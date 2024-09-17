Brooklyn Welcomed Back Linkin Park with Open Arms

(As New Yorkers, wouldn’t expect anything else, though.)

Last night at Barclays Center proved that Linkin Park is still at the top of their game, adored by the masses, and ready for a comeback. They have a new vocalist (Emily Armstrong), a new song (that we love), and a new outlook on the life (and acclaimed catalog) of the band that has shaped much of the last two-plus decades.

Although the widely adored and even more widely missed Chester Bennington is no longer with us on Earth, having passed away seven years ago, his memory is more alive than ever. What Armstrong did was restore the momentum in the band and allow them to move forward, bring the music back, and keep the name ‘Linkin Park’ around in a more rocking, positive, modern, and fulfilling sense. Linkin Park is not done and they never were. The music and its message is still strong. Hearing it fill Barclays Center last night with a refreshed sense of determination and a new kind of appreciation was everything, not just for us as fans, but the band themselves. You could feel the relief from each and every founding band member that they still have it, they still can bring it, and people will come see it as well as them.

Chester Bennington will never be replaced, but without keeping the band around, memories may fade. Linkin Park and Emily Armstrong are letting the music ring out and allowing memories to still be made to the soundtrack Bennington helped put forth into the world. We were thrilled to experience that firsthand, with the great Ehud Lazin in the photo pit capturing the joyful reunion and nu-metal ruckus.

Photos by Ehud Lazin