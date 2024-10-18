Home
Ehud Lazin

Fontaines D.C. Took Their Romance Tour to the Brooklyn Paramount

If you were in Brooklyn, New York on October 15 or October 16, there’s a good chance you saw some of the biggest Fontaines D.C. fans running around, catching trains, and heading out to the beautifully renovated Brooklyn Paramount for a hardcore/post-punk/modern rock night. The energy was palpable and the headliner, Fontaines, as well as its support, Been Stellar, harnessed that from the start. There was a packed house of fans of all ages; some moshed and some danced, but all sang, and all had the time of their lives for the entire 20-song setlist. We were there on Night Two. We know. We saw it, lived it, and loved it.

Fontaines D.C.

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Been Stellar

Photos by Ehud Lazin