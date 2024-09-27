Keane Charms Radio City Music Hall

On September 24, one of the most underrated Brit rock groups of our time graced the beautiful, acoustically-minded stage of Radio City Music Hall. Yes, Keane came to New York City, and, yes, we were there.

Keane are best known for their hit single “Somewhere Only We Know,” which is a beautiful alternative rock number that has well over a billion streams online. It closed the main set of the show on this night of their Hopes and Fears 20th Anniversary Tour with an emotional, yet sleek moment for the foursome. (It also led swiftly into the three-and-a-half-song encore, which included our personal favorite track of the band’s, “We Might As Well Be Strangers.”)

Throughout the show, Keane displayed true appreciation for the fans that have stuck around from the early 2000s to now, the fans who have only recently discovered them through TikTok trends and Spotify playlists, and the fans who visually and vocally expressed excitement for songs that were more deep cuts than popular hits. They sounded great on it all and they showed love for all, as well, rounding out a career, but not slowing down.

Photos by Ehud Lazin