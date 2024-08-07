Iration, Pepper, & Fans Waited Out NJ Thunderstorms

Anthony Vito Cosentino braved the shore storms this past weekend on August 2 for two bands we all adore. Worth it for the music? Absolutely. Worth it for the experience? Without a doubt. Worth it for the photo gallery below? You tell us! (We think so, though!)

Reggae rock bands always put on some of the best concerts we’ve ever seen, and with their upbeat, feel-good, bouncy tempos, they have become a summer staple. Iration and Pepper drove that notion home, even if the evening was a bit rainy and delayed prior to the sights and sounds of these two acts taking to the multi-generational crowd at the Stone Pony Summer Stage.

Iration

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino

Pepper

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino