Till Lindemann’s Hair-Raising Rooftop Run

On October 1, Till Lindemann took to NYC’s stunning rooftop venue, The Rooftop at Pier 17, for an unforgettable night of music. Although it was unmatched and unforgettable, we wanted to make sure you could remember it fully, so the great Ehud Lazin took to the skyscraper skies to photograph and provided those stills and those memories for the below gallery.

We’d like to think it is a fact that Till Lindemann embodies the edgy, slinky, spooky, almost poetic, overarching creepiness of the month of October, so to kick off the month with him live on stage, drenched in blood and steeped in leather… the timing couldn’t be more apropos. Industrial metal with a full band and powerhouse number after powerhouse number made this night sonically, visually, audibly, and memorably hardcore.

Photos by Ehud Lazin