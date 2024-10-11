Magic From the Studio to the Stage with Bleachers

Bleachers is so much more than a musical outlet fronted by a Grammy-winning producer and a friend to the stars. This group is more than fun. and the aforementioned frontman is more than the husband of actress Margaret Qualley. In actuality, he is more than his self-given title of ‘New Jersey’s Finest New Yorker’ and even more than his South Jersey-centric Shadow of the City festival. He is Jack Anntonoff, through-and-through. The headstrong artist and creative friend of ours is authentic, yet always has a trick up his sleeve or tucked inside his guitar. Sometimes that means a guest appearance by one of his buddies, mentors, or legends Garden State pals (all of which can be used to describe Bruce Springsteen), and other times that means hopping the stage and grooving with the fans (as he did on this night at MSG).

Antonoff is quite the busy bee. He does not elude us, though – we know his abilities in-and-around music. Instead, he excites us, intrigues us, and brings us in as bleachers. That is who this performer is – someone who is not only more than his accomplishments and accompaniments, but someone who can allow his inner circle to bask in the immersive glory that is his magical indie rock world. So when he took to the stage at The Garden (of all venues) on October 3, we were prepared, but still blown away by the homegrown nature of this leg of his storied career.

Photos by Nicole Conflenti