Bastille at The Town Hall / November 25, 2024

On Monday, Bastille performed at The Town Hall in New York City, and I was not intending to attend this show. In fact, it was not even on my concert calendar. I was originally planning on attending a tribute to David Sanborn, the legendary and beloved sax player at Sony Hall, but was unable to secure a last minute ticket. (I was able to take a selfie with Steve Jordan, legend in his own right, and current Rolling Stones drummer so it wasn’t a complete loss). Then serendipity struck. My photographer friend, Ehud Lazin, texted me that he had an extra ticket to Bastille if I would like. I must be honest, I did not know who they were. I knew none of their material. As I was only four blocks away and would be able to arrive just before they went on, I figured, “Why not?”

Although I consider myself a music expert and concert junkie, I was now in unfamiliar territory, but the setting was comfortable and welcoming. The stage was illuminated with a sea of lit candles on the floor and a backdrop with a big ampersand (the name of the new album they were supporting) surrounded by tasteful drawings. The players sat peacefully in a semi circle facing the audience. I was immediately captivated by the beautiful voice of Dan Smith, frontman of the band. Once under that spell, one can focus on the words with ease, and I must say that he is an absolutely brilliant songwriter. He also has a very pleasant personality which further endears him to his audience. Apparently only one of his bandmates on stage, Charlie Barnes (guitar/bass/keys), was a regular, yet everything was seamless. The other performers, Smith graciously pointed out (drums, bass, keys/violin, acoustic guitar) were incredibly talented musicians and all had beautiful voices of their own that blended in with his to produce a chorus-like effect.

I texted my 19-year-old son that I was at a Bastille show and asked if he knew them. He did, and in fact said that he had played some of their material for me once before and I had remarked it sounded like a Coldplay. Apparently, though, I wasn’t impressed at the time. I sure am now; that is the beauty of the live concert experience. Every song was interesting lyrically (many referencing historical figures like Paul Robeson and Marie Curie) as well as arranged, sung, and played beautifully. The mark of a great performer or band is when someone unfamiliar with the material can sit down and be moved with something completely new and different to them. This show hit that mark.

Bastille? Absolute brilliance.

Photos by Ehud Lazin