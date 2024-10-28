Orville Peck at Brooklyn Paramount / October 20, 2024

Orville Peck last performed live in New York City at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2023. It was a solid performance, which received positive reviews. Immediately after the concert, however, he unexpectedly canceled the remaining dates on his tour, apologetically explaining to his fans on social media that “my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best.”

Peck returned to New York City this week for two headlining concerts at Brooklyn Paramount, a new venue whose beauty he complimented. His fans, many dressed in western-inspired outfits – including LED-lit cowboy hats – were pressed against the front rail, ready to encourage him. The singer came on stage, exposing more of his face than he has in recent years, this time wearing a Zorro-type mask around his eyes with no fringes covering the rest of his face. The fans cheered as he opened with the haunting song “Big Sky” from his debut album, Pony.

Born in South Africa and now residing in the United States and Canada, Orville Peck touring America with his five-piece band in support of his third studio album, Stampede, which was released on August 2. The album is a collection of Peck’s vocal duets with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Beck, Margo Price, Teddy Swims, Noah Cyrus, and others. The evening’s repertoire included only three songs from the album, however; more than half of the remaining 18 songs in his set came from his previous studio album, 2022’s Bronco.

Peck’s performance was filled with compelling charisma. This included numerous chats between songs. Early in his performance, he told the audience that he had three rules at his shows. He instructed the fans to sing along to the songs, even if they did not know the words. He admonished the fans to dance when they felt like dancing. The last rule was that, if they felt like crying, then they should just allow themselves to cry; indeed, the setlist included a fair number of tear-jerkers.

Photo by Everynight Charley

Several songs into his set, in introducing what he said was one of his favorite songs, “Hexie Mountain,” Peck publicly bared his soul a bit. He mentioned that he has suffered with depression most of his life and that he cathartically wrote the song when he was in a bad state. He added that he canceled his 2023 tour because his condition worsened, but that the past year allowed him to take care of his mental health. “Now I’m happier and healthier than I’ve been in my whole life.” He stressed to his fans the importance of caring for themselves.

Later in the set, Peck highlighted a cover of Ned Sublette’s song from 1981, “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other.” He credited Willie Nelson, who covered the song in 2006, detailing how the song now reappears as a Peck/Nelson duet on Stampede, and said it was “a song about gay cowboys and, in case you have not been listening, I am a gay cowboy.” While Nelson does not perform the song live, it is a featured segment of Peck’s road show.

A self-made performer, Peck has a lot going for himself in the music world. His passionate baritone vocals gallantly deliver gripping and vulnerable lyrics. He plays acoustic guitar, electric guitar and electric piano on a wide range of country and pop flavors. His tight band gives subtle punch to his musical arrangement without cluttering or obscuring his vocals. His eye-catching stage moves balance swagger, high kicks and spins. In a nutshell, his live music is very good, and his visual performance lives up to its hype.

For the encore, Peck returned on stage wearing his signature eye mask with long fringes hanging almost to his chest. As he has done often in the past, he echoed Judy Garland as he sang “Over the Rainbow.” He then sent the cowboys and cowgirls in the audience home with the crowd-pleasing title song from his Bronco album.

Photo by Everynight Charley

Setlist

Big Sky Turn to Hate The Hurtin’ Kind C’mon Baby, Cry No Glory in the West Hexie Mountains How Far Will We Take It? Conquer the Heart Drive Me, Crazy Blush The Curse of the Blackened Eye Lafayette Any Turn Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other (Ned Sublette cover) Oh My Days Outta Time Kalahari Down Dead of Night Daytona Sand

Encore