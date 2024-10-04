Makin Waves with The Nitro Blues Band: Sweet Victory

The winner of the annual Carteret Battle of the Bands is The Nitro Blues Band, a young four-piece steeped in the roots of rock that also influenced The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers Band, Cream, and Led Zeppelin.

The band’s prize was $1,500, which they plan to invest into their soon-to-be-announced debut EP release party at the Clifton VFW Hall. Nitro Blues Band consists of vocalist-guitarist Patrick Patrick Graham Mellor, guitarist Armaan Gupta, and the sibling rhythm section of drummer Tony and vocalist-bassist Bella Grande.

Coming in second at the Carteret Battle of the Bands was last year’s winner, Carteret-based Latin rockers Rioz, who took home a $1,000 cash prize. Third place went to Union veteran punk trio The Accelerators.

The Carteret Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Carteret Business Partnership, the Borough’s nonprofit economic development corporation and special improvement district, and organized by Central Jersey Arts Council, which hosts regular programming at Carteret’s Blazing Star Cultural Arts Center. The Battle of the Bands opened the four-day Mayor’s Charity Carnival & Music Festival, which annually benefits the Mayor’s Charity Trust, an enrichment program for at-risk Carteret youth, and included the 48th Annual Ethnic Day in celebration of the most culturally diverse town in Central Jersey.

Enjoy the following chat with Patrick Graham Mellor of Nitro Blues Band:

Who or what turned you onto the blues?

I was really into punk rock and old garage rock like MC5, The Clash, The Stooges. The more I read about them, the more they credited blues artists. Then my first guitar teacher, Chris Burnett, showed me some surface level stuff – Muddy Waters, B.B. King, cats like that. Then I have just been digging deep into the blues ever since.

How long has Nitro Blues Band been playing together?

Nitro has been playing for almost four years now.

Who is in Nitro Blues Band and how did you connect with them?

The band is made up of me, Bella and Tony Grande and Armaan Gupta. Originally it was just me, Bella, and Tony. We met through a program at School of Rock in Montclair. Then we all later met Armaan, and he joined up.

Why and how did you get involved in the Carteret Battle of the Bands?

My mom sent it to me on Facebook Messenger, and the prize money was good. We’re pretty confident in our ability as a group.

Courtesy of URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

How did it feel to win the Carteret Battle of the Bands?

It felt great! Massive anxiety relief.

What will you do with your $1,500 first prize?

We plan to use it to fund our EP release show.

What is the band’s greatest accomplishment?

I would say successfully opening for my personal favorite current blues band, GA 20.

Have you released any singles, EPs or LPs?

Not yet, but we have an EP on the way!

When and where will you be performing?

The EP show is the next thing up, so likely the Clifton VFW Hall.

What kind of guitars do you play and which is your favorite and why?

On stage, I play a Mexican Fender telecaster and a D’Angelico Excel. I don’t think I can pick a favorite!

Is there anything I didn’t ask on which you would like to comment?

We’re on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube so go keep up with us!

FOR MORE ON THIS YEAR’S BATTLE OF THE BANDS WINNERS, THE NITRO BLUES BAND, HEAD OVER TO THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA, JUST LIKE THEY SAID!