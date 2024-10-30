Starry-Eyed for Dayglow

One of our favorite concerts from this month: dayglow live at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 12.

We emphasize and italicize ‘live’ for two reasons. One, the dude’s microphone and amps were on for all 19 songs during the main set and throughout the four-song encore. Two, to live in the moment with him was a long time coming, because it has somehow been two years since we last featured dayglow. (We’re shocked, too.) It was a fulfilling night of indie rock music that was shone as bright as the star hung up behind the singer-songwriter himself.

Photos by Grace Prachthauser