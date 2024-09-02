Gin Blossoms & More Caught Our Attention

Gin the Wet Horizon? No, wait. Vertical Sprocket Blossoms.

Right before August came to a quick and quiet close, New Jersey welcomed the Gin Blossoms alongside Toad the Wet Sprocket and opener Vertical Horizons and it was an outstanding, enjoyable, fairly uptempo nostalgia fest. Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank saw the whirling, swirling, stellar artistry of these three indie rock acts on August 20, and we’re not soon forgetting about it.

Vertical Horizons

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Gin Blossoms

Photos by Ehud Lazin