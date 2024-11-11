Iron Maiden – The ‘Future Past’ Was Alive in New Jersey

Happy National Metal Day, everyone. Here’s photographic evidence of Iron Maiden and The Hu tearing a bigger hole in the Garden State’s ozone layer than any pollution or wildfires ever could.

(We’re kidding, but this night of classic heavy metal was truly fiery and ferocious.)

Iron Maiden tore into 15 songs of their songs – classics, fan favorites, new releases, and more. The Hu riled everyone up for that with their own nine hunnu rock songs. Diverse and vibrant and a whole lot of hard hitting ruckus – that is this show to a tee. This world tour cannot be missed and might not be topped – at least in the sphere of metal bands and hard rock concerts – for quite some time.

Iron Maiden

Photos by Ehud Lazin

The Hu

Photos by Ehud Lazin