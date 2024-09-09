Nearly 100 Terrific Concerts This Week in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Consult the website or social media of the venue to confirm ticket availability, location, parking, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, September 9

Usher at ​Barclays Center

Kacey Musgraves, Father John Misty, Nickel Creek at Prudential Center

Jack White at White Eagle Hall

Charly Bliss, Raffaella at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Cybertronic Spree, Mega Ran at le Poisson Rouge

David Michael Wyatt at the Gramercy Theatre

Nada Surf at Rough Trade NYC

Marsha Ambrosius at the Blue Note

Marika Hackman, Art School Girlfriend at the Hall at Elsewhere

Crawlers at Mercury Lounge

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Sean Kershaw at Cowgirl Seahorse

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, September 10

Usher at ​Barclays Center

St. Vincent, Yves Tumor at the Brooklyn Paramount

Jane’s Addiction, Love and Rockets, Crawlers at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Julieta Venegas at the Beacon Theatre

Lee Youngji at Terminal 5

Peter Cat Recording Co. at Irving Plaza

Sinead Harnett, Hamzaa at Webster Hall

Deicide, Krisiun, Inferi, Cloak, Firehaze at the Brooklyn Monarch

49 Winchester, Maggie Antone at the Bowery Ballroom

Geordie Greep at Union Pool

Veronica Swift, Alicia Walker at le Poisson Rouge

The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note

The Beths, Princess Chelsea at Sony Hall

Daniel Nunnelee, Shane T at Baby’s All Right

The Pink Stones, the Other Planets at Heaven Can Wait

Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store

Morgan Swihart, Koi, Nonequator at Mercury Lounge

Michele Gedney, Adam Lytle, the Tall Pines at the Bitter End

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, September 11

MTV Video Music Awards: Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello at the UBS Arena

Weezer, the Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr. at Madison Square Garden

St. Vincent, Yves Tumor at the Brooklyn Paramount

Jane’s Addiction, Love and Rockets, Crawlers at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Beabadoobee, Hovvdy at SummerStage Central Park

Peter Cat Recording Co. at Brooklyn Steel

Buzzcocks, LOVECRIMES at Irving Plaza

Joseph, Becca Mancari at le Poisson Rouge

The Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Blue Note

Brujeria, Cancer Christ at the Meadows

Caskets, Wind Walkers, Colorblind at the Gramercy Theatre

49 Winchester, Maggie Antone at the Bowery Ballroom

Nick Mulvey at Webster Hall

Geordie Greep at Nublu

The Steady 45s, the Toughers at Brooklyn Made

The Wildmans, Raising Daughters at Cafe Wha?

Selwyn Birchwood at the Iridium

Princess Chelsea, Pinc Louds (solo) at the Sultan Room

Wunderhorse at Union Pool

Gal, Motion Sick, Dweller, Joopi at Gold Sounds

James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, September 12