Have You Heard That (Heavy Metal Music) Podcast?

In the summer of 1986, I was driving around town with my mom and sister. I clearly remember the first time I heard Judas Priest’s “Parental Guidance” from their 10th studio album, Turbo. My mind was blown. It perfectly described teenage rebellion and attitude. The song was allegedly written in response to the Parental Advisory warning stickers placed on album covers to warn buyers of “offensive lyrics”. The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) was formed by wives of prominent legislators and led by Tipper Gore, which was offensive to musicians and music lovers alike. Although Turbo was considered to have more of a glam metal approach with the addition of synthesizers, it transformed me into a proud metalhead.

The three podcasts in this installment of ‘Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast’ celebrate hard rock and heavy metal.

Talk Louder is hosted by two ardent rock ‘n rollers who spent their lives entrenched in music. “Metal Dave” Glessner has interviewed some of the biggest names in rock, including KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen,Metallica, and countless others. Glessner has been a regular contributor to such magazines as Metal Edge, KNAC.com, Classic Rock, and others. He is founder of the rock-blog site 2Fast2Die.com where he shares his archived interviews, photos, and random thoughts on all things punk, hard rock, thrash, and glam metal. Jason McMaster is a vocalist, bassist, songwriter, producer, artist, rock and metal enthusiast, and minister (Pastor McMaster from the Church of Disaster). He is known as the fantastic frontman for Dangerous Toys, Broken Teeth, and Watchtower. It’s worth noting Talk Louder is produced by Jared Tuten – a musician, engineer, and producer. Additionally, he plays guitar for Broken Teeth and previously played in Pariah and the Kiss tribute band, SSIK. Their combined knowledge of metal and the music business shines through on every episode. Some of my favorite episodes include conversations with Danko Jones, Patrick Kennison (Heaven Below, Lita Ford), Jeff Scott Soto, and Tuk Smith.

Metal Mayhem Roc Podcast (Pantheon Podcasts) is a weekly podcast dedicated to supporting heavy metal music. Jon “The Vernomatic‘’ Verno and his team strive to educate and entertain their listeners on every aspect of hard rock and heavy metal. Verno created Metal Mayhem Roc because of his combined passion of hard rock and heavy metal music and media relations. Jon and his contributors present a blend of feature interviews with timeless legends and stars of tomorrow. Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Dio, Whitesnake), comedian and fellow metalhead Don Jamieson, and Carl Canedy (The Rods, Canedy) have been guests who I’ve particularly enjoyed. Metal Mayhem Roc has a YouTube channel and a live radio show on metaldevastation.com every Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time to complement the podcast.

Last but certainly not least is Heavy Metal History, a weekly podcast researched and hosted by Dustin “Wildcard.” The show details the chronological history of the heavy metal genre on a month by month/album by album basis and carves a path on its evolution (or “evilution”). Guests join from time to time to discuss the histories of their bands and influences. Jon Zazula (Megaforce Records), Devin Townsend (Devin Townsend Project/Strapping Young Lad), and Marty Friedman (Cacophony, Megadeth) appeared on Heavy Metal History. Dustin’s aim is to bring one of the most comprehensive and in depth podcasts about the entire history of the genre. The podcast is closing in on 200 episodes. It’s informative and compelling, so I would say that mission is being accomplished.

Now, let’s raise our fists in the air, throw those devil horns, and headbang our way through these most righteous podcasts. The next column will showcase ska, so get those porkpie hats ready!

