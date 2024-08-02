Who Brought the Energy to PNC? Halestorm & I Prevail (Of Course)

One week ago today, Anthony Vito Cosentino photographed co-headliners Halestorm and I Prevail, as well as supporters Fit for a King and Hollywood Undead, at PNC Bank Arts Center. Just from looking at the passionate and hard-hitting photos below, we know that this night, July 26, was one that Holmdel, New Jersey, will be recovering from for a long time.

Not one, not two, not three high-energy bands, but four – one after another ripping into hits for an audience of all ages. Everyone was there to rock, whip their hair around, let the sweat drip down, and raise their fist in the air. Nobody was out of place and nobody was sitting in their seat. When you’re in the presence of all of these bands, you’re on your feet and bouncing around (even moshing about where you can). This tour and this show saw all of that and more.

Fit for a King

Hollywood Undead

I Prevail

Halestorm

All photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino