries and how music, culture, and technology interact and affect each other.

Writing, researching, and recording took time to formulate and release. Listeners of Rock n Roll Archeology were craving more content. The addition of Rock N Roll Librarian and Deeper DIgs prompted other music podcasters to contact Swain for inclusion and the network solely based on music was born. The network has grown in leaps and bounds since then.

Exciting additions to the network (Rockstrap and The Struts Life) and partnerships with Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp, Zildjian, and SiriusXM solidify that Pantheon Podcasts will continue entertaining music fanatics for years. My next column will spotlight metal podcasts, and it won’t surprise me if one from this dynamic network is incorporated.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some catching up to attend to. Many Roman gods and goddesses, Mr. Swain, and about 15 unfinished episodes are beckoning me back to my headphones.

PANTHEON PODCASTS ARE AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS!