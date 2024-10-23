Remembering Wallows’ Spectacular MSG Debut

“We’re very appreciative of our New York fans and it does feel like a second home now in that way. We do feel that sense of community around us and with us there. It’s really, really cool and we are honored that they feel the same way. It’s really cool to hear that they’ve sort of taken us on,” Braeden Lemasters of Wallows told us for our June 2022 cover story. He and Dylan Minnette and Cole Preston were preparing to play four (!) sold out nights at Terminal 5, which is in no way a small feat.

It has been a couple of years, but the band has kept moving forward, and the Big Apple’s love for Wallows has yet to waver. Terminal 5 holds 2,800 people for a concert, so throughout the course of those four nights, just over 11,000 fans stood in the audience to see the band behind “OK,” “Model,” and “Calling After Me.” Two years later, though, and our three friends in Wallows were taking over The World’s Most Famous Arena for some 19,000 fans for one whirlwind of a night. It was spectacular.

Here is a look back at one of the dreamiest alternative rock times we have seen in recent decades, which went down on August 23 of this year at Madison Square Garden.

Photo by Grace Prachthauser