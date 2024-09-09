Nearly 100 Terrific Concerts This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, location, parking, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, September 9
- Usher at Barclays Center
- Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, Nickel Creek at Prudential Center
- Jack White at White Eagle Hall
- Charly Bliss, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Cybertronic Spree, Mega Ran at le Poisson Rouge
- David Michael Wyatt at the Gramercy Theatre
- Nada Surf at Rough Trade NYC
- Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note
- Marika Hackman, Art School Girlfriend at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Crawlers at Mercury Lounge
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, September 10
- Usher at Barclays Center
- St. Vincent, Yves Tumor at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Jane’s Addiction, Love and Rockets, Crawlers at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Julieta Venegas at the Beacon Theatre
- Lee Youngji at Terminal 5
- Peter Cat Recording Co. at Irving Plaza
- Sinead Harnett, Hamzaa at Webster Hall
- Deicide, Krisiun, Inferi, Cloak, Firehaze at the Brooklyn Monarch
- 49 Winchester, Maggie Antone at the Bowery Ballroom
- Geordie Greep at Union Pool
- Veronica Swift, Alicia Walker at le Poisson Rouge
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- The Beths, Princess Chelsea at Sony Hall
- Daniel Nunnelee, Shane T at Baby’s All Right
- The Pink Stones, the Other Planets at Heaven Can Wait
- Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store
- Morgan Swihart, Koi, Nonequator at Mercury Lounge
- Michele Gedney, Adam Lytle, the Tall Pines at the Bitter End
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, September 11
- MTV Video Music Awards: Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello at the UBS Arena
- Weezer, the Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr. at Madison Square Garden
- St. Vincent, Yves Tumor at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Jane’s Addiction, Love and Rockets, Crawlers at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Beabadoobee, Hovvdy at SummerStage Central Park
- Peter Cat Recording Co. at Brooklyn Steel
- Buzzcocks, LOVECRIMES at Irving Plaza
- Joseph, Becca Mancari at le Poisson Rouge
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- Brujeria, Cancer Christ at the Meadows
- Caskets, Wind Walkers, Colorblind at the Gramercy Theatre
- 49 Winchester, Maggie Antone at the Bowery Ballroom
- Nick Mulvey at Webster Hall
- Geordie Greep at Nublu
- The Steady 45s, the Toughers at Brooklyn Made
- The Wildmans, Raising Daughters at Cafe Wha?
- Selwyn Birchwood at the Iridium
- Princess Chelsea, Pinc Louds (solo) at the Sultan Room
- Wunderhorse at Union Pool
- Gal, Motion Sick, Dweller, Joopi at Gold Sounds
- James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, September 12
- Hans Zimmer at Madison Square Garden
- The Chainsmokers at Forest Hills Stadium
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Medium Build at Radio City Music Hall
- Dashboard Confessional, Boys Like Girls, Taylor Acorn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- beabadoobee, Hovvdy, Keni Titus at SummerStage Central Park
- Peter Frampton at the Beacon Theatre
- Zedd at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Hawthorne Heights, Anberlin, Cartel, Stick to Your Guns, Emery, This Wild Life at the Palladium Times Square
- The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note
- Jeezy at Irving Plaza
- Militarie Gun, Casey Sylvan at Baby’s All Right
- MAVI, Pink Siifu, Grouptherapy. at Webster Hall
- Dana and Alden, Melanie Charles at the Bowery Ballroom
- Yves Tumor, Hannah Diamond, Taylor Skye at Superior Ingredients
- Geordie Greep at TV Eye
- Arcy Drive aboard the Harbor Lights
- The Suicide Machines, the Planet Smashers, Hey Smith, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation at Brooklyn Made
- Weeekly at Racket NYC
- Yemen Blues at le Poisson Rouge
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers at the Sultan Room
- The Leo Tizer Band at the Iridium
- Anthony D’Amato at Berlin
- Cel Ray, Dog Date, Balaclava, Pop Music Fever Dream at Alphaville
- The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- Mississippi Heat at Terra Blues