Makin Waves with Albert Music Hall: ‘Be Part of Our History’

One of the greatest musical treasures in New Jersey is Albert Music Hall, the roots venue created in 1974 by the friends of Joe and George Albert of Sayreville. In the 1950s, Joe bought land in Waretown after he and George went hunting there. With his brother and their friends in the thick of the Jersey Pine Barrens, he built a hunting cabin, which they called The Homeplace. On Saturday nights, several of their friends would jam with the Alberts at The Homeplace on old-time, country, bluegrass, folk, and Irish music, as well as Pinelands originals.

When George died in 1973, Joe was overwhelmed and stopped hosting the Saturday night jams. They were so sorely missed that friends founded Albert Music Hall a year later within the Waretown Auction Hall in tribute to the brothers who constantly and continually hosted them at The Homeplace. A year later, they also founded Pinelands Cultural Society to make sure the Pine Barrens and its culture are preserved.

Featured a couple of times in National Geographic as a world musical treasure, Albert Music Hall has been celebrating its 50th anniversary, which PCS will do next year. The 50th anniversaries have included significant shows all this year into next. Coming up November 16 is a tribute to The Albert Brothers and their Piney cabin with the annual Homeplace Show featuring the traditional Sounds of the Jersey Pines. Performers will include Homeplace regular Pete Curry, as well as Greater Pinelands Dulcimer Society, Jackson Pines, James Dalton, Easy as Pie, Doctor Creek, and Sawmill Run Old Time String Band.

Then, in a special Sunday event on November 17, the Songwriter Show will feature REDBIRD, aka Danielle Marrone, president of Albert Music Hall, as well as The Carlile Family Band, The Successful Failures, Emerson Woolf, and Widely Grown.

With shows every Saturday night just like at The Homeplace, Albert Music Hall also has coming up Billy Sullivan & Friends, Lou Pica and Friends, Piney Blues, Billy Penn and the Inside Driversand Third Rail, Noenber 23; Big Sky, Cedar Creek, Gwynne Alden, Elaine and Cimarron Sky Band, and Pickin’ Shed Jam, November 30; Albert Hall’s first-ever Bluegrass Christmas, December 7, and Singin’ Santa Show, December 14.

I chatted with Albert Hall President Danielle Marrone, who literally wrote the book about Albert Music Hall, Sounds of the Jersey Pines: The History of the Pinelands Cultural Society & Albert Music Hall. We discussed the rich history of the Sounds of the Jersey Pines, as well as its rockin’ present and bright future.

Who were the Albert Brothers; when, how and why did they obtain the property that inspired Albert Music Hall, and how much did it initially cost?

Joe and George Albert were born and raised in Sayreville. They were both avid hunters and came down to Waretown on a hunting trip. Joe fell in love with the area so much that he bought land and moved down.

Joe, along with some friends and family, built a hunting cabin on the property. The cabin had no running water or electricity, so to pass the time, Joe on the gutbucket-washtub bass and George on fiddle would play music.

Some of their friends began to come down and pick along, too. Soon there were hundreds of musicians that would come for miles to get a chance to play at the old Homeplace. In 1973, when George passed away, Joe told the core musicians he could not deal with the crowds, and the music would have to stop. At George’s wake, some of the musicians talked about maybe opening a hall in honor of the Alberts. In 1974, Merce (Jr.) and Arlene Ridgway rented space at the old Waretown Auction Hall, and Albert Hall was born. Many of the musicians from the cabin would come and play, including Joe Albert. A few years after Joe passed away, the cabin was destroyed in the late eighties and early nineties. Nothing remains except a few bricks.

Albert Hall does not stand on the original property of the cabin or the Waretown Auction Hall; not sure what he paid for the land.

How and why was Albert Music Hall founded, and what is the status of that mission in the midst of the venue’s 50th anniversary?

The core group of musicians, including Joe Albert, decided to form the Pinelands Cultural Society in 1975. They wanted to preserve the music, people, folklore, and culture of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, and to provide a place where folks could hear music and afford a nice night out. The Pinelands Cultural Society runs Albert Hall. 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Albert Music Hall, and 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the PCS.

Albert Hall was started to keep the music going after George Albert died. The mission of the PCS remains the same as it has all those years: to preserve the music, people, folklore, and culture of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, and to provide a place where folks could hear music and afford a nice night out.

Besides the Alberts, what other families were integral in the evolution of Albert Music Hall and prominent among its early performers?

Arlene and Merce Ridgway Jr., Janice Sherwood and Gladys Eayre, for sure, but there are so many, I’d be afraid to forget someone. Our walls are covered in the hundreds of people and bands that have made Albert Hall possible for the last 50 years. I don’t think any one person could lay claim to that.

Photo Courtesy of Pinelands Cultural Society

Are you related to anyone long associated with Albert Hall, such as the Alberts, the Ridgeways, or the Hunts? If so, how and why did they inspire your passion for Albert Hall? If not, who and/or what did and when, how and why?

I am unfortunately not related. I have become friends with Arlene Ridgway, George Albert’s granddaughter, Leslie, and Janice Sherwood’s daughter, Katie Ann. Arlene is Merce Ridgway Jr.’s wife. Merce is a founding father of Pinelands Cultural Society. I did actually get to talk many times to Merce Ridgway Jr. before he passed away.

I first visited in 2016 to see a friend’s band perform. I fell in love with the vibe of the place. A fellow with a camera around his neck asked me if I liked the Hall. We got talking. I told him I was a musician, and he said he was looking for volunteers. I went back the following week, and they threw me in the gift booth [Laughs]. I got to meet everyone volunteering and the musicians that hung out on the Front Porch and the Pickin’ Shed. I had never been to a place like that before. I was taken with the camaraderie and talent that gathered there.

The camera man was Roy Everett. He asked me to take over the newsletter. I was granted access to the archives and I was hooked from that moment. The history and the things the founding members accomplished was amazing, not only the Music Hall, but also the environmental/preservation issues of the Pine Barrens. And since then, Albert Music Hall has been a huge part of my life. I became president in September 2023.

How does it feel to be the president of Albert Music Hall during its 50th anniversary and why?

We have a wonderful group of volunteers that run Albert Hall. So much work goes on behind the scenes. I feel very privileged to work with such incredible, dedicated people.

We have been entrusted with the task to ‘look after’ this important history. While I feel honored, I must say it truly is a group effort.

How has Albert Music Hall celebrated its 50th anniversary?

We had a big 50th celebration in August, but continue to have many special shows. We have a 50th anniversary raffle going on till December 14, where the top prize is a banjo valued at $4,500!

We have brought back our Songwriters in the Pines Show on November 17, where we will feature five songwriters and groups, including the Carlile Family Band from Washington.

What other significant events does Albert Music Hall have coming up and why are they significant?

Our Jersey Devil Show [was] on November 2, where the ‘real Jersey Devil’ shows up to dance with the bands and roam our aisles. November 9 [was] our Veterans Show. We have a ceremony to recognize every veteran and give them a small token of our appreciation. November 16 is the Homeplace Show, a tribute to The Albert Brothers. Pete Curry, who wrote the immortal song “Come on Down to Waretown,” will open the show with three songs that are important to our history. November 17 is the Songwriters in the Pines Show, featuring five original groups, including the Carlile Family Band from Washington State. Our first-ever Bluegrass Holiday Show is December 7. At the Singing with Santa Holiday Show on December 14, all children get to come on stage and sing with Santa and receive a present. We have a great lineup of special shows for 2025, as well!

You literally have written the book about Albert Music Hall. Why and how did you write the book, and when and how did you publish it?

When I took over the archives and newsletters in 2016, I was amazed at the huge number of items in the archives. Everything from song lyrics in George Albert’s handwriting to newspaper articles covering everything, including when Pete Seeger played at the old Albert Hall to help raise money for the new building, Joe Albert’s last truck, photos, audio recordings, and so much more. I felt these items needed to be shared with everyone. I also felt with all the new folks that come, they would like to know more of the history. It took a few years, but we self-published it in 2019.

How can people get your book?

Saturday nights at the Hall.

Do you plan to write another book?

In the last few years, we have acquired so many new items for the archives. Our story is still being written, so you never know.

Are you involved in Pinelands Cultural Society too or just Albert Music Hall?

Yes, Albert Hall is part of the PCS. You really can’t be involved in one without the other.

What do you do when not preserving Pinelands music and culture?

I work. My nine-to-five is at Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties in Point Pleasant Beach. I am a mozzarella maker. I’m also a gigging musician. I’m know as REDBIRD.

Photo Courtesy of REDBIRD & RAVEN

Your wife is a musician who is among those who frequently play Albert Music Hall. She’s also the Hall’s Corresponding Secretary. Did you meet through Albert Music Hall, or did one of you turn the other onto it?

Yes, Chrissy and I play at the Hall as REDBIRD & RAVEN. We did not meet through the Hall. She was actually going there with her family for almost 20 years. I discovered Albert Hall going to see a friend’s band play there. It’s just an awesome coincidence that we both love Albert Hall.

How have the styles and genres of music presented at Albert Music Hall changed and expanded over the years?

Yes and no. So even in the days of the cabin, you had all kinds of music. The Pineconers, whose members included the Alberts, Sam Hunt, Gladys Eayre, and Janice Sherwood, would play old-time music, like “Alabama Jubilee,” also original songs about their lives, like “Piney’s Lament.” Other groups, like Merce Ridgway and the Pinehawkers, would do songs like “Mt. Holly Jail” and songs by Merce’s father, Merce Sr., who wrote “The Pine Barrens Song.” Some people would do country or bluegrass, others would play contemporary songs. We try to remain true to our roots and pay homage to all that wonderful music. You can still hear all those genres, but, of course, we have some newer Americana and country songs sprinkled in, too.

There was a saying at the old Albert Hall: “If you don’t like the type of music, just wait a half hour.” Well, the same remains true now! We try to schedule a little taste of all of the music every Saturday night since our bands change every half hour.

What do you think today’s roots musicians appreciate most about Albert Music Hall?

Without a doubt, our audience. You will never find a more appreciative crowd. No one is glued to their phones. They actually listen to the music. One of our past presidents, Bob McGillick, wrote a song called “Audience of Gold.”

Albert Hall was designed so the bands had to walk through the crowd, and the audience loves interacting with the bands, and vice versa.

How has the landscape around Albert Music Hall changed during the past 50 years and how has that impacted the venue?

The current building opened in 1997. Even in that short time, the landscape has changed. There are way more houses and condos now. A whole new group of folks and even new generations that don’t even know Albert Hall is there, let alone the history. That’s why it’s so important to preserve this rich history.

How many fires have damaged Albert Music Hall and when were they?

The old Albert Hall in Waretown Plaza, the old Auction Hall, was destroyed by fire in 1992. The musicians played in front of the burnt-out shell for the next two weeks. A deal was made for the PCS to hold the shows at the Priff School across from the current building. From 1992 to 1996, Albert Hall remained at the Priff School. In January of 1997, the current building opened.

What other adversities has Albert Music Hall had to overcome?

Quite a bit, but a huge one was COVID. We had to shut the doors for many months. We held outdoor shows while the weather was nice. These shows were very difficult to put on, but we did it – and the people came, too! Our amazing bands played their hearts out. During the cold months, the Hall went dark. We still had bills to pay, repairs to make, insurance, etc. The audience and community showed so much love! People were mailing in $1, $5, whatever they could afford! It helped so much to pay the bills. With the help of these fine folks, Albert Hall made it through. We have also had many trades people donate time and services to help.

How and why has Albert Music Hall been able to endure?

The feeling you leave with. I’m often asked, was there music in the Pines before Albert Hall, and the answer is yes, of course, there was. The oldest civilizations in the world had some type of music. What made and continues to make Albert Hall unique and special is the comradery. Albert Hall was started because the folks missed jamming with their friends. They missed the feeling they would leave with on a Saturday night. They missed sharing their songs over a cup of coffee. They missed the togetherness. It’s endured because you can’t bottle that feeling. No four walls can contain it. It belongs to no one person. It’s a special feeling and one we are lucky to have after 50 years!

Joe and George started something amazing over 70 years ago in those woods. Albert Hall’s founders made sure it lived on. It’s the blend of the hundreds of dedicated musicians, volunteers and guests that come together every Saturday night as a family. There is no feeling like it in the world.

Is there anything I didn’t ask on which you would like to comment?

In addition to the weekly shows, we have the Pickin’ Shed and the Front Porch, where we encourage all musicians of all levels to come together and pick along and learn from each other. The Shed is free and open anytime the Hall is open. All musicians are welcome to take part in the tradition of the jams. We also give many scholarships to local students each year.

We invite everyone to ‘Come on Down to Waretown’ and be a part of our history.

