Spotlight: More of WPU’s Jazz Room Series

All shows will be performed live at Shea Center for Performing Arts at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. For more info on the series and the events held at WPU, click here: wp-presents.org.

New York Voices Farewell Tour: Sunday, November 17, at 3:00 p.m.

The vocal jazz quartet, which will retire as an ensemble in 2026 after nearly 40 years together, has appeared and collaborated with The Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet-the-Artist, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with the quartet.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Warren Wolf: Sunday, November 24, at 3:00 p.m.

Vibraphonist Warren Wolf appears regularly at Dizzy’s Club Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Village Vanguard. He is a faculty member at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. His 2023 album, “Chano Pozo: Origins,” is a tribute to the legendary jazz percussionist.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet-the-Artist, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with Wolf.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18

Oscar Hernandez and Alma Libre: Sunday, December 8, at 3:00 p.m.

Four-time Grammy-winning pianist, arranger and producer Oscar Hernandez is the founder of the Harlem Jazz Orchestra. Paul Simon asked Hernandez to arrange and produce the Broadway musical, “The Capeman,” where he was also music director and conductor. Hernandez, with his quintet Alma Libre, released his latest album, “No Words Needed,” in May.

Preceded by Sittin’ In Meet-the-Artist, which takes place one hour prior to the performance and gives audience members an opportunity to interact with Hernandez.

Tickets: $20, seniors $18