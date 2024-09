Central Park welcomed the beautiful sights and sounds of opener Dan Sultan and headliner Vance Joy one year ago today, on August 30, 2023. We couldn’t have been happier to be immersed in the world of these singer-songwriters, experiencing their art firsthand, simply, but effectlvely, on the famed Summerstage. If we could go back to this dreamy night of acoustic guitars and adoring fans and a pre-Labor Day sunset and a warm breeze… just know that we would.

Photos by Angelo Natoli