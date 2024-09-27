Reality Check: WOMEN WILL SAVE AMERICA

The Estrogen Tsunami Revolution is here… and it will be televised.

You know, the left has a lot of single-issue voters. Sadly, there’s a lot of suburban women that are like, ‘Listen, abortion is it. If I can’t have an abortion in this country whenever I want, I will vote for anybody else.’ […] Ok. It’s a little crazy, by the way – especially for women that are like past 50 – but I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t think that’s an issue for you.’ Bernie Moreno, Ohio Republican candidate for Senate at a Primary Watch Party in Westlake, Ohio on March 19, 2024

I am your protector. Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion. Donald J. Trump, Republican presidential candidate speaking at his rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on September 23, 2024

Nearly 70% of women are now poised to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic nominees across the nation. White. Black. Urban. Suburban. Educated. Non-educated. Young. Old. In-Between. This figure is historic, and it is growing. It will far exceed the paltry numbers gained by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and of those enjoyed by Joe Biden’s winning bid for president four years ago. This is not a Female Wave. It is an Estrogen Tsunami.

The Revolution that was born in January of 2017 at the Women’s March following the election of an admitted assailant of women – and accelerated on former president Donald Trump, and the Republicans’ hand-picked justices that struck down Roe v Wade in 2022 – is now on the brink of landing hard on the fascists who aim to hasten this pilfering of constitutional freedoms. Mothers. Daughters. Sisters, Wives. Aunts. Friends of Friends. An X Chromosome storm is a-comin’.

As I write this, Harris sits on a whopping 38% lead among women in all the battleground states crucial for Trump to gain the presidency again. Comparatively, the Republican candidate has only a 10-point lead among men. This is the greatest gender gap in American political memory, and it is not being won by men.

And, for reasons only clear to the myopic doom-spiral that has been the Grand Old Party these past few decades of its war on women’s rights, the men involved in this ongoing pogrom have little-to-no idea why they are about to see a deluge of rejection from the non-penis crowd. As evidenced above by both Bernie Moreno and Donald Trump, there’s a preponderance of condescending mansplaining going on, not to mention an alarming lack of medical knowledge, as there have been pregnant women in their fifties that are the most in need of healthcare being denied them in nearly half the states in the union (all run by Republicans).

After Trump’s bold statement that women will be so mesmerized by his coming presidency that they’ll forget about losing their civil rights to bodily autonomy – for which he keeps repeating everyone wanted dumped to the states like some gender-based Jim Crow – the former Republican candidate for president, a woman, Nikki Haley posted on X this week, “Are you trying to lose the election? Asking for a friend.” She gets it. Her friend gets it.

However, not all women do. Trump’s VP pick, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, has a partner in shaming women without children. Vance has repeatedly stated that people without children “don’t have a stake in the future of our nation.” Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to a stage in Flint, Michigan this week with Trump and mocked Kamala Harris for only having adopted children through marriage, stating smugly, “My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

This senseless and vitriolic attack on childless women, or even women without biological children, is further alienating the almost 52% of the populace and the most reliable voters in the pool.

Of course, none of this middling rhetorical religious-fanaticism used to enslave women to the state matters as much as women in Georgia under draconian Republican abortion bans dying, or in crisis as they are denied care by doctors fearing the loss of their license, or in Texas, facing possible jail time, or women fleeing to other states, or in some states, Republicans pushing for laws to keep them from leaving legally to get the reproductive healthcare they need and deserve as citizens of this country.

Fear not – they are coming out to vote and make their voices heard, not on the air or the Internet, not in the streets or social media or at the kitchen table or family gatherings or rallies, but in the polling booth. And the numbers are not small and the enthusiasm is building. Working class. Upper Class. Middle Class.

Harris framed the gender-gap issue of 2024 this way: “Women will vote this November as if their lives depended on it.”

How has Donald Trump defended his case against women? One interesting maneuver happened hours after the woman candidate for president wiped the floor of a debate stage with him: the most famous pop culture figure on the planet, Taylor Swift, poked fun at the Vance/Huckabee/Trump “childless cat ladies” bullshit while endorsing Harris. Trump took to social media in all caps, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Good luck with that.

Trump followed that up with the notion that former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful and productive speaker (woman or man) in a century, should be indicted for a crime he committed in starting the January 6 insurrection after his months of lying about having won the 2020 election – a lie he now has admitted to in several public appearances, and a lie in which 1,186 MAGA rioters have been convicted (102 of which were women).

One wonders how 41%-42% of women ever voted for any Republican, especially a candidate who boasted on tape of assaulting women and has now been convicted of sexual assault, in 2016 and 2020 respectively. Those numbers continue to dwindle. The hole Trump is digging with women is deep, and the digging continues unabated.

That hole leads to sudden battleground-state of Florida, where the abortion issue is on the ballot this November and requires – thanks to Republican shenanigans – over 60% of the vote to pass and return rights to women beyond the six-week ban currently put in place. Harris now trails Trump by three points in a state that current Republican governor and former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis won by over 20 points. The measure is also prevalent in battleground Arizona, as well, where the gender gap has widened in the latest Marist poll by five.

Now, because I’m a mensch and believe in a healthy democratic landscape not muddied by lunatics, I tried to save Republicans more than once on the Dobbs issue. Since 2022, Democrats have won every major election based on abortion rights. I proposed a lifeline to the GOP last November: Protect women’s rights nationally, as Roe did, but this time legislatively and avoid this issue in future elections. They could have done so before this election season and given some cover to the Trump candidacy and many of the down-ballot races for the House and the Senate, but they decided instead to deride women, make jokes about keeping their knees together, and make light of their plight.

“If Republicans want to see a generation shift of women sway from the Republican party, we’re doing a pretty good job of it right now,” an angry Erin Perrine, former press communications for Trump Campaign, spat on CNN this week.

Get ready for the Estrogen Tsunami.