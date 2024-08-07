Spotlight: Year Two of Rouge Festival – This Weekend in NYC

In Brooklyn, an emerging music festival is taking over. That’s right, this weekend, August 9, 10, and 11, will see Rouge Music Festival popping up in a different venue each day.

Rouge Music Festival is not just your run of the mill fest. It has an insane lineup with great bands and great people organizing. Any fan of the arts should attend, as we firmly believe you’ll discover your new favorite artist, and maybe one of the next big stars.

New York has always been known for its vibrant music scene. Every corner of the city has a club or a bar with new and exciting local bands. So many notable acts have (and will continue to) thrive in this market. The artists performing at this festival this weekend are perfect examples, and the creators of the fest wanted that from the start.

Rouge Music Festival prides itself on its extremely ethical way of managing bands. The tagline for the fest is, “Where Musicians Actually Get Paid.” This is incredible! As a music publication, we’ve outlined many issues plaguing the industry, and while streaming definitely helps get music more accessible and connected these days, musicians don’t really make money off their music anymore. Most venues take merchandise cuts and have room costs, as well. Rouge Music Festival has taken extra measures to ensure the artists and festival promotors are paid fairly. When fans purchase a ticket, they can be assured their money is going straight to the music they love. It’s a warm feeling that reminds us why we love music in the first place; it’s about the community as well as the art.

Furthermore, the genre blending in this festival deserves special praise. Bands and artists on this lineup have rock elements, pop beats, and slick raps incorporated into their music. Regardless of whatever genre of music a listener prefers, there’s something for them here. It really feels like a weekend of fun shows, without the constraints of labels. Bands on this fest have done esteemed shows like opening for Patti Smith and Mannequin Pussy, too, so every artist from the bottom of the bill to the top is currently making waves in their respective scene.

The festival is set to host many fantastic artists. Shilpa Ray has sunny guitar riffs that are delightfully infectious. (The songwriting on her album Portrait of a Lady is top notch and a perfect display of indie rock done with charm and emotion.) The band Noun is also making an appearance. Noun features members of Screaming Females, so it makes sense that they have a cutting punk edge that sounds crisp and raw. (The band has two new singles that are both electric, too.) These bands are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s artists like Cassie Ramone, Dreamcrusher, Kolezanka, and many more. Check out the bill for each day of the festival below to see all participating artists.

Additionally, this festival has a new location every day. The first day is at Baby’s All Right on Broadway Street in Brooklyn. The second day is at the infamous 3 Dollar Bill. The Sunday and final day of the fest is at Starr Bar. Advanced tickets are only $25 a day, $30 day of the show. For more information, visit their social media or the link attached here!