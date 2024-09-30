Maude Latour Was a Star, Born

She rode into town with The Beaches as support and FLETCHER as the headliner, but she stood her dream pop ground on one of the most adored stages on the East Coast: Radio City Music Hall.

As she told us last month about playing here in the Big Apple, where she came into her own as a young artist and overall singer-songwriter: “Every New York show just hits so differently because these are the venues that I went to in high school that changed my way of life. I saw the world just by seeing the music come through New York. Every benchmark of mine in New York is special, from Baby’s All Right to Irving Plaza. All of these places are special to me, and the first shows I played here were at the Bitter End and Rockwood Music Hall, too, so every New York venue just feels like I’m experiencing life and growing through it, and it’s an honor every single time.”

And now here she is:

.



























Photos by Nicole Conflenti