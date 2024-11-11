Guide to Excellent Live Music This Week Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day)
- Stand Up for Heroes: Bruce Springsteen, Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Mark Normand, DJ Questlove, Patti Scialfa, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart at David Geffen Hall
- Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Monaleo, Molly Santana at Barclays Center
- Laura Marling at the Bowery Ballroom
- Luke Grimes, Carter Faith at Webster Hall
- The Hellp at Irving Plaza
- PJ Morton, Darrel Walls at Racket NYC
- Florist, H. Pruz at Cassette
- Trapper Schoepp, Hannah Aldridge, Kellen Asebroek at Berlin
- Tomin at the Brooklyn Music School
- Exit 99, Mora Tau, Frank Wood & His NYC All Stars Band, Skitzopolis, DensityBlackCat at the Parkside Lounge
- Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store
- Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store
- Amos Rose at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
Tuesday, November 12
- Tycho, Brijean at Brooklyn Steel
- Honne, Liang Lawrence at Terminal 5
- Ben Folds, Lindsey Kraft at Brooklyn Paramount
- Laura Marling at the Bowery Ballroom
- Puddles Pity Party at the Gramercy Theatre
- Gemini, Jey at Webster Hall
- Cleopatrick, GLOM at Brooklyn Made
- Kevin Garrett at le Poisson Rouge
- Kurt Travis, Geoff Rickly, Dwellings, Post NC at Racket NYC
- Florist, Alena Spanger at Cassette
- flowerovlove at Baby’s All Right
- Marley Hale at Skinny Dennis
- Meir Levine, Radionics, Sam Barron, Matt Basile at Berlin
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
Wednesday, November 13
- Morrissey at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Pond, Fazerdaze at Brooklyn Steel
- Norma Jean, Teeth, Mouth for War, Disparager at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Odie Leigh, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Coronas at the Gramercy Theatre
- Leon Thomas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Echosmith, Lisa Heller, Jackie Evancho at Mercury Lounge
- Yola at S.O.B.’s
- Ryan Montbleau Band, MJT at Brooklyn Made
- Michael Murphy at the Cutting Room
- The East Pointers at Cafe Wha?
- Florist, Bobbie at Cassette
- Shower Curtain, Special Guest, My Transparent Eye, Many Shining Windows at TV Eye
- Ten Ton Mojo, Adam and the Metal Hawks, Newborn Kings at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Puma Perl Band, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar
- Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club
- Robert Lighthouse at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn
Thursday, November 14
- St. Paul and the Broken Bones at the Blue Note
- Current Joys, Dirt Buyer at Brooklyn Steel
- Slow Pulp, Free Range, Hannah Jadagu at Webster Hall
- Michigander, Cece Coakley at the Bowery Ballroom
- Trouble No More at Brooklyn Bowl
- YG, Doe Boy at Irving Plaza
- IAMDDB at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Damnwells, Saul Rivers, White Collar Crime at Racket NYC
- Thandiswa Mazwai at le Poisson Rouge
- Bodega, Consumables at Brooklyn Made
- Treya Lam, Kaki King at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Margaux, Lily Seabird, Renny Conti at Baby’s All Right
- Finom, Meg Elsior at Baby’s All Right
- Market, Dougie Poole (solo) at Public Records
- Loss Becomes, Guhts, Luxury Funeral, Burn the Skies at Lucky 13 Saloon
- Ethan Eubanks Millimeters at the 11th St. Bar
- Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues