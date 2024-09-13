Gallery: Alice Cooper & Rob Zombie’s Jaw-Dropping Tour

There’s not much to say except that if you’re into the rock sounds of one of these acts or the spooky theatrics of the other, this is a tour that cannot (and should not) be missed. You have no shortage of pyro, no shortage of skulls, no shortage of leather, and clearly no shortage of theatrics. For the shock rock fans of the 21st century, it is the shock rock creatives of the 20th century that are still leading the pack and putting on the most memorable shows.

September 9 saw the spectacle that is Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie come to life, and we’ll never shake the feeling that these two artists gave us while on stage in our area once again. C’mon – how does one recover from a guillotined version of the “School’s Out” singer or a satanic metal presentation from the acclaimed horror filmmaker? (The answer: you draw on your eyeliner, memorize the lyrics and riffs to both extensive setlists, and head back out to another stop on the tour.)

Photographer and Anthony Cosentino had the time of his life capturing the riveting performances and over-the-top production that this tour brought to Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center.

Alice Cooper

Rob Zombie

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino