On The Record: A Dozen Top 10 Songs Inspired by Real-life Loves

Actual romances have served as the inspiration for countless songs. Here are some of the most commercially successful ones. Peak positions are from Billboard’s Hot 100 pop charts.

“Layla” by Derek and the Dominos

1972, peak Billboard position: 10

Eric Clapton famously co-wrote this song (with drummer Jim Gordon) after falling in love with George Harrison’s wife Patti Boyd, whom he subsequently married and divorced.

“Oh, Carol” by Neil Sedaka

1959, peak Billboard position: 9

Sedaka composed this song with writing partner Howard Greenfield. “Carol” was Carol Klein, Sedaka’s high school girlfriend, who, like him, became a Brill Building songwriter. She later gained worldwide fame as Carole King.

“Walk Away, Renee” by the Left Banke

1966, peak Billboard position: 5

This baroque-pop gem was co-written by the group’s Michael Brown, who was reportedly infatuated with a woman named Renee Fladen, the girlfriend of the band’s bassist.

“Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?” by the Lovin’ Spoonful

1966, peak Billboard position: 2

Group leader John Sebastian based this song on his experience of being in love with two sisters while he was a counselor at a summer camp.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

1977, peak Billboard position: 10

The group’s Lindsey Buckingham wrote this song about his breakup with Stevie Nicks.

“Donna” by Ritchie Valens

1958, peak Billboard position: 2

This ballad pays tribute to Donna Ludwig, Valens’s high school girlfriend.

“Save the Last Dance for Me” by the Drifters

1960, peak Billboard position: 1

The great pop songwriting team of Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman wrote this hit, reportedly after the wheelchair-bound Pomus watched his wife dancing with guests at their wedding.

“Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel

1978, peak Billboard position: 3

Joel wrote this tune for his first wife, Elizabeth Weber.

“Peggy Sue” by Buddy Holly

1957, peak Billboard position: 3

This song, by Norman Petty and Jerry Allison, is named for Allison’s girlfriend, Peggy Sue Gerron, whom he later married.

“My Love” by Paul McCartney and Wings

1973, peak Billboard position: 1

McCartney wrote this song about his first wife, Linda. He called it a “smoochy ballad.”

“(Just Like) Starting Over” by John Lennon

1980, peak Billboard position: 1

This love song to Yoko Ono was Lennon’s biggest solo hit. “Woman,” a posthumous single that also paid tribute to Ono, topped the charts in 1981.

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack

1972, peak Billboard position: 1

British folk singer Ewan MacColl wrote this tune in 1957 for American folk singer Peggy Seeger (Pete’s half-sister). They married two decades later and stayed together until his death.