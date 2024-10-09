P!NK Soars at METL!FE, Floors Us All

Everything you have heard about a PINK show is true. Everything. The pop rock performer, doting mother, and acclaimed singer-songwriter puts on one of the most exhilarating concerts you will ever see. That is a fact we will forever stand by.

The Summer Carnival Tour, in its second mid-year run, is colorful, lively, and drowning in the message to live in the moment, have fun, and hold onto love. (That alone proves why the legendary and outstanding Sheryl Crow was the perfect opening act this time around.) And while you can’t summarize what a high energy night it is or what a powerhouse star P!NK can be (or her dancers can be, or her kids, or Sheryl), you can try, and Ehud Lazin did that for us via his professional camera and tasteful eye on October 3. Who doesn’t love the chance to be served a little leftover summer fun as the cooler months begin in New Jersey, all alongside a delicious helping of vocals galore?

Photos by Ehud Lazin