Marcus King, Brittney Spencer at Brooklyn Paramount / October 13, 2024

Marcus King has been playing blues rock guitar in front of live audiences since he was eight years old, starting in his father’s band and then playing in his own bands throughout his teens. He started getting national attention with his first album in 2014. That same year, a video of him jamming at a musical instruments store attracted millions of international viewers on social media. Now at age 28, the South Carolina-born vocalist/guitarist is headlining mid-size venues on a tour promoting his sixth album, Mood Swings, released on April 5.

At Brooklyn Paramount, King’s show was devoid of visual spectacle, as the performance came packaged in a conspicuously simple production. The focus was on the music, not the staging. He sang in a gritty rhythm & blues voice, played masterful blues guitar licks, and led a fine classic rock band that had more than a passing acquaintance with southern rock. Backed by guitarist Drew Smithers, keyboardist Mike Runyon, bassist Stephen Campbell, and drummer Jack Ryan, King showed his wide range of influences by covering songs by Kris Kristofferson, Percy Sledge, and Black Sabbath. He also shone as an original songwriter, particularly with five songs from his most recent album.

King’s somewhat-unnerving lyrics on songs like “Die Alone,” “Bipolar Love,” and “F*** My Life Up Again” may have startled his audience, especially since he was belting the words crisply with his raw, husky, expressive vocals. Nevertheless, the center of gravity was his clear-toned, muscular guitar-work. Influenced by the blues rock guitarists from a half century ago, the musician crafted extensively improvised leads, riffs, and hooks by bending strings, shaking a vibrato, and sliding his left hand deftly along the six strings. Consistently, his fingers flew across the fretboard with dizzying speed and accuracy. King seemed to be ever-present to his technical prowess, while his musicians offered full support.

Early in the performances, King traded his Telecaster for an acoustic guitar, simmering the set briefly with a tender rendition of “Goodbye Carolina.” More often, however, he traded guitar licks with his guitarist Smithers, a shredder in his own right. Later in the set, King also brought on stage a guest, 18-year-old guitar wizard Grace Bowers, for two songs. Originally from the Bay Area in California, now based in Nashville, Bowers was endorsed by a major guitar manufacturer at age 14; her ripping into songs with the Marcus King band were jaw dropping.

King ended his main set before the encores by bringing back on stage his opening act, Brittney Spencer. King and Spencer sang a duet on the late Kris Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby Magee,” with Bowers also on guitar. King also performed a duet with his bride, Briley Hussey. (The two married in 2023.)

Like King, Brittney Spencer was raised in a musical family. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, now based in Nashville, Spencer is a 36-year-old country music star. Her 30-minute set featured songs from her debut album, My Stupid Life, released on January 19. Backed by a trio, she delivered a set of self-penned country-pop songs delivered with a soulful accent. Her set received a strong response from the Marcus King fans.

Setlist

The Well Hero Inglewood Motel (Halestorm) Beautiful Stranger Honky Tonk Hell (Gabe Lee cover) Die Alone Bipolar Love Goodbye Carolina (The Marcus King Band song) Fuck My Life UP Again Lie Lie Lie Me and Bobby McGee (Kris Kristofferson cover, with Brittney Spencer on vocals and Grace Bowers on guitar)

Encore