Guide to Excellent Live Music This Week Around NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, location and directions, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, November 11 (Veterans Day)

Stand Up for Heroes: Bruce Springsteen, Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Mark Normand, DJ Questlove, Patti Scialfa, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart at David Geffen Hall

Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Monaleo, Molly Santana at Barclays Center

Laura Marling at the Bowery Ballroom

Luke Grimes, Carter Faith at Webster Hall

The Hellp at Irving Plaza

PJ Morton, Darrel Walls at Racket NYC

Florist, H. Pruz at Cassette

Trapper Schoepp, Hannah Aldridge, Kellen Asebroek at Berlin

Tomin at the Brooklyn Music School

Exit 99, Mora Tau, Frank Wood & His NYC All Stars Band, Skitzopolis, DensityBlackCat at the Parkside Lounge

Phil Gammage at Cowgirl Seahorse

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Leah Tash at Pete’s Candy Store

Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store

Amos Rose at Pete’s Candy Store

The Doc/Bryan Band at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Tuesday, November 12

Tycho, Brijean at Brooklyn Steel

Honne, Liang Lawrence at Terminal 5

Ben Folds, Lindsey Kraft at Brooklyn Paramount

Laura Marling at the Bowery Ballroom

Puddles Pity Party at the Gramercy Theatre

Gemini, Jey at Webster Hall

Cleopatrick, GLOM at Brooklyn Made

Kevin Garrett at le Poisson Rouge

Kurt Travis, Geoff Rickly, Dwellings, Post NC at Racket NYC

Florist, Alena Spanger at Cassette

flowerovlove at Baby’s All Right

Marley Hale at Skinny Dennis

Meir Levine, Radionics, Sam Barron, Matt Basile at Berlin

Milo Z at the Red Lion

Fat Tuesday Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Wednesday, November 13

Morrissey at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Pond, Fazerdaze at Brooklyn Steel

Norma Jean, Teeth, Mouth for War, Disparager at the Brooklyn Monarch

Odie Leigh, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Bowery Ballroom

The Coronas at the Gramercy Theatre

Leon Thomas at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Echosmith, Lisa Heller, Jackie Evancho at Mercury Lounge

Yola at S.O.B.’s

Ryan Montbleau Band, MJT at Brooklyn Made

Michael Murphy at the Cutting Room

The East Pointers at Cafe Wha?

Florist, Bobbie at Cassette

Shower Curtain, Special Guest, My Transparent Eye, Many Shining Windows at TV Eye

Ten Ton Mojo, Adam and the Metal Hawks, Newborn Kings at Arlene’s Grocery

The Puma Perl Band, SoulCake at the 11th St. Bar

Buck and a Quarter Quartet at the Francis Kite Club

Robert Lighthouse at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Christine Santelli Trio at the Ear Inn

Thursday, November 14