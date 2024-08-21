An Ode to the Gizzverse

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are a band with fans of whom have as much spunk, tenacity, and diversity as the music itself. They load into vans, make the trek via bus or train, rally together with friends and family, and take to the venues that host the Great Wide World of Gizz. Mosh pits are opened, crowd surfers are riding the wave that is the jam-packed and jam-band-loving audience, and the air fills with eccentricities. (Take it as you will.)

When you head out to see this genre-defying group of friends and multi-instrumentalists, you don’t really know what to expect outside of the aforementioned moshing, surfing, dancing, smoking, and singing. It’s a cosmic evening of psychedelia meant for the fans, from the band, and the mutual sharing of energy throughout is never not something to right home about. So here it is, a few exhilarating shots from Forest Hills Stadium last week of the colorful Gizzverse, AKA the fans who make this cult-like experimental rock band what it is, and what it will continue to become.

.























Photos by Ehud Lazin