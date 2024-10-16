A Piece of the Deryck Whibley Experience

Last Tuesday, October 8, saw the release of a punk rock memoir, and also saw him discussing such for fans right here in New Jersey.

Deryck Whibley from Sum 41 is promoting his brand new (and debut) book, Walking Disaster, My Life Through Heaven and Hell. It’s a raw and emotional masterpiece that details everything in his life. It starts in his childhood and brings the reader up to the present.

Whibley really leaves it all out there. Some books will start to tell the reader something emotional then hold back or switch subjects to deflect. The “Fat Lip” singer doesn’t do that; he dives headfirst into the deep and the dark. There is nothing off the table, so Walking Disaster reads like a tell-all. This is easily one of – if not thee – best music memoir we’ve read in a long time. It’s gripping from the first page until the very end.

Jersey City was the first stop on his book tour, which provided unique insight for fans of the man and the music. Since the book dropped on the day of the event, most of those who were inside White Eagle Hall had not yet read the book. The room held onto palpable excitement before, during, and even after the discussion/reading. Everyone sat down and immediately started flipping their book before Deryck Whiley came out on stage. I heard so many different people say, “Oh my God, he talks about insert topic here,” whispering back and forth. It’s clear that Whibley is a figure that many people are still fascinated to learn more about even over 20 years in the spotlight. This goes beyond just loving the music; fans want to hear about his near death experience in the Congo, his marriage and divorce to Avril Lavigine, falling out with former band mates, and more. The fans in attendance, the fans who pick up the book, and the fans here at The Aquarian are excited for it all. People love this rockstar and his perspective on the world.

In the conversation, Whibley recounted his decision to ‘break up’ Sum 41. He tells a story about having lunch with Fat Mike from NOFX and explaining everything, in which all Fat Mike said was, “Yeah, you’re done, dude.” He discussed his emotions on ending something that meant so much to him. Clearly, it’s not a decision he takes lightly. Sum 41 was so closely attached to his identity, so letting go is both simultaneously exhilarating and terrifying.

Eventually it was time for Q+A where fans could ask the new author questions. The questions ranged from sweet and funny to outright heavy. Some attendees dissected their own stories of abuse, alcoholism, or hardship, and how Sum 41 was the one constant in their lives. (This was our favorite part of the night. It showcased so clearly the impact this music has had. If his music has helped so many people throughout their lives, just imagine the specific instances in the book… It really will help cemetate him and his legacy into the hearts of all the Skumfucks, as they call themselves, across the world.)

Overall, Whibley and Walking Disaster is going to change things for the band and its founder/frontman. It highlights the struggles and all of the obstacles they had in order to find triumph in the industry and to get to where they are today. Deryck Whibley certainly has not had an easy life, but his positivity and wonderful outlook are what make him so special. He’s not a “rockstar” – he’s a simple guy living out his punk rock dream. Walking Disaster is a fantastic foray into the world of writing for that truthful version of him. We sincerely hope Deryck Whibley continues down this path and continues to write. There is certainly more to come in regard to Sum 41 with The Aquarian, too!