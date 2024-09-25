The Nostalgic Intimacy of Clairo’s NYC Residency

When Clairo announced her residency at Webster Hall, almost all the dates sold out instantly. Five nights in LA and five nights in NYC, which resulted in a stunning set of 10 dreamy shows.

She had one of the most memorable walk ons I’ve ever seen on September 15. Rather than running on in a sweat and hyping everyone up, the singer-songwriter and her band causally strolled on stage. They poured themselves glasses of wine and just chilled on the stage for a few beats. We saw about five minutes of the band talking amongst themselves, laughing, and getting ready to fill the room with music in a simple, but sweet sense. It was the perfect way to begin this show.

Photos by Valentino Petrarca

Even though the music itself is so relaxed and atmospheric, the fans treated it as though they were seeing Metallica in the eighties – they were ecstatic and enthusiastic. When I was taking pictures during the first three songs, the barricade behind me was vibrating. It didn’t matter how beautifully mellow or slowed down the show got; the fans were living in the moment and giving Clairo their all.

Clairo’s new album, Charm, also deserves some special praise. She played all 11 tracks while on stage at Webster Hall and her fans didn’t seem to mind one bit. This album and this era clearly resonates, and Clairo herself actually said in the middle of the show, “It really feels like you guys have taken this album to home. It feels really special.” We felt this more than ever before on this night. The fans have universally adored her third record and that took to a live setting with ease. Why? The music, through-and-through, feels authenticity Clairo.

We were also impressed with how she reworked her older material into the setlist alongside Charm. Everything sounded new and exciting – even the star’s earliest hits. We interviewed a few people who were there that wonderful night about such.

Photos by Valentino Petrarca

Ben Harris, a lifelong fan of Clairo who was in the audience on this night of the residency, told us about how proud he was to see her in her element during this time in her career. “It was great to see Clairo seem comfortable, pleased, and engaged with her audience on the Sunday night of her packed Webster Hall residency. The new arrangements for everything off of her earlier projects sounded fantastic, and she just had me smiling all night.”

Another concert attendee named Mathew Bueno said this was his favorite time he’s seen her live having only ever seen her play a festival and gigs in that vein. At Webster Hall for a small headlining show part of a broader residency, he found himself over the moon. He said, “This was an all encompassing show and Clairo and her band flawlessly translated the vibes of the new record into the new arrangement of the songs. Highlights go out to the Bossa-version of ‘4Ever’ and the synth-led arrangement of ‘Amoeba.’”

Overall, Clairo is a generational talent. Her residency shows in New York were dreamy and succinct and incredible. It proved that she deserves every ounce of praise that her new album is receiving.